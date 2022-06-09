Criterium du Dauphiné: Wout van Aert wins stage 5 after peloton catches break in final 100m
The Belgian was not to be denied again after the peloton reeled in the breakaway in the final meters.
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took his second stage victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné after a dramatic finale on stage 5.
At times it looked like the peloton had mistimed its chase of the breakaway and the escape would succeed again. However, Van Aert overhauled the final members of the break with just 100 meters to go to take his second victory and extend his lead in the overall classification.
Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) pushed Van Aert all the way to the line and took second with Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) claiming third. Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) was the first member of the breakaway to cross the line in eighth place.
“It was a nervous final. In the beginning, it looked like the first controlled stage and we had the breakaway in check but they started to speed up and we kept losing ground so, in the final kilometers I was stressed that we would be just too short to catch them but, in the end, I passed them a few meters before the line and I could just win,” a relieved Van Aert said at the finish.
“I have to thank all of my teammates. I know that everybody says this after a victory but if you watch today all six others were there for me and it makes this victory for me even more special.
“Until the last kilometer, I was focused on catching the break and then I was quickly shifting into trying to do a good sprint. Luckily, I had Christophe [Laporte] with a master pull in the end. I asked the boys to do everything they could and if even our GC guys of 60 kilos are pulling in the front then you know you have to finish it off.”
🏆 Cette fois c’est la bonne ! 🇧🇪 @WoutvanAert s’impose !
🏆 @WoutvanAert wins in Chaintré!#Dauphiné pic.twitter.com/vXYd3nVccc
— Critérium du Dauphiné (@dauphine) June 9, 2022
Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 5 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:38:35
|2
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|3
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|4
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|5
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|6
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|7
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|8
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|9
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|10
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|11
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|12
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|13
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|14
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|15
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|0:00
|16
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|17
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|18
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|19
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|20
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|21
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|22
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|23
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|24
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|25
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|26
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|27
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|28
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|29
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|30
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|31
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|32
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|33
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|34
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|35
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|36
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|37
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|38
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis
|0:00
|39
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|40
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|41
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|42
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|43
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|44
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|45
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|46
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|47
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|48
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|49
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|50
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|51
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|52
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:00
|53
|LIETAER Eliot
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|54
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|55
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|56
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|57
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|58
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|59
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|60
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|61
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|62
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|63
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|64
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|65
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|66
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|67
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|68
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|69
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|70
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|71
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|72
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|73
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|74
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|75
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|76
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|77
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|78
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|79
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|80
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|81
|DUJARDIN Sandy
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|82
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|83
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|84
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:21
|85
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:33
|86
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:33
|87
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:33
|88
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|1:41
|89
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|1:41
|90
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:41
|91
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:06
|92
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:06
|93
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:06
|94
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:11
|95
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:11
|96
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|2:42
|97
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:43
|98
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:43
|99
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:43
|100
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:43
|101
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|2:43
|102
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:43
|103
|HEIDEMANN Miguel
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:43
|104
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:43
|105
|BARBERO Carlos
|Lotto Soudal
|2:43
|106
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:43
|107
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:43
|108
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:43
|109
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:43
|110
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|2:43
|111
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:43
|112
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|2:43
|113
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|2:43
|114
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|2:43
|115
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|4:25
|116
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:25
|117
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|5:26
|118
|BIDARD François
|Cofidis
|5:26
|119
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:26
|120
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5:26
|121
|SLEEN Torjus
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|5:26
|122
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|5:26
|123
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:26
|124
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|5:26
|125
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:26
|126
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|5:26
|127
|GRELLIER Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|5:45
|128
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:39
|129
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:39
|130
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:39
|131
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:39
|132
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6:39
|133
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:19
|134
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|9:05
|135
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|11:57
|136
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:57
|137
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|11:57
|138
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|11:57
|139
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|11:57
|140
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|11:57
|141
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|11:57
|142
|CHARMIG Anthon
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|11:57
|143
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE Team Emirates
|11:57
|144
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11:57
|145
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:57
|146
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|11:57
|147
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:57
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|17:04:31
|2
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:03
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:06
|4
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:32
|5
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:36
|6
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:49
|7
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:55
|8
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:58
|9
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|2:00
|10
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:10
|11
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:12
|12
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:13
|13
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:17
|14
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:22
|15
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:25
|16
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:29
|17
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:39
|18
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:39
|19
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:45
|20
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:47
|21
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:49
|22
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:49
|23
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:52
|24
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:57
|25
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:02
|26
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:02
|27
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:15
|28
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:28
|29
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|3:28
|30
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:31
|31
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:41
|32
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:44
|33
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:47
|34
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:49
|35
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:56
|36
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|4:05
|37
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:09
|38
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|4:15
|39
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:26
|40
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:29
|41
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:34
|42
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:59
|43
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:59
|44
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:07
|45
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:12
|46
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:13
