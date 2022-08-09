Daryl Impey extends with Israel Premier Tech

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Daryl Impey is staying in the pro peloton at least for 2023.

The 37-year-old South Africa penned a one-year extension to stay with Israel Premier Tech, giving the team a strong base for at least one more season, team officials confirmed Tuesday.

“Daryl Impey is undoubtedly one of the most experienced riders in the peloton but that isn’t just on the road. Of course, Daryl is an exceptional road captain and a proven winner, but he is also the picture of professionalism when it comes to the way he conducts himself in the team,” general manager Kjell Carlström said.

“When Daryl joined last year, it felt as though he had been with us from the beginning. We couldn’t ask for a better role model for our younger riders and that, combined with Daryl’s motivation and winning capabilities, made it an easy decision to add another year to his contract. Of course, it has been a period of ups and downs in his time with IPT but we were all thrilled to see Daryl get the win in Switzerland this year and are sure it won’t be his last.”

Impey, who has racked up an impressive 30-win palmarès in his 16 years as a pro and sprinted to the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games last weekend, is grateful for the chance to race for another year.

Impey turned pro in 2008 and joined Israel Premier Tech in 2021 after nine seasons with the GreenEdge franchise.

“I’m privileged to get an offer to stay with the team,” Impey said in a team release. “It’s nice to see that they have faith in me, they recognize that I can still bring a lot to the team, and don’t think I’m over the hill. I still want to race for another season, especially after missing the Tour de France this year which was a big bummer for me.

“Missing out on that event made me really hungry to keep racing and I’m looking forward to hopefully being at the Tour Down Under next year, and those races I really love. It’s been nice to have made the decision and agreed on the new contract with the team quite early so now I can look forward to the rest of the season and next year with IPT.”