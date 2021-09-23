Dave Brailsford: ‘Egan Bernal still has two years on his contract’

Ineos Grenadiers boss Dave Brailsford answered questions Thursday about speculation that Egan Bernal might be leaving the team.

Speaking to ESPN, Brailsford said Bernal is a “key rider” on the team and said he has two years left on his five-year contract through 2023 with the UK-registered team.

“We’ve got another two years before his contract expires,” Brailsford told ESPN. “We’re very, very proud of Egan. He’s a brilliant rider. We’ve had a great relationship with Colombian riders. He’s won the Tour de France for us, and proved how fantastic he is by the way he won the Giro this year.

“He’s one of our absolute key riders on the team, now and going forward,” he said. “Like always, we are looking to the future, and we’d like very much for him to be part of our future.”

Also read: Rumor mill sizzling of possible Bernal departure

In other news, Brailsford also shot down media reports that he is leaving the helm of Ineos Grenadiers, saying he is planning on staying at the top of the cycling team.

There were media reports last week hinting Brailsford might leave the team to take over as director of all Ineos sports endeavors, which also includes sailing, running, and football.