Egan Bernal is ‘conscious with mobility of all four limbs,’ say doctors

Egan Bernal is responding well to treatment, according to doctors treating him.

Bernal has been in hospital at the Clínica Universidad de La Sabana since Monday after he collided with a bus while out training with teammates.

The 25-year-old suffered a long list of injuries, including a fractured vertebra, a fractured femur, and a punctured lung as a result of the accident. He underwent two surgeries Monday on his spine and leg and remained on ventilation support while doctors monitored his condition.

In its latest update on Bernal’s condition, the hospital detailed some of his treatment and confirmed that the Colombian had been successfully extubated and was conscious.

In addition, medical staffers confirmed he is able to move both of his arms and legs.

“Clínica Universidad de La Sabana communicates to the public the evolution that patient Egan Bernal has presented today,” a statement from the hospital’s general director Juan Guillermo Ortiz Martínez said.

“Ventilatory support and inotropic support were monitored and adjusted. In addition to this, antimicrobial and antithrombotic prophylaxis was carried out. Also, he was given fluid and electrolyte management. The aforementioned includes further advancement in his post-operative evolution.

“The interdisciplinary team will continue its dedication to taking the best care of everything that the patient’s current medical condition entails. As the hours have passed, the patient has had an excellent response to treatment and the doses of inotropy have been decreased.

“After noon today, the patient adequately tolerated the extubation protocol without any complications. At this time, he is conscious with mobility of all four extremities. We will be reporting in case of any progress or substantial change that may be the subject of information.”

Bernal remains in intensive care at this time and is expected to stay there for a little longer while doctors monitor his progress.

Report: Colombian police open official inquiry into crash

Colombian police are opening an official inquiry into the events surrounding Egan Bernal’s crash this week, media reports indicated.

Colombian television Red+ reported that local authorities interviewed several eyewitnesses to the crash, including the 55-year-old driver of the bus that Bernal struck.

According to Juan Castro, a member of the local transit police, said Bernal was riding “so concentrated” he did not “perceive the screams” from his teammates warning him of the bus, the report said.

Bernal’s crash and health situation continues evoke strong response from across Colombia and the international cycling community.