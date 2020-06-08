Dylan Groenewegen eyes Giro

The season may be on hold but standout Dutch sprinter Dylan Groenewegen cannot wait to get back to racing with an eye on new goals this season. Although the 26-year-old speedster has already won no less than five stages in the Tour de France, he was not been slated for the French race this year as his Jumbo-Visma team is focusing on the yellow jersey with its power-packed team of grand tour riders including Tom Dumoulin, Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk.

Instead, Groenewegen is focusing on his Giro d’Italia debut. “The Giro remains my main goal,” he said on the Dutch sports show Studio Sport this Sunday. “In principle, that has not changed much compared to the beginning of the season.”

Photo: James Startt

But while his main goals remain intact, Groenewegen admits that plenty of details that are different. He still does not know when he will return to racing and more significantly perhaps, who will be leading him out in the sprints. What Groenewegen does know is that he will not be able to count on his regular lead-out in the Giro d’Italia. “Normally Mike Teunissen and Amund Jansen are my regular lead-out guys. They will now ride the classics and so my lead-out will be a bit different.”

But while Groenewegen has not been racing, he spent part of the season’s unexpected break, studying his own sprinting, re-watching his the countless sprints he has already contested. “I am mainly analyzing the things that go well, but I also learn from things that don’t go well. I will take my lessons from that. You should always keep fixating at what can be improved. That keeps me sharp and focused to win.”

Groenewegen will not be able to rely on his usual leadout for part of this season. Photo: James Startt

Mostly though, Groenewegen cannot wait to pin on a bib number again. “I am really longing to race again. I am missing it very much. Especially being on the road with the boys, pinning on a number, the racing rhythm, et cetera.”