|47
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:14
|48
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|5:23
|49
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:23
|50
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:31
|51
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|5:35
|52
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:41
|53
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:54
|54
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:09
|55
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|6:15
|56
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:15
|57
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|6:31
|58
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|6:32
|59
|LIETAER Eliot
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6:33
|60
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:43
|61
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:44
|62
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:45
|63
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|7:03
|64
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:38
|65
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|7:39
|66
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:45
|67
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|8:02
|68
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|8:05
|69
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8:06
|70
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8:12
|71
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:28
|72
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|8:38
|73
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:40
|74
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:42
|75
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:48
|76
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8:57
|77
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:01
|78
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:04
|79
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:20
|80
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|10:04
|81
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:04
|82
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|10:08
|83
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:14
|84
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:50
|85
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:54
|86
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|11:33
|87
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|11:39
|88
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|11:42
|89
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11:54
|90
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|11:57
|91
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|12:27
|92
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|12:33
|93
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:11
|94
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|13:27
|95
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:05
|96
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:52
|97
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:54
|98
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14:58
|99
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|14:58
|100
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:16
|101
|SLEEN Torjus
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|15:53
|102
|BIDARD François
|Cofidis
|16:20
|103
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|16:37
|104
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:38
|105
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|17:27
|106
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|18:00
|107
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:49
|108
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|19:13
|109
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|20:30
|110
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|21:16
|111
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|21:21
|112
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|21:52
|113
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|22:10
|114
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:27
|115
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|23:39
|116
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis
|25:05
|117
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|25:06
|118
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:14
|119
|GRELLIER Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|27:37
|120
|CHARMIG Anthon
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|27:39
|121
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|27:57
|122
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|29:17
|123
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|30:04
|124
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|30:05
|125
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|30:38
|126
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:03
|127
|BARBERO Carlos
|Lotto Soudal
|31:11
|128
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|31:25
|129
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|32:14
|130
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|32:34
|131
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|33:17
|132
|HEIDEMANN Miguel
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|34:20
|133
|DUJARDIN Sandy
|TotalEnergies
|34:41
|134
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|34:53
|135
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|36:04
|136
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|36:27
|137
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|37:32
|138
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|38:26
|139
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|39:10
|140
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|40:30
|141
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|40:36
|142
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|TotalEnergies
|45:04
|143
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|51:13
|144
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|52:49
|145
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE Team Emirates
|54:02
|146
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|55:41
|147
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|1:01:52
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|88
|2
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|64
|3
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|44
|4
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|34
|5
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|28
|6
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|28
|7
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|26
|8
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|26
|9
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|25
|10
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22
|11
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20
|12
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|20
|13
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|14
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|16
|15
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|16
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|17
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|14
|18
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|12
|19
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|12
|20
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10
|21
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|22
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|10
|23
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8
|24
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8
|25
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|8
|26
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8
|27
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7
|28
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|6
|29
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|30
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|31
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|32
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|33
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|34
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5
|35
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5
|36
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|37
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|4
|38
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|4
|39
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3
|40
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|41
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|2
|42
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|43
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:06:03
|2
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:26
|3
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:28
|4
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:07
|5
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:07
|6
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:13
|7
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:30
|8
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:43
|9
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:17
|10
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|2:43
|11
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:57
|12
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:27
|13
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:41
|14
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:43
|15
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|4:59
|16
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:13
|17
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:06
|18
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|6:30
|19
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:56
|20
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|7:06
|21
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:16
|22
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7:25
|23
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:48
|24
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|8:32
|25
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|11:55
|26
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12:33
|27
|SLEEN Torjus
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|14:21
|28
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|15:55
|29
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis
|23:33
|30
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|23:34
|31
|CHARMIG Anthon
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|26:07
|32
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|26:25
|33
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|27:45
|34
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|28:33
|35
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|31:02
|36
|HEIDEMANN Miguel
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|32:48
|37
|DUJARDIN Sandy
|TotalEnergies
|33:09
|38
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33:21
|39
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|34:55
|40
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|36:00
|41
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|37:38
|42
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|49:41
|43
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|51:17
|44
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|1:00:20
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|17
|2
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|7
|3
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|7
|4
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|5
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|6
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|7
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|8
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|9
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|10
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3
|11
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|12
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|2
|13
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|14
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|15
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|1
|16
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|1
|17
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1
|18
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|51:16:41
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:23
|3
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:40
|4
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:28
|5
|Movistar Team
|4:25
|6
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:53
|7
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:10
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:22
|9
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:24
|10
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:40
|11
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:52
|12
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:25
|13
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:49
|14
|Cofidis
|10:02
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:03
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|11:29
|17
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|12:57
|18
|Israel - Premier Tech
|14:57
|19
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|18:08
|20
|Team DSM
|20:26
|21
|TotalEnergies
|20:35
|22
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|35:47
