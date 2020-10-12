Dideriksen, Hosking headline trio of Trek-Segafredo new signings, Kopecky moves to CCC-Liv

As the 2020 season begins to wind down, Women’s WorldTeams are announcing a crop of new signings for 2021.

Among the major movers and shakers in the latest wave of shuffles in the transfer market includes Trek-Segafredo, who confirmed three new additions to its already powerful squad. CCC-Liv and Mitchelton-Scott also announced new signings.

The latest round of new signatures comes off the back of recent high-profile moves for Annemiek van Vleuten and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio.

Amalie Dideriksen, Chloe Hosking, and Shirin van Anrooij will join Trek-Segafredo’s women’s team next season, each signing a two-year contract.

Dideriksen is a former world champion on the road and during her first year on the team will split her focus between the road and track, with the Olympic Games being one of her big goals in 2021.

Hosking will join Trek-Segafredo as one of the most seasoned riders in the peloton. 2021 will mark her 12th year racing professionally; the Australian was once a teammate of Trek’s DS Ina Yoko-Teutenberg.

“One of the huge draw cards for me in making the move to Trek-Segafredo was Ina Teutenberg,” Hosking said. “I came to the professional peloton when I was 19-year-old under the tutelage of Ina. I rode with her for three years. I learned a lot from her then, but I feel I wasn’t good enough at the time to get the most out of the extensive knowledge that she has. So, I’m really looking forward to coming back on-board with Ina and learning from her as she’s a great leader with a wealth of information.”

Dutch rider van Anrooij has earned a neo-pro contract with the team after working as a stagiaire this summer. The 18-year-old is expected to follow in the footsteps of Trek sprinters Lucinda Brand and Ellen van Dijk.

“Shirin comes from the Juniors and is a great talent,” Teutenberg said. “We haven’t set up any specific goals for her except to develop and learn to be a team worker for the first few years. So, our main focus is for her to embrace the learning process, and for sure, if the opportunity presents itself, try to go for a result in smaller races.”

In other Women’s WorldTeam transfer news, Lotte Kopecky will join CCC-Liv. The sprinter has had an outstanding 2020 season with a stage win at the Giro Rosa. She is currently the Belgian national champion on the road and in the time trial and is the first incoming rider for 2021 on the CCC-Liv team.

On Monday, Mitchelton-Scott announced that it was adding Italian Arianna Fidanza to its roster. The classics specialist is the second new rider that the Australian squad has signed for 2021; earlier this summer, Spaniard Ane Santesteban was confirmed to the team.

Boels Dolmans — which will become SD Worx in 2021 and aim to achieve WorldTeam status — will fortify its already robust squad with six new riders. Seasoned South African Ashleigh Moolman Pasio tops the list, as well as talented youngsters Demi Vollering and Nikola Noskova. Earlier this summer, the Dutch powerhouse announced the acquisition of Italian Elena Cecchini, Frenchwoman Roxane Fournier, and British rider Anna Shackley. It will be world champion Anna van der Breggen‘s final year with the squad before she moves into a directorship role.

Movistar has announced three signings for 2021. In addition to the celebrated acquisition of former world champion Annemiek van Vleuten, the Spanish outfit will also bring on Danish rider Emma Norsgaard as well as Spaniard Sara Martín.

Marta Cavalli will join FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope from Valcar Travel and Service.

Alé BTC Ljubljana, Canyon-SRAM, and Team Sunweb have not yet announced any incoming transfers for 2021.