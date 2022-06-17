EF Education rocked by four COVID-19 cases at Tour de Suisse

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

EF-Education-EasyPost sent four riders home after they returned positive tests for COVID-19 at the Tour de Suisse.

The decision leaves the team with just two riders left in the race. In a Tweet posted by team manager Jonathan Vaughters, the team confirmed that no staff had tested positive. Tom Scully abandoned the race on stage 5.

“OK. So. It’s early, so I’m writing this on behalf of the @EFprocycling As per team protocol, we have been COVID testing all riders and staff. This morning 4 riders tested positive. No staff tested +. Those riders will be sent home, in a safe way, today,” Vaughters said.

Neilson Powless and Jonas Rutsch continue.

The news comes just a day after Jumbo-Visma left the race after an outbreak of COVID-19 within their camp. Team DSM also reported an outbreak but decided to only send home those that had tested positive, while the rest of the team remained in the race.

“We have decided to give the option of starting to the remaining two riders, with the consent of our medical staff. Along with our support staff, these riders have no symptoms and multiple negative tests during this Tour de Suisse. However we will continue testing twice per day,” Vaughters added.

Bahrain Victorious pull team out of Tour de Suisse

Bahrain Victorious will not start stage 6 at the Tour de Suisse due to a positive COVID-19 test this morning, team officials said Friday.

The medical team conducted rapid antigenic tests on all riders and staff this morning after an isolated case of COVID symptoms for one of the riders.

Since then, the two riders who abandoned the race ahead of stage 5 after gastrointestinal issues also returned positive COVID-19 tests this morning.

Following the advice of our management, medical team and the race organizers, the team will withdraw from the race, officials said.

Also Friday, Marc Hirschi and Mikkel Bjerg were ruled out of racing due to COVID for UAE Team Emirates. Tadej Pogačar, racing this weekend at Tour of Slovenia, was not affected.