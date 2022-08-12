Become a Member

Dan Bigham to attempt UCI Hour Record

'I’m excited about the prospect of seeing what I can do against the clock again' says British rider.

Dan Bigham will attempt to break the UCI Hour Record on August 19 in Grenchen, Switzerland. The record is currently held by Belgian rider Victor Campenaerts, who set the distance at 55.089km.

Bigham, Ineos Grenadiers’s performance engineer, set a British national hour record in Grenchen in 2021 and will use the same track once more. His British national record stands at 54.723km. The event will be streamed on the Ineos YouTube and Facebook channels.

“The UCI Hour Record timed by Tissot has been a massive thing in my life for the past few years, since I first attempted one as a student in 2014. I’m excited about the prospect of seeing what I can do against the clock again, with the support of the team behind me,” he said.

“Physically I’ve moved on since becoming a part of the Ineos Grenadiers. As much as my workload is high, it’s been nice to have everything I do consolidated within one place. It means I can be so much more organised in how and when I can train, while having the full support of the team – not just in allowing me to train, but enabling me to train efficiently. It’s been great to bounce ideas off so many fantastic people within the team and I’ve been welcomed with open arms.

“And having access to all of the team’s partners has been massive for me. The amount of support that Pinarello have put into this project by bringing a new, incredibly high-level bike to the table in such a short space of time is pretty astronomical. We’ve done a huge amount of skin suit testing with Bioracer over the past six months too. It’s been really impressive and I feel like I’m in a really good position on that front. Some of the ideas that we’ve implemented across the whole package have been left field but wholly adopted. It’s been such a progressive project to be involved in.”

