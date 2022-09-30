Become a Member

Davide Bramati dismisses reports he’s leaving Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl

'My heart is with Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, where I will stay,' says ex-pro who guided Remco Evenepoel to victory at Vuelta a España.

Davide Bramati, the Italian sports director at Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, dismissed reports he’s leaving the team to join Ineos Grenadiers.

Belgian media reported a shake-up at the British outfit, with three sport directors on the way out, and Bramati’s name was mentioned as a replacement.

The Italian ex-pro, who guided Remco Evenepoel to his historic Vuelta a España victory this month, denied those reports in a social media message Friday.

“You will have seen in the media that there are some rumors around my future,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I have known Patrick Lefevere for a long time and he has backed me as both a rider and as a young sports director, and we have remained very loyal to each other for a long time.

“I am also part of the family that we call the Wolfpack. We have made so memories together, even more so in recent months, and I want to make many more with them.

“I am flattered that my name has been mentioned in these stories, but my heart is with Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, where I will stay, and I am looking forward to a successful future.”

