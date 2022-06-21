Eddie Dunbar set to swap Ineos Grenadiers for BikeExchange-Jayco in 2023

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Eddie Dunbar is set to leave Ineos Grenadiers at the end of the season and move to BikeExchange-Jayco.

VeloNews understands that the Irish climber has agreed to terms on a multi-year deal. BikeExchange-Jayco declined to comment for this story.

Dunbar has been on the radar of a number of teams for several months. Dunbar had been linked with a move to the Australian team earlier in the year with Jumbo-Visma also listed as an interested party.

He was already out of contract at the end of the season, but when he was overlooked for a spot at the Giro d’Italia in favor of Ben Tulett a number of teams intensified their interest, among them BikeExchange-Jayco.

The 25-year-old started the season in electric form, winning the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali and then taking the overall title at the Tour of Hungary in May. His last race came at the Critérium du Dauphiné but he is not expected to make the Tour de France squad for Ineos Grenadiers in July.

Dunbar has been on the British team since midway through the 2018 season when Aqua Blue folded and Dave Brailsford’s team picked him up in the middle of the year. He signed multiple contract extensions on the team but only had one opportunity to start a grand tour. That came in the 2019 Giro d’Italia, where he finished 22nd overall.

A move to BikeExchange-Jayco would certainly vault Dunbar up the ladder when it comes to grand tour opportunities. It’s understood that he will form an important part of Simon Yates’s grand tour ambitions, while also having chances to lead in week-long races.

Dunbar is the second rider expected to leave Ineos at the end of the year. VeloNews broke the news last week of Richard Carapaz’s expected move to EF Education–EasyPost.