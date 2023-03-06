Become a Member

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews News Road
Road

Did the jury get the photo-finish wrong? Caleb Ewan thinks so

Confusion and controversy overshadow Sunday's results at GP Monseré.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Caleb Ewan is challenging the call made by the race jury Sunday in a photo-finish in the GP Monseré to award the victory to Gerben Thijssen.

The Belgian one-day went down to the wire, with Thijssen being handed the victory, but Ewan isn’t so sure.

“I kinda think I won. Thoughts?” Ewan wrote on social media.

Ewan posted two photos on his Twitter account that appear to have him — ever so slightly — stabbing his tire across the line first.

“If anyone’s got photo of big G clearly beating me it would actually make me feel a bit better to be honest,” he wrote.

After winning a criterium ahead of the start of the Santos Tour Down Under in January, Ewan remains winless on 2023. He lost stage 1 in a similar photo finish at the UAE Tour to Tim Merlier, but did not contest that one.

Sunday’s race looked too close to call.

Initially, it appeared Ewan had won, and he had already conducted the winner’s finish-line interview.

Only later did the race jury review the finish-line tape, and awarded the victory to the Belgian rider on Intermarché-Circus-Wanty.

“I thought I was second myself. Several people also told me that it was official that I am second,” Thijssen told Sporza. “If it’s official, that’s fantastic.”

Results powered by FirstCycling.com

Stay On Topic

