EF’s Simon Carr shakes off high-speed crash at Tirreno-Adriatico

WorldTour rookie Simon Carr (EF Education-Nippo) confirmed he’s tough enough to race at the elite level.

The 22-year-old British rider escaped serious injury in a high-speed impact with an unmarked traffic island and sign post in Monday’s sixth stage at Tirreno-Adriatico. On Tuesday, he completed his career first WorldTour stage race in the closing day time trial, finishing 39th overall.

Carr, who makes the leap to the WorldTour this season with EF Education-Nippo, rode into a traffic island that was not protected by hay bales or otherwise flagged. He struck a bollard with his pedal, and then hit a sign with his right shoulder, before spinning to the ground.

Scary crash for Carr. Eurosport NL rightly notices that, especially on these local laps, they should have haybaled that island. He's back on his bike! #TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/JIqUF84rGM — ednl 🇪🇺 (@ednl) March 15, 2021

Luckily, Carr was not seriously injured. Despite soreness, he was able to finish that day’s stage, as well as race in the closing day individual time trial.

“I’m a bit bruised on my right side and won’t be going for a good TT tomorrow as was my intention. But having seen the crash, I’m pleased to be back on my bike relatively ok,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Carr was one of the last additions to the 2021 team roster. He was impressive in his first races in 2021, with 11th at Strade Bianche, 15th at the Faun-Ardèche Classic, and eighth at Tirreno’s “queen stage” at Prati di Tivo. After a short rest, he will race next at the block of races at the Ardennes classics.