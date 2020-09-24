Chloe Dygert abandons world time trial championships after crash

American Chloe Dygert abandoned Thursday’s UCI time trial world championships after crashing during the 31.7-kilometer race.

Dygert, the defending champion in the event, crashed while navigating a sharp right-hand turn on the twisting course around Imola, Italy, and struck a metal guardrail. TV cameras caught sight of the American flipping over the metal barrier and off of her bicycle.

According to a television update, Dygert was conscious and communicating with officials after the crash. No further details of Dygert’s condition were immediately available.

Photographs taken immediately after the accident showed Dygert being loaded into an ambulance by emergency personnel. Dygert struck a metal section of guardrail that was not covered by protective padding.

At the time of her crash Dygert owned a sizable lead on her competition. After the race’s first time check — which came after 14.9 kilometers — Dygert was 26.54 seconds up on Marlen Reusser of Switzerland, with Anna van der Breggen of The Netherlands in third place at 36.25 seconds.

Van der Breggen eventually took the victory, finishing the course in 40:20.14 with Reusser in second.

American Amber Neben finished 6th place and Lauren Stephens finished in 9th place overall.

Dygert won the 2019 UCI world individual time trial championships on a rainy day in Harrogate, UK, defeating van der Breggen by 1:33 and then defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten by nearly two minutes. It was a stunning win by the American in just her second attempt at the elite worlds TT.

Dygert is hoping to compete in both the individual time trial and the track events at the upcoming 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

This story is still developing. Stay tuned to velonews.com for more information from the race.