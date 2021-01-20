Diego Ulissi to undergo additional testing, Elia Viviani examined for heart irregularities

Diego Ulissi has been confirmed to have fibrosis in one of his heart walls, after a biopsy and a recent round of testing.

Additional diagnostic results are pending at this time.

UAE Team Emirates called initial results ‘positive,’ as Ulissi was allowed to leave the Riuniti hospital in Ancona to return home.

The 31-year-old was also previously diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmias now reported to be stable.

In December, Ulissi was diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the myocardial tissue (the heart muscle) usually of viral origin.

While yet-undiagnosed heart conditions may have impacted Ulissi during the 2020 season, they did not stop him from winning the overall at the Tour of Luxembourg or taking wins on stages 2 and 13 of the Giro d’Italia.

Viviani on stage 9 of the 2020 Tour de France. Photo: James Startt

Elia Viviani unexpectedly departs training camp

Sprinter Elia Viviani suddenly departed a Cofidis training camp in Benidorm, in southeast Spain early this week.

After experiencing an irregular heartbeat while on a training ride on Sunday, he contacted Dr. Roberto Corsetti, the physician who attended to him when he was on Team Liquigas.

At Corsetti’s recommendation, Viviani traveled to a hospital in Ancona for examination and testing Tuesday.

The Italian sprinter underwent a diagnostic procedure in which tubes with electrodes were placed in his heart to study the electrical activity.

While no results have yet been announced, Viviani is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

Viviani joined Cofidis in 2020 after two years with Quick-Step. He only managed a podium in the early season Clásica de Almería, in Spain, just before the COVID-19 racing halt.

Talented on the track, the Italian is the defending Olympic champion in the Omnium, and he was expected to defend his title the multi-discipline event in 2021, and also ride in the Madison.

Wielerflits contributed to this report.