Danish time trialist Emma Norsgaard to join Movistar in 2021

The Movistar team announced Thursday that Emma Norsgaard, who currently rides for Équipe Paule Ka, has signed a contract for the next two years with the WorldTour outfit led by Sebastián Unzué and Jorge Sanz.

Norsgaard joins the team on the heels of her brother Mathias Norsgaard, who made his debut with Movistar in Italy at Strade Bianche earlier this week following an eight-month recovery process from a leg injury. The siblings will both race in the respective UCI WorldTour/Women’s WorldTour teams.

“I’m super thrilled to join the Movistar Team family,” Norsgaard said. “I’m confident that I’ll fit right in, and that we as a team will achieve great things together. I’m excited to see myself develop into a top squad like the Movistar Team. It really gives me confidence that we’re so close together with the men’s team. It’s modern, and the fact that I’m in a unique situation to share the same team as my own brother is also pretty cool. I believe the setup of this team could be the future for women’s cycling, and I’m super proud to be part of a team that is progressive and who’s a part of helping define the future of women’s cycling.”

At 21, Norsgaard has already racked up an impressive number of results racing as an elite. At 17, she won the Danish national elite road race in 2016, and the following year she took silver medals at both the European and world road race championships. Other solid results followed with second places in both the Chrono des Nations and the Giro Della Toscana prologue in 2018.

Norsgaard was sidelined by a knee injury for most of the 2019 season, but she arrived in 2020 in proper form. Last February, she won the bunch sprint at the end of the inaugural stage in the Setmana Valenciana. A month later, she came in third at the Omloop van het Hageland, only behind Lorena Wiebes and Marta Bastianelli.

The Movistar women’s team was formed in 2018 and joined the Women’s WorldTeam ranks this year. It’s a young squad with its eyes on the future of women’s cycling, which seems to be a perfect match for Norsgaard herself.

“Emma is an exciting addition to our roster and will soon become a key to this team,” Unzué said. “She’s someone we’ve been following since we started this project three years ago, and will surely help us take another step forward. It’s part of the gamble – which we started heading into the transfer market before the 2020 season – to strengthen the core of our team, which is the most realistic way to chase for great results in the long term.”