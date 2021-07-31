Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Road

Cycling world condemns Patrick Lefevere’s comments about mental weakness

Voices from the cycling world unify to condemn inflammatory remarks made by Deceuninck-Quick-Step boss.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

The cycling world has condemned the controversial statements made by Patrick Lefevere this weekend.

Lefevere was addressing the issue of mental strength in his latest column for Het Nieuwsbald on Saturday in the light of American gymnast Simone Biles leaving the Olympics to focus on her mental health.

The veteran director wrote about several past and present riders that he has worked with, and called Irish sprinter Sam Bennett “the epitome of mental weakness.” Lefevere also likened Bennett’s approaching transfer away from Deceuninck-Quick-Step to former team Bora-Hansgrohe as “the same as women who still return home after domestic violence.”

Also read:

Cycling reporters, commentators and former riders have widely condemned the comments on social media.

“Opinion: He’s a f**king idiot,” wrote retired pro Matt Goss.

“Characteristically outspoken or not, there is no other way to describe these comments, and a man who makes light of women’s domestic abuse, exploits mental health and potentially endangers a rider’s wellbeing is disgraceful,” wrote reporter Sophie Smith. “This should be met with UCI sanctions.”

Lefevere, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, and the UCI are yet to comment. We here at VeloNews stand against Lefevere’s insensitive and harmful words.

Here’s some of the reactions that have been circulating, including statements from GCN mastermind Daniel Lloyd, rider agent Stephen Fry, and Velonews‘ own Sadhbh O’Shea.

Stay On Topic