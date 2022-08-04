EF Education-TIBCO-SVB announces new cyclocross program

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB is penning a deal with Clara Honsinger, who currently races a road program for the team, to also race a cyclocross program for the team beginning with the 2022-2023 CX season.

Honsinger is the reigning, back-to-back US national cyclocross champion. In 2021, Honsinger turned professional on the road, signing with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB.

She will now mix her mud and pavement ambitions with the same team jersey.

“Given how highly we think of Clara across both road and cyclocross, we decided to make Clara an offer to support her cyclocross program through EF Education-TIBCO-SVB,” said team founder and owner Linda Jackson. “She races Cannondale for cyclocross and for road, so it was a natural fit.”

The opportunity to race both programs for one team simplifies life for Honsinger in many ways, officials said Thursday.

“I’ve always wanted to do my best for the road program but then I also want to show up for my cyclocross season and there’s a bit of tension between that,” Honsinger said. “I think that’s one of the greatest things about being under the same program. Having it all be on one team, that’s a relief that I get to work for my team on both ends. We’re working towards one goal and that’s to get good results for EF Education-TIBCO-SVB.

“I think it will lead to better results. I’ll be stronger and fitter for both road and cyclocross.”

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB’s new cyclocross program gets underway in September when Honsinger races Go Cross in Virginia as preparation for UCI World Cups Waterloo and Fayetteville the following month.

The cyclocross jersey will differ from the road jersey by reflecting contributing partners to the cyclocross program, currently including Cannondale, Muc-Off, POC, WHOOP, and EF.