Doug Ryder, Vincenzo Nibali confirm details of new Q36.5 team

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The new project of Doug Ryder and Vincenzo Nibali officially launched Friday.

The new second-division Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team starts racing in 2023 with 23 riders in the team bus and former Qhubeka and Dimension Data boss Ryder in the boardroom.

Nibali will act as technical advisor and ambassador for the Q36.5 cycling apparel brand that lends its name to the new squad.

As previously reported by VeloNews, the team sees a number of WorldTour riders on the roster, including Carl Fredrik Hagen, Damien Howson, Gianluca Brambilla, and Matteo Moschetti. Nickolas Zukowsky, Corey Davis and former U.S. national road race champion Joey Rosskopf bring some North American accent to the team.

ProTeam status means Q36.5 can rely on a full calendar of lower-division races but will need to battle for wildcard invites to WorldTour events.

“We have assembled a talented, motivated and committed group of individuals, who can be competitive in every type of race and terrain. We want to perform at the highest level from the beginning. The experienced riders who have joined us from the WorldTour bring a wealth of knowledge and will be able to mentor the youngsters in our squad,” said head of performance Alex Sans Vega. “We have an excellent mix to become one of the best Pro Teams.”

Also read:

A press statement Friday stated the team will serve as a “research laboratory” for Q36.5’s innovative race wear, and as a vehicle for change.

“Bikes don’t only bring people together, they also move them forward,” Ryder said. “As a team, we’ll be racing for more than just winning, we’re racing to positively shape the future, with a key focus on mobility, education, and development.”

The retired grand tour champion and monument winner Nibali will bring his two decades of racing know-how to the project.

“After 18 seasons racing at the highest level, I am now excited to continue working in the world of professional cycling in this new role. As the team’s technical advisor, I will have the opportunity to pass on to the next generation the knowledge I have acquired over all these years as a pro. The collaboration with Q36.5 will see me actively working with the R&D team to develop more and more advanced products,” Nibali said.

The 2023 Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team riders:

· Negasi Haylu Abreha – ETH

· Matteo Badilatti – SUI

· Jack Bauer – NZL

· Gianluca Brambilla – ITA

· Walter Calzoni – ITA

· Marcel Camprubi Pijuan – ESP

· Fabio Christen – SUI

· Filippo Colombo – SUI

· Filippo Conca – ITA

· Corey Davis – USA

· Tom Devriendt – BEL

· Mark Donovan- GBR

· Alessandro Fedeli – ITA

· Carl Fredrik Hagen – NOR

· Damien Howson – AUS

· Tobias Ludvigsson – SWE

· Cyrus Monk – AUS

· Matteo Moschetti – ITA

· Nicolo’ Parisini – ITA

· Antonio Puppio – ITA

· Joseph Rosskopf – USA

· Szymon Sajnok – POL

· Nickolas Zukowsky – CAN