Egan Bernal abandons Dauphiné with back issues
Tour de France champion pulls out before stage 4 as precautionary measure.
Tour de France champion Egan Bernal (Ineos) has abandoned the Critérium du Dauphiné.
Team Ineos is yet to release a full statement on the Colombian’s retirement, though Bernal’s teammate Geraint Thomas broke the news to reporters Saturday morning.
“He’s not at the start today. He has a bit of a bad back so the best thing for him to do is take it easy. It’s such a short turnaround to the Tour [ed. – August 29] it’s important to just get it 100 percent right,” Thomas said at the startline in Ugine.
“I don’t think it’s a major issue, it’s just better to err on the side of caution,” he continued. “Egan’s done two races before this so he’s got the racing he needs –it’s just about making sure everything is 100% there, and that there’s no issues.
Bernal had been off the pace in the sprint for second in the final of stage 3 Friday, placing 14th, 12 seconds behind Primož Roglič, who took second-place behind stage winner Davide Formolo.
Pavel Sivakov had indicated his Colombian team leader was struggling when speaking after the stage Friday.