EF Education-Nippo rider in isolation awaiting more COVID tests

An EF Education-Nippo rider is awaiting further COVID-19 controls, and did not start Sunday’s GP Cycliste La Marseillaise as a result.

Jonas Rutsch, a 23-year-old Belgian on his second season with the team, returned a positive result in one of the team’s internal controls Saturday. Rutsch, who officials described as “asymptomatic,” was put into isolation, and did not start Sunday’s race. A team staffer also returned what was categorized as an “inconclusive” test.

Both were re-tested Sunday, and returned negative controls.

Officials said the pair remained isolated in a team hotel in Nîmes, and will be re-tested Monday, along with the rest of the team that raced Sunday.