Dwars door Vlaanderen: Mathieu van der Poel wins from small bunch
Tadej Pogačar was active — and narrowly escaped a mid-race crash — in the cobbled semi-classic as a warmup for Sunday's Tour of Flanders
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won the 2022 Dwars door Vlaanderen from an eight-man group that included Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma).
This is the second time “MvdP” has won this race.
Dwars door Vlaanderen - A travers la Flandre ME Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:05:39
|2
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:01
|3
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:05
|4
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05
|5
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:05
|6
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:05
|7
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:05
|8
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:12
|9
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:08
|10
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:08
|11
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:08
