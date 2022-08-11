Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

VeloNews News Road
Road

Domen Novak joins UAE Team Emirates

Slovenian rider moves across from Bahrain Victorious and joins Tim Wellens and Felix Grosschartner as new signings for the Emirati squad.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Slovenian rider Domen Novak is the latest new rider for Team UAE Emirates for 2023.

The 27-year-old from Dolenja vas moves across from Bahrain Victorious and joins Tim Wellens and Felix Grosschartner as new signings for the Emirati squad.

Novak is a former Slovenian road race champion, and a strong ride at the Tour of Slovenia, where he stood next to compatriot Tadej Pogačar and Rafal Majka, helped secure his future.

“It has been my dream to ride for UAE Team Emirates alongside a champion like Tadej Pogačar and so many other good riders. Now the dream has came true, I’m honored and grateful for the trust they have shown me and I’m eager to begin the journey,” he said.

Also read: Brandon McNulty extends with UAE Emirates

“Novak is a rider who has shown good progression in his years as a professional and we feel he can provide good qualities to the team, especially in the mountains. He has many years under his belt at WorldTour level and we believe he has a lot to offer our team in the years ahead,” said Mauro Gianetti, team principal and CEO.

Stay On Topic

promo logo