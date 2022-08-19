Demi Vollering out of European championships with concussion

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) won’t start the road race at the European championships in Munich this weekend as she continues to suffer the lingering effects of concussion.

Vollering hit her head in a crash in the final kilometers of stage 5 of the Tour of Scandinavia last Friday, along with her teammate Niamh Fisher-Black.

While she was able to get up and complete the stage, she crossed the five minutes behind the stage winner Alex Manly.

Vollering spent a significant amount of time being examined by the race’s medical staff following the stage and the team ultimately decided she should not start the following stage as a precaution.

SD Worx confirmed Friday morning that the 25-year-old was still suffering from concussion symptoms a week after the crash and would not join the Dutch team in the Netherlands.

Prior to her crash at the Tour of Scandinavia, Vollering was enjoying a strong summer of racing. She finished second overall to Annemiek van Vleuten at the inaugural Tour de France Femmes, taking the mountains classification along the way.

She returned to racing a week later at the Vårgårda WestSweden, helping SD Worx to second in the team time trial. Vollering was a major favorite to take the title in Scandinavia, but that would ultimately go to Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig.