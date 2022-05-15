Dylan Groenewegen back to winning ways at Tour de Hongrie

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Dylan Groenewegen (Team BikeExchange Jayco) picked up his first win since February with victory on stage 4 of the Tour de Hongrie. The Dutchman had not won since claiming two stages at the Saudi Tour at the start of the season, but on Saturday he convincingly beat Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) to the line in Kazincbarcika.

The win also marked BikeExchange’s tenth victory of the calendar year, and represented a turnaround in fortunes for Groenewegen after he had been out of the picture on the first three stages of the race.

“The legs were really good the whole week but the results were not there, so today we made a new plan. It was a hard final with the two small climbs, and the team did an amazing effort for me. I have no voice because of all the screaming! It was fantastic job and I’m really happy with my team-mates who got me into a great position,” Groenewegen said after his win.

Groenewegen made a surprise switch to BikeExchange over the winter after Jumb0-Visma allowed him to break his contract and sign for the Australian team. A win in the Tour de Hongrie comes as a huge boost to the team as they build towards the Tour de France in July, with Groenewegen central to their plans.

“With 200m to go I had really good legs to sprint, I went and I saw nobody,” he said.

“Today we used everyone. In the last days we mixed things up and got boxed in, and today we had freedom. The whole team was really strong and I could sprint for the win. The speed was really high in the bunch and on the climbs, but I could stay in the bunch and the team got me to the front. It’s a really important win, it’s been a difficult season, we had two wins with the sprint train already but after that we had a lot of sickness and I also crashed [here], but today we had a bit of luck.”