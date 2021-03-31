Road

Dwars door Vlaanderen: Annemiek van Vleuten wins from two-up break

Van Vleuten wins from sprint after going clear with Kasia Niewiadoma in the final hour of the race.

Annemiek van Vleuten took her first win for Team Movistar at Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday.

The Dutchwoman had gone clear with Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) at around 33 kilometers to go before the duo worked together to hold off a charging chase group. Van Vleuten opened up the final kick at 300 meters to go and was too strong for Niewiadoma to come around, who was left to take second place.

“I thought that the climb was the best place to make a difference. Fortunately not 105 kilometers from the finish — but 33 — so that is not too bad,” Van Vleuten offered. “Fortunately, Kasia Niewiadoma went with us and wanted to ride along. It was a really good race.”

Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) won the bunch sprint for third.

Van Vleuten had opened up the race with around an hour to go, bridging across to breakaway teammate Leah Thomas. Niewiadoma countered and held van Vleuten’s move, and the duo was never seen again.

“The race was really hard. From the beginning, it was super fast. There were so many girls in the peloton and it was very difficult to move up,” commented Niewiadoma. “Maybe 40ks to go Annemiek attacked and I managed to stay on her wheel, and we stayed away in the breakaway until the finish line. I’m really destroyed now. Alexis got third and I’m super happy for her.”

Trek-Segafredo did most of the pulling in a strong chase group behind, working for defending champ Ellen van Dijk. However, with SD Worx and Liv Racing sitting in, the American squad was unable to bring back the lead pair’s advantage, which dangled around 20-30 seconds through the final 30km.

Team BikeExchange began to help with the pursuit, however a puncture for Grace Brown saw the air go out of both the Aussie’s tires and the efforts of the chase.

Van Dijk attempted several attacks out of the peloton in an attempt to bridge across to the leaders, only for Thomas to mark her out and play anchor for her teammate van Vleuten.

Van Vleuten and Niewiadoma combined well to hold off the pursuit, and went into the final straight with a 15-second lead. Van Vleuten sprinted from the front, gained a small gap on her Polish rival and ripped to the line in a 300m out-of-the-saddle sprint to score a key win ahead of the Tour of Flanders this weekend.

