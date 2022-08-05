Dylan Teuns trades Bahrain-Victorious for Israel-Premier Tech in mid-season switch

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Dylan Teuns will be racing the Vuelta a España this summer, but not for the team you might expect.

Israel-Premier Tech confirmed Friday it tempted the Belgian breakaway and classics specialist into a mid-season switch away from former team Bahrain Victorious.

Teuns is now on the Israeli team’s shortlist for the Vuelta, which rolls out August 19.

“Dylan Teuns is a versatile rider and gives Israel-Premier Tech more depth in both the classics as well as the grand tours. He is also a proven winner, which I know will continue as he rides for our team,” team boss Sylvan Adams said.

With two Tour de France victories as well as a stack of top results in the Ardennes classics, Teuns will add extra artillery to Israel-Premier Tech’s armory for the hilly races alongside Michael Woods and Jakob Fuglsang.

“We still have some of the biggest races of the season to come, many of which play to Dylan’s strength as a rider,” general manager Kjell Carlström said.

“Dylan will be targeting the Vuelta a España and the Italian classics at the end of the season and we believe he can play a key role for us there. We have no doubt Dylan will fit in easily with the team and this will be the start of a successful partnership,”

Teuns was out of contract with Bahrain-Victorious at the end of this year and was open in seeking new opportunities as he rides into his 30s.

“I was already talking to IPT about joining in 2023 but then Sylvan Adams offered me the chance to make the switch now and start my contract immediately, which I am really grateful for,” he said.

“I had three and a half great years with Bahrain-Victorious where I won my biggest races and I want to thank them for everything. I am really excited for this new chapter and can’t wait to race with Israel-Premier Tech.”

A press statement Friday explained Teuns’ immediate arrival comes after the team came to mutual agreement with Guy Sagiv to part ways so the Israeli rider could “pursue other endeavors.”

Israel-Premier Tech also confirmed Friday that Aussie veteran and recent Tour stage winner Simon Clarke renewed his contract through 2024.

“Israel-Premier Tech is a team that has really stepped up over the last years and it was great to see the team bring home two stage wins at the Tour de France. I think the team is on the way to becoming one of the top teams and this is a great time to join and deliver some more results. I feel I will be able to play a key role in the races that suit me most and together with IPT’s other leaders, we can be a really strong team,” Teuns said Friday.