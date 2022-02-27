Drôme Classic: Jonas Vingegaard dazzles in two-up break

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) dropped breakaway companion Juan Ayuso (UAE Emirates) in the final of the Drôme Classic to score his first win of 2022.

Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and Benoit Cosnefroy (Ag2r Citroen) took the bottom steps of the podium after reeling in Ayuso as the finishline reared into sight.

Spanish sensation Ayuso took a consolation fourth-place in a standout rookie performance.

Vingegaard’s victory is his first major one-day win, and comes well-timed in just his second race-day of the season.

The 25-year-old broke out with his second-place in the Tour de France last year and is tipped for a co-captaincy role with Primož Roglič at the Tour this summer.

This report will be updated