Dwars door Vlaanderen - A travers la Flandre WE Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team3:04:04
2NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon SRAM Racing0:00
3RYAN AlexisCanyon SRAM Racing0:19
4GUAZZINI VittoriaValcar - Travel & Service0:19
5JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing0:19
6BROWN GraceTeam BikeExchange0:19
7MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM0:19
8BUJAK EugeniaAlé BTC Ljubljana0:19
9VAN DIJK EllenTrek-Segafredo Women 0:19
10BORGLI StineFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:19
11GIGANTE SarahTeam TIBCO - SVB0:19
12NILSSON HannaLotto Soudal Ladies0:19
13DE JONG ThalitaBingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team 0:19
14THOMAS LeahMovistar Team0:19
15KASTELIJN YaraPlantur-Pura0:22
16LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:22
17MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:22
18PALADIN SorayaLiv Racing0:26
19KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing0:43
20LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM2:17
21DEIGNAN ElizabethTrek-Segafredo Women 2:17
22CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek-Segafredo Women 4:08
23RÜEGG NoemiStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling4:08
24ROY SarahTeam BikeExchange4:08
25CANT SannePlantur-Pura4:08
26KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma Women4:08
27SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma Women4:10
28NOVOLODSKAIA MariaA.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team4:12
29VAN DE VELDE JulieTeam Jumbo-Visma Women4:13
30LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek-Segafredo Women 4:17
31COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope4:40
32BASTIANELLI MartaAlé BTC Ljubljana4:40
33LELEIVYTĖ RasaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano4:40
34JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing4:40
35SALAZAR Lizbeth YareliA.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team4:40
36BEEKHUIS TeuntjeTeam Jumbo-Visma Women4:40
37BUURMAN EvaTeam TIBCO - SVB4:40
38CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing4:40
39GRANGIER IndiaStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling4:40
40PENTON SaraDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.4:40
41KERN ŠpelaMassi - Tactic Women Team4:40
42VAN DER HEIJDEN IngePlantur-Pura4:40
43FIDANZA AriannaTeam BikeExchange4:40
44BOOGAARD MaaikeAlé BTC Ljubljana4:40
45VAN BOKHOVEN JuliaParkhotel Valkenburg 4:40
46DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing4:43
47VAN DE VEL SaraTeam Rupelcleaning4:43
48TENNIGLO MoniekTeam BikeExchange4:43
49WINDER RuthTrek-Segafredo Women 4:45
50BRAND LucindaTrek-Segafredo Women 4:45
51FAULKNER KristenTeam TIBCO - SVB7:41
52YONAMINE EriTeam TIBCO - SVB7:41
53GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM9:02
54BARNES AliceCanyon SRAM Racing9:02
55KESSLER NinaTeam TIBCO - SVB9:02
56MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg 9:02
57SPEROTTO Maria VittoriaA.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team9:02
58GASKJENN IngvildTeam Coop - Hitec Products9:02
59SOLOVEI GannaLviv Cycling Team women9:02
60RAGUSA KatiaA.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team9:02
61DE ROECK NaomiLviv Cycling Team women9:02
62CHRISTMAS DaniDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.9:02
63WATERREUS KylieMultum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team9:02
64BENITO MireiaMassi - Tactic Women Team9:02
65FOUQUENET AmandineTeam Arkéa9:02
66LIMPENS PienParkhotel Valkenburg 9:02
67DUYCK Ann-SophieMultum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team9:02
68LUTRO AmalieTeam Coop - Hitec Products9:02
69VAN ALPHEN AniekPlantur-Pura9:02
70NOOIJEN LiekeParkhotel Valkenburg 9:02
71PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service9:02
72SHARPE AmeliaNXTG Racing9:02
73CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope9:02
74LE NET MarieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope9:02
75COLJÉ MaaikeMassi - Tactic Women Team9:02
76VANDER SANDE EliseLotto Soudal Ladies9:02
77VAN HOUTUM CélineMultum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team9:02
78DELBAERE FienMultum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team9:02
79STEIGENGA NicoleDoltcini - Van Eyck Sport9:02
80VAN DEN STEEN KellyBingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team 9:02
81TACEY AprilDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.9:02
82CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange9:02
83SHARPE AliceTeam Rupelcleaning9:02
84PARKINSON Abby-MaeLotto Soudal Ladies9:02
85ERATH TanjaTeam TIBCO - SVB9:02
86BRADBURY NeveCanyon SRAM Racing9:02
87CURINIER LeaTeam Arkéa9:02
88BECKER CharlotteTeam Arkéa9:02
89GUILMAN VictorieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope9:02
90HEINE VitaMassi - Tactic Women Team9:02
91BORGHESI LetiziaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano9:02
92ČEŠULIENĖ IngaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano9:02
93VAN EYNDE FienDoltcini - Van Eyck Sport9:02
94TOWERS AliceDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.9:02
95PLUIMERS IlseNXTG Racing9:02
96DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura9:02
97SHARGA OlenaLviv Cycling Team women9:02
98BETZ SvenjaTeam Rupelcleaning9:02
99PLICHTA AnnaLotto Soudal Ladies9:02
100MACGREGOR BronwynLviv Cycling Team women9:02
101GRÖNDAHL AntoniaTeam Rupelcleaning9:02
102GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team9:02
103KUIJPERS EvyLiv Racing9:02
104ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange9:02
105BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team9:02
106SOEK JuliaTeam DSM9:02
107LEVENEZ SandraTeam Arkéa9:11
108GUDERZO TatianaAlé BTC Ljubljana9:11

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

