Dwars door Vlaanderen: Mathieu van der Poel wins from small bunch

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won the 2022 Dwars door Vlaanderen from an eight-man group that included Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma).

This is the second time “MvdP” has won this race.

Report and results to follow.