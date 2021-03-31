Dwars door Vlaanderen: Dylan van Baarle solos to victory

Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) won the 2021 Dwars door Vlaanderen on a nearly-30-kilometer solo raid, surprising favorites world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), and Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R-Citroën).

This is among van Baarle’s biggest professional victories. He finished 4th and 8th respectively at the 2017 and 2020 Tour of Flanders.

“To win a semi-classic is super special. It’s really important. Last year was a difficult year with everything that happened, but now we are on the good way,” said Van Baarle. “It’s the best success of my career after many places honor in the Flemish races.”

The Dutch rider’s attack was the only successful break in the day, which saw constant attacks in the final 110km of racing.

Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) took second place in the sprint for the best of the rest, while van der Poel’s teammate Tim Merlier nabbed the final podium position.

Van Baarle attacked on the Berg Ten Houte some 52km out, exploding the front group which had several times fractured and come back together in the preceding 20km.

Van der Poel made the front group but appeared to be off his game, while the “Wolfpack” of Alaphilippe, Kasper Asgreen, and Florian Sénéchal did not make this decisive split.

“Before that mountain, I already had the feeling that I was completely at my limit and I had already indicated in my ear that I really did not have a good day,” said van der Poel. “I would have preferred to race to win, but it just wasn’t possible with my legs.”

Behind the Ineos Grenadiers rider, a distinct chase group took some 15km to organize, with Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka-Assos), Luke Durbridge (Team BikeExchange), Rui Oliveira (UAE-Team Emirates), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), Van Avermaet, Laporte, and Sénéchal all finally taking up the pursuit.

Growing the advantage over the pursuers to more than half a minute at times, van Baarle went into time trial mode and counted down the kilometers to the red kite.

Inside of the final kilometer, van Baarle kept the pressure on but took a moment to zip his jersey, look over his shoulder, and then celebrate.