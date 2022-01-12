Davide Formolo injures wrist after collision with wild boar

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Davide Formolo has been left with a wrist injury after colliding with a wild boar in training.

The 29-year-old posted a picture of himself on social media earlier this week following the incident with abrasions to his right side and some damage to his helmet.

“A wild boar wanted to eat me. It was a quiet Monday morning until a wild boar took aim at my front wheel,” he wrote on his Instagram.

According to Italian sports paper Gazzetta dello Sport, Formolo was descending at speed from the Col de la Turbie near his home in Monaco when he hit the unfortunate animal.

Formolo came off his bike and hurt his wrist and, while no fractures have been confirmed, there is still some concern about the extent of the injury. No update has been given on the fate of the animal.

“Luck is blind, but bad luck sees us very well,” Formolo told Gazzetta dello Sport. “I was going down fast, going to the right and a baby boar ran across the road. I couldn’t help it, he hit my front wheel with his head. I fell. I was going down at 60kp/h [37 mp/h] and I found myself on the ground.

“We are still working a lot on the right wrist, we are still afraid that there is some fracture. Nothing seems to be broken, but there are many small bones in the hands, and it takes 10 days to show any fractures.”

Formolo told the sports paper that he had been able to do some training with his time trial bike since the accident, but he was still unable to stand up on the bike.

The Italian climber is starting his third season with UAE Team Emirates this year after joining in 2020. He has been a key support rider for Tadej Pogačar and rode the Tour de France in service of the Slovenian after finishing 15th overall at the Giro d’Italia.

Formolo is expected to ride for himself more in 2022 as he targets a GC bid at the Giro d’Italia. He is due to start his season later this month at the Mallorca Challenge, followed by Étoile de Bessèges.