EF Education-Nippo reveals 2021 kit ahead of season start

EF Education-Nippo has unleashed its latest kit ahead of starting the season at the GP Marseillaise on Sunday.

While many fans may have hope for — or wished against — the Palace-Skateboard-designed team livery seen at the 2020 Giro d’Italia, the team unveiled a more-subdued, recognizable, and UCI-compliant uniform Saturday.

“We tried to create the world’s most compliant cycling kit. Though we’ve earned a reputation as rule-breakers, our design for this season centers around the rule-makers’ regulations,” read a team statement, with a nod to the sanction the team was handed for its Giro livery last fall.

“To ensure we comply with every rule and regulation no matter how seemingly insignificant, our designers have shown their work.”

The American squad made few changes to its signature look despite the recent addition of new co-sponsor Nippo to the team’s structure. The team’s jersey remains predominantly pink with white highlights, while sponsors and partners’ names appear in navy. The team shorts are again navy colored, also with white highlights.

Rapha continues on as the official EF Education-Nippo apparel partner.

The team is one of seven WorldTour squads hoping to start the wheels rolling on its 2021 season at the one-day Marseillaise race Sunday, with UAE-Team Emirates, Lotto-Soudal and Groupama-FDJ among the other top teams slated to start.