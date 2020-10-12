Deceuninck-Quick-Step to race as Elegant-Quick-Step for the Tour of Flanders

Deceuninck-Quick-Step is changing its name for the 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen, and will race as Elegant-Quick-Step for the coming weekend’s race.

Elegant is a window system developed by Deceuninck, one of the WorldTour team’s sponsors for the 2020 season.

Patrick Lefevere, CEO of Deceuninck-Quick-Step said in a team press release, “It’s been a special season, and we’re both trying to make the best of it in the given circumstances. I consider it a privilege to be able to work with Deceuninck on this project and help them launch the Elegant window concept. I hope we can do honor to this unique jersey on Sunday, and together enjoy an unforgettable edition of the Ronde van Vlaanderen.”

Yves Lampaert will be racing for Elegant-Quick-Step in the 2020 Ronde de Vlaanderen. Photo: Quick-Step/Wout Beel

Throughout the team’s history, it has won the Belgian classic in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2017, and 2018.

CEO of Group Deceuninck, Francis Van Eeckhout, explained “As the main sponsor, we find it very important to include our riders and the team in this product launch for one of the most beautiful races of the cycling season. It makes the bond between us, the team, and Deceuninck, even more profound. The pursuit of perfection and the focus on excellence in our activities are only a few principles we have in common.”

The Tour of Flanders is usually contested in the spring, however, due to the COVID-19 racing stop and the resulting calendar adjustment, this year’s edition will be raced on Sunday, October 18. In addition to several cobbled sectors, de Ronde is known for its brutally short and steep punchy climbs.

Other men’s WorldTour teams have seen name changes during the 2020 season; Team Ineos became Ineos-Grenadier just prior to the start of the Tour de France. And while the women’s team Boels-Dolmans won’t become SD Worx until the 2021 season, the name change was announced in the early spring of 2020.