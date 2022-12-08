Cyclist Gwen Inglis’ family awarded $353 million verdict in civil lawsuit against driver

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Michael Inglis, the husband of late cyclist Gwen Inglis, was awarded a $353 million verdict in the civil lawsuit against Ryan Montoya, the driver who struck and killed her on May 21, 2021.

Montoya pled guilty to vehicular homicide-driving under the influence last April and was sentenced to eight years in prison in June. He struck and killed Inglis, then 46, while she was on a training ride with her husband in a Denver suburb.

At the time of her death, Inglis was the road race national champion in the 45-49 age group. She was a member of the Black Swift/Cycleton Cycling Team.