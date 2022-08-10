Egan Bernal could return to racing at Tour of Germany

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Could Egan Bernal return to racing before the month is out?

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the 2019 Tour de France champion could race at the Tour of Germany on August 24-28. Ineos Grenadiers officials said Wednesday there is no firm update on Bernal’s return to racing.

All eyes are on Bernal and his highly anticipated return.

The 25-year-old nearly died when he slammed into a parked bus at a high speed during a training ride in late January. A long list of broken bones and injuries threw his racing future into doubt.

Bernal’s recovery has gone better and faster than many expected, and he rejoined his Ineos Grenadiers teammates on a high-altitude training camp in Andorra last month.

Despite rumors he would race the Vuelta a Burgos and perhaps the Vuelta a España, which begins August 19 in the Netherlands, the latest likely comeback scenario includes the four-day German tour.

Bernal could race other one-day races across the late-season calendar, including the Italian fall classics in October.

If all goes well, Bernal could be back in the peloton by 2023 with the task of recapturing his position at the top of the grand tour hierarchy in the peloton against the likes of Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar.