Dan Martin to retire following Il Lombardia

Dan Martin is hanging up his cycling cleats.

The 35-year-old Irish rider announced the news this week via a statement distributed on social media.

“Though I’m still competitive, I’ve realized that racing has lost the fun element for me; the whole reason I started to race in the first place,” Martin wrote. “Giving 100 per cent to what I do has always been how I operate. Though I could continue racing for a few years to come, and for many, this would seem like the obvious thing to do; I am at a point where I’m ready to take on some exciting new challenges in life.”

The decision brings the curtain down on Martin’s 14-year professional career, which saw him win stages of the Tour d France, Vuelta a España, and Giro d’Italia, as well as major one-day races such as Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Il Lombardia. Over his career Martin progressed from a punchy racer for one day races into a top GC rider for one-week races and grand tours. He won the GC at the Tour of Poland and the Volta a Catalunya, and his best grand tour finish was 4th place at the 2020 Vuelta a España.

He started his career in 2007 with the U.S. Team Slipstream, which at the time was still a UCI Pro Continental squad. Martin’s emergence as a rider for classics and stage races helped the squad excel when it stepped into the UCI WorldTour, and his victory at the 2013 Liège-Bastogne-Liège was one of the team’s biggest early accomplishments.

Martin won a mountain stage at the Tour de France later that year.

Martin moved to Etixx-Quick-Step in 2016 and then became the GC rider at UAE-Team Emirates in 2018, before jumping to Israel Start-Up Nation upon that team’s step into the WorldTour in 2020. He helped the squad take two of its biggest victories ever; in 2020 he won a mountain stage of the Vuelta a España, and earlier this year he claimed stage 21 of the Giro d’Italia.

In a statement, team owner Sylvan Adams wished Martin well.

“I am truly sorry that Dan won’t be racing with us next year, but understand and respect his decision. Dan will always be a member of the ISN family. We wish him luck in his future endeavors.”

In his statement, Martin said he plans to pursue business opportunities as an investor.

“What next? I will always be a cyclist; I won’t hang up my wheels, just my race number,” he wrote. “During the last few off-seasons and when I’ve had time outside of training and racing, I have found a new sense of purpose and fun in developing companies and working within businesses. This interest led to Rubix Ventures, a company I co-founded with trusted contacts, to help athletes invest in exciting growth companies.