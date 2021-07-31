Cycling world condemns Patrick Lefevere’s comments about mental weakness

The cycling world has condemned the controversial statements made by Patrick Lefevere this weekend.

Lefevere was addressing the issue of mental strength in his latest column for Het Nieuwsbald on Saturday in the light of American gymnast Simone Biles leaving the Olympics to focus on her mental health.

The veteran director wrote about several past and present riders that he has worked with, and called Irish sprinter Sam Bennett “the epitome of mental weakness.” Lefevere also likened Bennett’s approaching transfer away from Deceuninck-Quick-Step to former team Bora-Hansgrohe as “the same as women who still return home after domestic violence.”

Cycling reporters, commentators and former riders have widely condemned the comments on social media.

“Opinion: He’s a f**king idiot,” wrote retired pro Matt Goss.

“Characteristically outspoken or not, there is no other way to describe these comments, and a man who makes light of women’s domestic abuse, exploits mental health and potentially endangers a rider’s wellbeing is disgraceful,” wrote reporter Sophie Smith. “This should be met with UCI sanctions.”

Lefevere, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, and the UCI are yet to comment. We here at VeloNews stand against Lefevere’s insensitive and harmful words.

Here’s some of the reactions that have been circulating, including statements from GCN mastermind Daniel Lloyd, rider agent Stephen Fry, and Velonews‘ own Sadhbh O’Shea.

Characteristically outspoken or not, there is no other way to describe these comments and a man who makes light of women’s domestic abuse, exploits mental health and potentially endangers a rider’s wellbeing as disgraceful. This should be met with @UCI_cycling sanctions. https://t.co/IQ3cwIovbb — Sophie Smith (@SophieSmith86) July 31, 2021

Whether Bennett has done the wrong thing by his boss, by his team, or not, we don’t have his side of the story yet, it doesn’t warrant what has now moved beyond criticism to personal attacks, if not slander. — Sophie Smith (@SophieSmith86) July 31, 2021

I am with Sophie on this. These comments are disgusting. There is no excuse for it. https://t.co/FU18hqzruO — Sadhbh O'Shea (@SadhbhOS) July 31, 2021

I love watching Deceuninck Quickstep race. I hate reading Lefevere's increasingly frequent abusive comments and columns. I'd be surprised if team sponsors don't publicly condemn these latest comments.@iamspecialized@QuickStepFloors@LidlBelgium https://t.co/gVSzAOtl2A — Daniel Lloyd (@daniellloyd1) July 31, 2021

Congratulations to Sam Bennett on removing himself from this poisonous environment. https://t.co/OmH76bgp3O — Jeremy Whittle (@jeremycwhittle) July 31, 2021

This is vile, but let’s face it not surprising from Lefevere. He’s already lost one major sponsor this year, wonder what QuickStep and Specialized think? https://t.co/KGtvDHls8a — Stephen Fry (@stevefry) July 31, 2021