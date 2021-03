E3 Saxo Classic: Kasper Asgreen escapes from elite bunch to score biggest career win

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) escaped from an elite group — including Mathieu van der Poel — to take the win at the 2021 E3 Saxo Classic.

Teammate Florian Sénéchal came around a marked Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) to take the second podium position.

Full report and results to follow.