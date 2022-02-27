Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Support our Journalism

Get all members-only articles, training plans, and exclusive race coverage

Join Now

Road

Drôme Classic: Jonas Vingegaard dazzles in two-up break

Danish sensation Vingegaard goes clear with Juan Ayuso in the final 30km before dropping the Spaniard to start season strong.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) dropped breakaway companion Juan Ayuso (UAE Emirates) in the final of the Drôme Classic to score his first win of 2022.

Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and Benoit Cosnefroy (Ag2r Citroen) took the bottom steps of the podium after reeling in Ayuso as the finishline reared into sight.

Spanish sensation Ayuso took a consolation fourth-place in a standout rookie performance.

Vingegaard’s victory is his first major one-day win, and comes well-timed in just his second race-day of the season.

The 25-year-old broke out with his second-place in the Tour de France last year and is tipped for a co-captaincy role with Primož Roglič at the Tour this summer.

This report will be updated

Stay On Topic

promo logo