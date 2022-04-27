Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Gear up, give back

Give your old gear new life

Learn more

Road

Eduard Prades crashes in finish line victory salute on Tour of Hellas stage 1

Spaniard falls to the ground beneath the finish arch while ‘posting up’ for what he thought was a win.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

While crossing the finish line in what appeared to be a victory salute for winning the opening stage of the 2022 Tour of Hellas, Eduard Prades (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) sat up and then fell from his bike to the ground just as he was going over the tape covering what may have been part of the electronic timing system.

At the very instant he was raising his hands, Prades’ bike looked to squirt forward from beneath him and dump the rider to the ground.

With his hands aloft, Prades can be seen to fall off the back end of his saddle, and land bottom-first on the asphalt in front of the fast charging peloton.

Prades very quickly slowed to a stop, using his chamois and shorts for braking. The following riders slowed so as not to hit the seated Spaniard.

To add insult to injury, Prades was then told he finished in second place on the stage, 1:46 behind Aaron Gate (Bolton Equities Black Spoke).

Prades did not know Gate had gone up the road and was not brought back with other escapees.

“Everything pointed to riding for the win,” Prades said. “When I looked at the TV bikes, the support cars, and the way our group was heading, I had the feeling that we were riding for the win. I thought that the leading group had already been caught, but it turned out that I had misjudged that.”

“At least I have a photo that I really wanted for my son,” he joked.

Following the stage, it was determined that there may have been a mechanical failure of his saddle which was responsible for the crash.

promo logo