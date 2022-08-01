Eddie Dunbar swaps Ineos Grenadiers for BikeExchange-Jayco in 2023

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Eddie Dunbar has signed a three-year contract with Team BikeExchange-Jayco.

The Irish climber spent the last four and a half years at Ineos Grenadiers but found his chances in grand tours limited to just one Giro d’Italia during that time. Dunbar will link up with the Australian team for next year and ride alongside Simon Yates, while also having his own chances in week-long events.

“I am very excited about spending the next three years with Team BikeExchange-Jayco. I am really looking forward to getting some more opportunities to compete in some bigger races and to continue to develop as a rider,” he said.

“I have high hopes to add to an already great and successful team, as shown with their performances this year, with stage wins in both the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for me.”

Dunbar, 25, had interest from several teams, including Jumbo-Visma but the chance to ride for himself in races seemed to tip the balance for him to join BikeExchange, a team that has lost both Jack Haig and Adam Yates in the last few seasons.

The Irish rider enjoyed a strong start to the season, taking his first pro victory in winning the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali and then following that up with overall success at the Tour de Hongrie. He missed out on a spot in Ineos’ Giro d’Italia line-up in May, a decision that promoted his desire to find a new team.

“It is really exciting for us to be bringing on such a talented, young but experienced rider onto the team and this year, Eddie has had a really strong season. We have watched him step up a level and we believe he will fit into our team very well and play a huge role in strengthening our squad in stage races,” said team manager Brent Copeland.

“Eddie looks like a real racer, and this is something special that we wanted to bring to the team.”

Dunbar is just one of the high-profile Ineos riders set to leave at the end of the year with Dylan van Baarle heading to Jumbo-Visma and Richard Carapaz departing for EF Education-EasyPost on a long-term contract.