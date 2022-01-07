EF Pro Cycling rebrands as EF Education-EasyPost

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

U.S.-based squad EF Education-Nippo is rebranding for the 2022 season, and going forward will be known as EF Education-EasyPost.

EasyPost, based in Lehi, Utah, joined the EF Pro Cycling team as a partner and supplier at the 2021 Tour de France and has stepped up its involvement with the team to the level of title co-sponsor.

“From a sporting perspective, it’s absolutely wonderful to have Jarrett [Streebin, EasyPost founder and CEO] and EasyPost as part of the team. We align on the performance goals of the team, and how to get there together,” EF Pro Cycling CEO Jonathan Vaughters said.

“EasyPost is a company built on innovation and efficiency, much like how we run our team; we’re always looking to improve in every way possible.”

Founded in 2012, EasyPost is a technology company that makes software used for shipping. EasyPost integrates global carriers like UPS, FedEx, and DHL.

“There was never a question where we’d get involved when we looked at cycling. I’ve followed JV’s work — and sideburns — since Argyle. He leads the world in his commitment to ethical cycling and pushing the boundaries of human performance,” EasyPost founder and CEO Jarrett Streebin said.

“JV has also led cycling in his approach to nutrition and technology. In the same manner, EasyPost leads its industry in reliability and technology. So we’re excited to combine forces with the greatest American cycling team.”

The EF Education-EasyPost cycling team moves more than 2,000 packages — team kits, bicycles, and enough components to service more than 200 bikes — each year in and out of the team’s service course located in Spain.

“I’m excited to see us work [together] as well. Our job is to get the EasyPost name out there and recognizable as they expand their business and introduce EasyPost’s innovative and fast-growing business to the world,” Vaughters added.

NIPPO, the team’s co-naming partner in 2021, will remain a partner with the EF Pro Cycling organization and will continue as a title co-sponsor of the EF Education-NIPPO Development team.