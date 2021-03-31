Road

Dwars door Vlaanderen: Dylan van Baarle solos to victory

Ineos-Grenadiers surprises favorites in mid-week test before Tour of Flanders.

Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) won the 2021 Dwars door Vlaanderen on a nearly-30-kilometer solo raid, surprising favorites world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), and Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R-Citroën).

This is among van Baarle’s biggest professional victories. He finished 4th and 8th respectively at the 2017 and 2020 Tour of Flanders.

“To win a semi-classic is super special. It’s really important. Last year was a difficult year with everything that happened, but now we are on the good way,” said Van Baarle. “It’s the best success of my career after many places honor in the Flemish races.”

The Dutch rider’s attack was the only successful break in the day, which saw constant attacks in the final 110km of racing.

Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) took second place in the sprint for the best of the rest, while van der Poel’s teammate Tim Merlier nabbed the final podium position.

Van Baarle attacked on the Berg Ten Houte some 52km out, exploding the front group which had several times fractured and come back together in the preceding 20km.

Van der Poel made the front group but appeared to be off his game, while the “Wolfpack” of Alaphilippe, Kasper Asgreen, and Florian Sénéchal did not make this decisive split.

“Before that mountain, I already had the feeling that I was completely at my limit and I had already indicated in my ear that I really did not have a good day,” said van der Poel. “I would have preferred to race to win, but it just wasn’t possible with my legs.”

Behind the Ineos Grenadiers rider, a distinct chase group took some 15km to organize, with Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka-Assos), Luke Durbridge (Team BikeExchange), Rui Oliveira (UAE-Team Emirates), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), Van Avermaet, Laporte, and Sénéchal all finally taking up the pursuit.

Growing the advantage over the pursuers to more than half a minute at times, van Baarle went into time trial mode and counted down the kilometers to the red kite.

Inside of the final kilometer, van Baarle kept the pressure on but took a moment to zip his jersey, look over his shoulder, and then celebrate.

Dwars door Vlaanderen - A travers la Flandre ME Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3:58:59
2LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:26
3MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix0:26
4LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:26
5VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal0:26
6KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates0:26
7VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team0:26
8TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie0:26
9SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:26
10STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:26
11HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:26
12VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:26
13DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange0:26
14COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:26
15NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:26
16WARLOP JordiSport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:26
17LIVYNS ArjenBingoal Pauwels Sauces WB0:26
18HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious0:26
19NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team0:26
20TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates0:26
21DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ0:26
22ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:26
23BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM0:26
24GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates0:26
25DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers0:26
26OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:26
27GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team0:26
28EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma0:26
29CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:26
30ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:26
31WELTEN BramTeam Arkéa Samsic0:26
32VAN GESTEL DriesTeam Total Direct Energie0:26
33BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe0:26
34WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:26
35MAS LluísMovistar Team0:26
36DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team0:26
37DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:26
38POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe0:26
39WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:26
40BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:26
41BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates0:26
42VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal0:26
43PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers0:26
44TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:26
45VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo0:26
46SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team0:26
47LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates0:26
48VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:26
49WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:26
50JULLIEN AnthonyAG2R Citroën Team0:26
51BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:39
52TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie0:46
53LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:47
54CLAEYS DimitriTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:54
55DRUCKER JempyCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:54
56LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:09
57PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix1:12
58VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix1:41
59DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix1:58
60GAUDIN DamienTeam Total Direct Energie1:58
61JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange2:00
62DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix4:28
63KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ4:28
64VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation5:45
65HOLLMANN JuriMovistar Team5:45
66BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation5:45
67APERS RubenSport Vlaanderen - Baloise8:14
68SIEBERG MarcelBahrain - Victorious8:14
69NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team8:14
70BARBIER RudyIsrael Start-Up Nation8:14
71FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech8:14
72GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech8:14
73COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious8:14
74SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ8:14
75RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic8:14
76GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe8:14
77HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation8:14
78SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM8:14
79MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM8:14
80NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team8:14
81SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic8:14
82DUPONT TimothyBingoal Pauwels Sauces WB8:14
83WIRTGEN LucBingoal Pauwels Sauces WB8:14
84GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal8:14
85KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal8:14
86HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech8:14
87BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange8:14
88WIRTGEN TomBingoal Pauwels Sauces WB8:14
89MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious8:14
90PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma8:14
91SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team8:14
92LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels p/b KTM8:14
93VINJEBO EmilTeam Qhubeka ASSOS8:14
94GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers8:14
95MAITRE FlorianTeam Total Direct Energie8:14
96CARVALHO AndreCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:14
97LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ8:14
98DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step8:14
99BACKAERT FrederikB&B Hotels p/b KTM8:14
100SPRENGERS ThomasSport Vlaanderen - Baloise8:14
101BASSO LeonardoINEOS Grenadiers8:14
102ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe8:14
103EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange8:14
104WYNANTS MaartenTeam Jumbo-Visma8:14
105DE BACKER BertB&B Hotels p/b KTM8:14
106PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:14
107ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team8:14
108HANSEN Lasse NormanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS8:14
109REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo8:14
110STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step8:14
111KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:14
112OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe8:14
113WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious8:14
114WURF CameronINEOS Grenadiers8:14
115VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma8:14
116BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe8:14
117MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ8:14
118LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo8:14
119KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo8:14
120BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo8:14
121HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious8:14
122VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix8:14
123DE KETELE KennySport Vlaanderen - Baloise8:14

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

