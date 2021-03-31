Dwars door Vlaanderen: Annemiek van Vleuten wins from two-up break
Van Vleuten wins from sprint after going clear with Kasia Niewiadoma in the final hour of the race.
Annemiek van Vleuten took her first win for Team Movistar at Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday.
The Dutchwoman had gone clear with Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) at around 33 kilometers to go before the duo worked together to hold off a charging chase group. Van Vleuten opened up the final kick at 300 meters to go and was too strong for Niewiadoma to come around, who was left to take second place.
“I thought that the climb was the best place to make a difference. Fortunately not 105 kilometers from the finish — but 33 — so that is not too bad,” Van Vleuten offered. “Fortunately, Kasia Niewiadoma went with us and wanted to ride along. It was a really good race.”
#DDVwomen An absolute thriller! 🇪🇺 It’s European Champion @AvVleuten who gets to throw her arms in the air in Waregem. 👏🏼 #DDV21 pic.twitter.com/fyeLHpVtsF
— Dwars dr Vlaanderen (@DwarsdrVlaander) March 31, 2021
Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) won the bunch sprint for third.
Van Vleuten had opened up the race with around an hour to go, bridging across to breakaway teammate Leah Thomas. Niewiadoma countered and held van Vleuten’s move, and the duo was never seen again.
“The race was really hard. From the beginning, it was super fast. There were so many girls in the peloton and it was very difficult to move up,” commented Niewiadoma. “Maybe 40ks to go Annemiek attacked and I managed to stay on her wheel, and we stayed away in the breakaway until the finish line. I’m really destroyed now. Alexis got third and I’m super happy for her.”
Trek-Segafredo did most of the pulling in a strong chase group behind, working for defending champ Ellen van Dijk. However, with SD Worx and Liv Racing sitting in, the American squad was unable to bring back the lead pair’s advantage, which dangled around 20-30 seconds through the final 30km.
Team BikeExchange began to help with the pursuit, however a puncture for Grace Brown saw the air go out of both the Aussie’s tires and the efforts of the chase.
Van Dijk attempted several attacks out of the peloton in an attempt to bridge across to the leaders, only for Thomas to mark her out and play anchor for her teammate van Vleuten.
Van Vleuten and Niewiadoma combined well to hold off the pursuit, and went into the final straight with a 15-second lead. Van Vleuten sprinted from the front, gained a small gap on her Polish rival and ripped to the line in a 300m out-of-the-saddle sprint to score a key win ahead of the Tour of Flanders this weekend.
🇧🇪 #DDVwomen: There she goes – huge attack by @AvVleuten with 36km to go! 🚀
A big gap for the European champion from the Movistar Team alongside Kasia Niewiadoma (CSR). ¡Vamos! 💪 #RodamosJuntos pic.twitter.com/uBf894eEkr
— Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) March 31, 2021
Dwars door Vlaanderen - A travers la Flandre WE Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|3:04:04
|2
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00
|3
|RYAN Alexis
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:19
|4
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:19
|5
|JACKSON Alison
|Liv Racing
|0:19
|6
|BROWN Grace
|Team BikeExchange
|0:19
|7
|MACKAIJ Floortje
|Team DSM
|0:19
|8
|BUJAK Eugenia
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:19
|9
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:19
|10
|BORGLI Stine
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:19
|11
|GIGANTE Sarah
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:19
|12
|NILSSON Hanna
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:19
|13
|DE JONG Thalita
|Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|0:19
|14
|THOMAS Leah
|Movistar Team
|0:19
|15
|KASTELIJN Yara
|Plantur-Pura
|0:22
|16
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|0:22
|17
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:22
|18
|PALADIN Soraya
|Liv Racing
|0:26
|19
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing
|0:43
|20
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|2:17
|21
|DEIGNAN Elizabeth
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|2:17
|22
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|4:08
|23
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|4:08
|24
|ROY Sarah
|Team BikeExchange
|4:08
|25
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|4:08
|26
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|4:08
|27
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|4:10
|28
|NOVOLODSKAIA Maria
|A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|4:12
|29
|VAN DE VELDE Julie
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|4:13
|30
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|4:17
|31
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4:40
|32
