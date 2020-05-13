Diego Ulissi re-ups with UAE-Emirates

Italian puncheur Diego Ulissi is the latest UAE-Emirates rider to extend his contract, with the 30-year-old set to remain with the team until the end of 2022.

Team manager Mauro Gianetti said Ulissi’s versatility and consistency have been great assets the past few seasons.

“Diego is a very important element for our team,” Gianetti said. “He has shown an amazing consistency performing at the highest level and has proved very reliable in that regard. On and off the bike, he is proving to be a good leader, which is important for the team environment and the growth of the group as a whole.”

UAE-Emirates continues to secure its future even as rival teams are struggling during the coronavirus health crisis. Last week, the team confirmed that budding star Tadej Pogacar will remain in team colors through the end of 2024.

For Ulissi, a six-time Giro d’Italia stage winner who’s been involved with UAE-Emirates since its founding, he said he is excited to continue his successful relationship with the team.

“I am very happy with this renewal,” Ulissi said. “I am looking forward to continuing to work together on the UAE Team Emirates project in the next few years and as always giving 100 percent. We are working well together, and the results of the last few years back this up.”