Di Grégorio receives four-year ban for doping

Rémy di Grégorio, 34, has been hit with a four-year doping ban related to a positive drugs test for EPO.

The Frenchman tested positive for blood-booster EPO at the 2018 Paris-Nice when riding for Delko Marseille Provence KTM. The court case has been playing out ever since, and only wrapped up in recent days. The ban imposed will prevent di Grégorio from racing through March 2022.

Di Grégorio was also discovered to be using performance-enhancing drugs during the 2012 Tour de France when police raided his Cofidis team’s hotel. He was sacked by his team, despite always maintaining his innocence. Police later discovered him to have ordered a glucose injection kit, which requires medical justification during competition and gave him a one-year suspended sentence.