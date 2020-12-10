EF Pro Cycling scoops Colombian and Japanese talents in signing spree

EF Pro Cycling has signed four new names in preparation for the 2021 season.

The American squad has recently inked deals with young Colombian pair Diego Camargo and Daniel Arroyave and Japanese veterans Fumiyuki Beppu and Hideto Nakane.

Carmago and Arroyave join fellow Colombians Rigoberto Uran and Sergio Higuita on the squad. The youthful pair have already made a name for themselves on the home scene, with 20-year-old Arroyave winning the U23 national championships this year. He will be making his WorldTour debut with EF Pro Cycling.

“I am really excited and happy to share the road with Rigo and Sergio at races and to train with them,” he said. “I am sure that I will learn a lot from them because they are both people that share their experiences and are there to help you grow as an athlete and as a person.”

Carmago, 22, has made a similar impact in South America during his previous seasons with local continental teams.

“He’s one of very few riders ever to win the Vuelta Juventud and Vuelta Colombia in the same year. And one of a very small group of riders who have won the Vuelta Colombia as a U23. [Richard] Carapaz and [Sergio] Henao being two others,” said team boss, Jonathan Vaughters. “This speaks to his talent.”

Beppu and Nakane both join from second-tier French team Nippo Delko One Provence. Beppu will comes to EF Pro Cycling at the twilight of his 17-year career and will add experience to the youthful squad. The 37-year-old classics specialist has previously spent 10 years at the WorldTour level with RadioShack, Orica-GreenEdge and Trek-Segafredo.

All-rounder Nakane, 30, will join Arroyave and Carmago in making his WorldTour debut with EF Pro Cycling.

“I’m excited to welcome him to our team — I think Nakane will make a great addition to our multicultural crew of riders and staff and bring his own style to the table,” Vaughters said.

Vaughters’ team has seen a lot of movement through the transfer season, with marquee riders Michael Woods, Daniel Martínez and Sep Vanmarcke all moving on, and budding American talent Will Barta and classics star Michael Valgren coming aboard.