Road

Dauphiné: Sepp Kuss wins final stage, Daniel Martínez takes overall victory

Young Coloradan wins mountainous stage after attacking from elite escape group, Martínez takes overall for EF Pro Cycling after Roglič did not start.

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) won the fifth and final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné Sunday.

The 25-year-old Coloradan took victory with an attack from the breakaway with nine kilometers remaining of the multi-mountain test around Megève, France. Daniel Martínez (EF Pro Cycling) and Tadej Pogaçar (UAE Team Emirates) rounded out the stage podium.

Kuss’ victory came after working tirelessly in support of his team leaders through the opening four stages of the race, putting a cap on a run of August performances marking him as one of the best climbers in the pro peloton. He will now go on to make his Tour de France debut in 13 days’ time, working for his team leaders in the mountains.

“It’s been one of the hardest days I’ve had on the bike,” Kuss said. “It was full-on from the start. I saw everyone was really tired and I could take advantage because I was lower on GC. I’ve trained harder than ever and I’m having so much fun on the bike right now. Now we can focus on the Tour de France with a confidence booster.”

Martínez’s second place on the stage was enough to give him the overall victory.

The Colombian started the stage in fourth overall after race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) did not start having sustained a number of injuries in his crash Saturday.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) had assumed the GC lead at the start of the Sunday’s stage, though the Frenchman lost too much time on the final climb of the day to maintain his place at the top of the podium, leaving him settling for second-place overall. Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) took third on GC.

Martinez took his first major GC victory. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/Pool via Getty Images.
The mountain-packed race burst into life early on, with the bunch fracturing on the Hors Categorie Col de Romme in the opening 50km of the stage.

The lead group fractured and swelled repeatedly, and by the summit of the second climb major climb of the day, all the main GC contenders were in a chase group of 20 behind Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos), who had attacked off the front on the lower slopes of the ascent.

Ineos pair Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas did not make the front bunch after the initial shakeups and subsequent settling of the race.

After the opening progression of climbs and going into the final 50km, Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren), Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic) and Richie Porte (Trek Segafredo) had all fallen off the pace of the main chase group, with the two escapees now 1:30 ahead.

Sivakov was the next casualty of the crash-riddled race, losing his back wheel on a wide arching descent with 30km to go. The Ineos rider hit the deck hard, knocking his head, picking up a huge tear to his jersey and a large patch of road rash on his back. The young Russian was able to get back on his bike and chase and bridge back to Alaphilippe, who had gone on solo.

Behind the two leaders, Pogaçar, Martínez, and Miguel Angel Lopéz (Astana) attacked out of the GC group on the third-last climb of the day. Martínez and Kuss set off in pursuit, and by the bottom of the descent, six riders – Kuss, Pogaçar, Martínez, Alaphilippe, Sivakov and Lopéz – came together at the front, while the main chase group began breaking down behind them.

With the final 20km of the stage pointing entirely uphill, the attacks began flying in the front group, with Alaphilippe falling off the pace.

With Lopéz and Martinez starting the day on the same time on GC in fourth and fifth, and the trio ahead of them in the standings over one minute behind them on the stage, the two Colombians started attacking each other from the lead group.

Sensing his GC lead under threat from Martínez and Lopéz, Pinot picked up the pace in the chase group, and the gap to the five escapees soon started to tumble.

Kuss accelerated away from his escape companions with 9 kilometers to go and soon opened a 20-second gap on the grinding five percent uphill to the line at the Megève Altiport.

The 25-year-old went into TT mode through the final, wrists on the bars, railing the corners through the final climb. Martínez led the group behind the flying American though was unable to prevent the Coloradan from increasing his gap. However, the Colombian’s wider objective was to wrestle the GC victory from Pinot, who was chasing frantically behind.

Kuss went on without looking back and came onto the finishing strip alone, taking his second major stage win after also climbing to victory in the Vuelta a España last summer.

Back in the GC group, attacks flew from Pinot though he was unable to make headway as the GC lead began to slip from his grasp. The Frenchman’s continued aggression proved insufficient for him to limit his losses to Martínez, who finished 35 seconds ahead of him, second on the stage.

The result left Pinot taking second overall, with Martínez securing the first major GC victory of his career. He is part of his team’s lineup for the Tour later this month.

“This morning they told me Roglic wouldn’t start, so I knew the race would be hectic from the beginning,” Martínez said. “I was on my limit but I was determined to make it to the finish. It’s one of the biggest races in the world and to be able to win, coming from Colombia – it makes me very happy.”

Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3:58:39
2MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling0:27
3POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:30
4SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS0:45
5DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma0:51
6KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:51
7PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:02
8MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:04
9BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale1:06
10BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1:06
11YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1:52
12LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team1:53
13VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:56
14HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb4:19
15MAS EnricMovistar Team4:21
16REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ7:42
17LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team10:20
18CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS10:20
19ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM10:41
20ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step12:11
21URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling12:15
22CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale12:16
23DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb12:16
24ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits12:16
25BARTA WillCCC Team12:16
26ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo12:16
27DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team12:16
28MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ12:16
29SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team12:16
30PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo12:16
31IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team12:16
32SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie12:16
33VERONA CarlosMovistar Team12:16
34PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale13:49
35GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe13:49
36NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation14:28
37DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal15:17
38VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma15:17
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling 21:44:58
2PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:29
3MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:41
4POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:56
5LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team1:38
6BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale1:43
7DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma2:07
8KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe2:14
9BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic2:49
10KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma2:55
11SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS3:10
12VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team7:59
13REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ9:04
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma29
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates29
3PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ28
4MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling22
5IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott22
6MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits21
7KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe20
8SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS20
9FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates19
10VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team18
11ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step16
12KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma15
13LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team14
14HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling12
15DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates12
16ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step10
17KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb10
18EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
19SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team10
20HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott8
21LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren8
22LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team6
23DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma6
24ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ6
25ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo6
26SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb6
27QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic6
28MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren6
29MASNADA FaustoCCC Team5
30KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS4
31VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS4
32SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie4
33HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb3
34BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale2
35PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo2
36BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates68
2ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step52
3MASNADA FaustoCCC Team28
4SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS26
5PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ26
6FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates25
7KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma19
8SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team16
9POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates15
10KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe12
11MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling12
12LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale12
13JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step10
14HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb9
15DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal9
16MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits8
17LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team8
18ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ8
19ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo8
20KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb8
21EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits7
22LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team6
23KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS6
24ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step6
25VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma6
26HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott6
27QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic6
28NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation6
29CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM6
30GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma5
31MAS EnricMovistar Team4
32LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren4
33SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie4
34DOUBEY FabienCircus - Wanty Gobert3
35DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma3
36SOLER MarcMovistar Team2
37PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo2
38SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb2
39MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren2
40SLAGTER Tom-JelteB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2
41BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1
42REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ1
43VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling 21:44:58
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:56
3KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe2:14
4SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS3:10
5MAS EnricMovistar Team22:33

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