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|4:40
|33
|LELEIVYTĖ Rasa
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|4:40
|34
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing
|4:40
|35
|SALAZAR Lizbeth Yareli
|A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|4:40
|36
|BEEKHUIS Teuntje
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|4:40
|37
|BUURMAN Eva
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|4:40
|38
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|4:40
|39
|GRANGIER India
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|4:40
|40
|PENTON Sara
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|4:40
|41
|KERN Špela
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|4:40
|42
|VAN DER HEIJDEN Inge
|Plantur-Pura
|4:40
|43
|FIDANZA Arianna
|Team BikeExchange
|4:40
|44
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|4:40
|45
|VAN BOKHOVEN Julia
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|4:40
|46
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing
|4:43
|47
|VAN DE VEL Sara
|Team Rupelcleaning
|4:43
|48
|TENNIGLO Moniek
|Team BikeExchange
|4:43
|49
|WINDER Ruth
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|4:45
|50
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|4:45
|51
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|7:41
|52
|YONAMINE Eri
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|7:41
|53
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|9:02
|54
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|9:02
|55
|KESSLER Nina
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|9:02
|56
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|9:02
|57
|SPEROTTO Maria Vittoria
|A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|9:02
|58
|GASKJENN Ingvild
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|9:02
|59
|SOLOVEI Ganna
|Lviv Cycling Team women
|9:02
|60
|RAGUSA Katia
|A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|9:02
|61
|DE ROECK Naomi
|Lviv Cycling Team women
|9:02
|62
|CHRISTMAS Dani
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|9:02
|63
|WATERREUS Kylie
|Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|9:02
|64
|BENITO Mireia
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|9:02
|65
|FOUQUENET Amandine
|Team Arkéa
|9:02
|66
|LIMPENS Pien
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|9:02
|67
|DUYCK Ann-Sophie
|Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|9:02
|68
|LUTRO Amalie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|9:02
|69
|VAN ALPHEN Aniek
|Plantur-Pura
|9:02
|70
|NOOIJEN Lieke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|9:02
|71
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|9:02
|72
|SHARPE Amelia
|NXTG Racing
|9:02
|73
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9:02
|74
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9:02
|75
|COLJÉ Maaike
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|9:02
|76
|VANDER SANDE Elise
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|9:02
|77
|VAN HOUTUM Céline
|Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|9:02
|78
|DELBAERE Fien
|Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|9:02
|79
|STEIGENGA Nicole
|Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|9:02
|80
|VAN DEN STEEN Kelly
|Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|9:02
|81
|TACEY April
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|9:02
|82
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange
|9:02
|83
|SHARPE Alice
|Team Rupelcleaning
|9:02
|84
|PARKINSON Abby-Mae
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|9:02
|85
|ERATH Tanja
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|9:02
|86
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|9:02
|87
|CURINIER Lea
|Team Arkéa
|9:02
|88
|BECKER Charlotte
|Team Arkéa
|9:02
|89
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9:02
|90
|HEINE Vita
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|9:02
|91
|BORGHESI Letizia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|9:02
|92
|ČEŠULIENĖ Inga
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|9:02
|93
|VAN EYNDE Fien
|Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|9:02
|94
|TOWERS Alice
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|9:02
|95
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|NXTG Racing
|9:02
|96
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|9:02
|97
|SHARGA Olena
|Lviv Cycling Team women
|9:02
|98
|BETZ Svenja
|Team Rupelcleaning
|9:02
|99
|PLICHTA Anna
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|9:02
|100
|MACGREGOR Bronwyn
|Lviv Cycling Team women
|9:02
|101
|GRÖNDAHL Antonia
|Team Rupelcleaning
|9:02
|102
|GUARISCHI Barbara
|Movistar Team
|9:02
|103
|KUIJPERS Evy
|Liv Racing
|9:02
|104
|ŽIGART Urška
|Team BikeExchange
|9:02
|105
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|9:02
|106
|SOEK Julia
|Team DSM
|9:02
|107
|LEVENEZ Sandra
|Team Arkéa
|9:11
|108
|GUDERZO Tatiana
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|9:11
