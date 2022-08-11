Domen Novak joins UAE Team Emirates

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Slovenian rider Domen Novak is the latest new rider for Team UAE Emirates for 2023.

The 27-year-old from Dolenja vas moves across from Bahrain Victorious and joins Tim Wellens and Felix Grosschartner as new signings for the Emirati squad.

Novak is a former Slovenian road race champion, and a strong ride at the Tour of Slovenia, where he stood next to compatriot Tadej Pogačar and Rafal Majka, helped secure his future.

“It has been my dream to ride for UAE Team Emirates alongside a champion like Tadej Pogačar and so many other good riders. Now the dream has came true, I’m honored and grateful for the trust they have shown me and I’m eager to begin the journey,” he said.

“Novak is a rider who has shown good progression in his years as a professional and we feel he can provide good qualities to the team, especially in the mountains. He has many years under his belt at WorldTour level and we believe he has a lot to offer our team in the years ahead,” said Mauro Gianetti, team principal and CEO.