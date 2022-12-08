Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

GET 30% OFF OUTSIDE+

Fuel All Your Adventures With This Holiday Sale

SAVE NOW

VeloNews News Road
Road

Cyclist Gwen Inglis’ family awarded $353 million verdict in civil lawsuit against driver

The family of Gwen Inglis sued the man convicted in her death and his insurance company and won the $353 million lawsuit.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Michael Inglis, the husband of late cyclist Gwen Inglis, was awarded a $353 million verdict in the civil lawsuit against Ryan Montoya, the driver who struck and killed her on May 21, 2021.

Related:

Driver who killed cyclist Gwen Inglis receives eight-year jail sentence

Remembrances of Gwen Inglis: 1974-2021

Montoya pled guilty to vehicular homicide-driving under the influence last April and was sentenced to eight years in prison in June. He struck and killed Inglis, then 46, while she was on a training ride with her husband in a Denver suburb.

At the time of her death, Inglis was the road race national champion in the 45-49 age group. She was a member of the Black Swift/Cycleton Cycling Team.

 

Stay On Topic

promo logo