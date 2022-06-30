EF Education-EasyPost and Israel-Premier Tech confirmed for Maryland Cycling Classic

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The Maryland Cycling Classic, the highest ranked UCI event in the United States, has announced the addition of seven teams to the lineup, including two from the WorldTour: EF Education-EasyPost and Israel-Premier Tech.

“The addition of two quality WorldTour teams further solidifies the Maryland Cycling Classic as the top one-day pro cycling race in the U.S.,” said the race’s event chair John Kelly.

The WorldTour teams were confirmed Thursday alongside UCI ProTeam Team Novo Nordisk, U.S. Pro Continental Team Skyline, Team ProTouch from South Africa and Panamá es Cultura y Valores from Panama. The U.S. National Team will also be fielding a team for the race.

Other previously confirmed teams include WorldTour squads Trek-Segafredo and BikeExchange-Jayco, ProTour team Human Powered Health, and U.S. Pro Continental teams Legion of Los Angeles and Hagens Berman Axeon. Additionally, several international squads will be represented, including Team Medellin-EPM from Colombia, Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4MIND from Canada, Team Corratec from Italy, and EvoPro from Ireland.

Race organizers expect one more team to join, bringing the total to 17, with a total field of 110 riders representing over 20 countries. While the race is still two months away and no roster confirmations will likely come for weeks, new U.S. road national champion Kyle Murphy seems like a likely choice for his Human Powered Health team as they look to showcase American riders on home soil, as does repeat TT national champion Lawson Cradock for BikeExchange-Jayco.

Originally slated to debut in 2020, the inaugural Maryland Classic will finally take place Labor Day Weekend on Sunday September 4, 2022, after being postponed by COVID-19 for two years. A single-day race, it will cover some 120 miles, rolling out from the Baltimore County headquarters of race sponsor Kelly Benefits, about 20 miles north of Baltimore, before finishing with four laps of a circuit in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor area.

The men’s-only race is part of the UCI ProSeries and is the highest ranking cycling event in the United States this year. It also represents one of only a handful of UCI races left in the United States since the departure of high profile events like the Tour of California and Tour of Utah.