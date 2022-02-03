Egan Bernal has successful second surgery on his spine

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Egan Bernal has undergone a successful second surgery on his spine.

Surgeons operated on the cervical section of his spine [the upper portion -ed] having previously operated on the thoracic section, which he fractured in a high-speed crash. The Ineos Grenadiers rider fractured the T5 and T6 vertebrae when he collided with a bus while out on a training ride last week.

The hospital treating him said that Bernal was recovering well from this latest surgery and that the procedure went without any complication.

Bernal has been in intensive care at the Clínica Universidad de la Sabana in Chía, Colombia since the accident, which happened on January 24.

Also read:

“Egan Bernal underwent the surgical procedure that was scheduled,” the hospital’s medical director Juan Guillermo Ortiz Martínez said. “The patient is already in recovery. The objectives of biomechanical stability of the cervical spine were achieved with excellent clinical results, without presenting complications during surgery.

“We will continue to monitor his post-operative evolution, working to achieve the best clinical outcomes and the speedy recovery of our patient, through interdisciplinary and humanized care.”

In addition to fracturing his spine, Bernal also fractured his femur and patella and suffered a punctured lung in the crash. He was taking part in a team training camp with several other Ineos Grenadiers teammates at the time.

He has had a total of five surgeries in the last week, including this latest one. Two have been on his spine, one on his leg, another on his mouth, and one on his hand.

Local police have opened up an investigation into the crash.