Davide Rebellin killed after being hit by a truck

One of cycling’s longest-serving professionals Davide Rebellin was killed Wednesday after being struck by a truck driver while out training. He was 51.

Rebellin, who officially retired just last month after a career that spanned 30 years, had raced the Beking Monaco criterium at the weekend.

According to Italian media reports, Rebellin was riding in the municipality of Montebello Vicentino in northern Italy at the time of the incident. The truck was pulling out of a nearby junction when it hit Rebellin.

Italian daily Il Gazzettino reported that the driver of the truck did not stop following the crash, adding that the driver may have been unaware of what had happened. Local police are working to reconstruct the incident and trace the driver.

Rebellin was born in 1971 in San Bonifacio in the Italian region of Vento. He made his professional debut in 1992 after competing at that year’s Olympic Games in Barcelona.

His career included victories at Paris-Nice, Tirreno-Adriatico, and the Clásica San Sebastián. He also won all three of the Ardennes classics Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Flèche Wallonne, and the Amstel Gold Race.

Rebellin served a two-year suspension for testing positive for CERA at the 2008 Olympic Games. He was later stripped of his silver medal he won in the elite men’s road race.

After racing on a mix of Pro-Conti and Continental-level teams since returning from his ban, Rebellin pulled down the curtain on his long career at home at the Veneto Classic last month.

VeloNews wishes to pass on condolences to his friends and family.