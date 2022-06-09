Become a Member

Road

Criterium du Dauphiné: Wout van Aert wins stage 5 after peloton catches break in final 100m

The Belgian was not to be denied again after the peloton reeled in the breakaway in the final meters.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took his second stage victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné after a dramatic finale on stage 5.

At times it looked like the peloton had mistimed its chase of the breakaway and the escape would succeed again. However, Van Aert overhauled the final members of the break with just 100 meters to go to take his second victory and extend his lead in the overall classification.

Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) pushed Van Aert all the way to the line and took second with Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) claiming third. Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) was the first member of the breakaway to cross the line in eighth place.

“It was a nervous final. In the beginning, it looked like the first controlled stage and we had the breakaway in check but they started to speed up and we kept losing ground so, in the final kilometers I was stressed that we would be just too short to catch them but, in the end, I passed them a few meters before the line and I could just win,” a relieved Van Aert said at the finish.

“I have to thank all of my teammates. I know that everybody says this after a victory but if you watch today all six others were there for me and it makes this victory for me even more special.

“Until the last kilometer, I was focused on catching the break and then I was quickly shifting into trying to do a good sprint. Luckily, I had Christophe [Laporte] with a master pull in the end. I asked the boys to do everything they could and if even our GC guys of 60 kilos are pulling in the front then you know you have to finish it off.”

More to come…

Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma3:38:35
2MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
3HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
4BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies0:00
5PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
6STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:00
7BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
8BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
9LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
10MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates0:00
11SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
12VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
13CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
14LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma0:00
15THOMAS BenjaminCofidis0:00
16MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
17POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe0:00
18MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:00
19RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
20BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
21GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:00
22GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
23SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal0:00
24JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
25DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies0:00
26DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers0:00
27CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
28SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:00
29CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost0:00
30JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:00
31KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:00
32CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:00
33QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:00
34MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
35ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:00
36VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:00
37O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:00
38FINÉ EddyCofidis0:00
39ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:00
40HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
41MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:00
42GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:00
43TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:00
44NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team0:00
45BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
46MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:00
47AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:00
48HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:00
49DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
50CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:00
51GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
52GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:00
53LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
54ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
55BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
56CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
57MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
58GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
59KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
60VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:00
61SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:00
62BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates0:00
63VAN GESTEL DriesTotalEnergies0:00
64IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team0:00
65GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:00
66TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:00
67VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:00
68ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE Team Emirates0:00
69OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
70DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team0:00
71FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
72VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies0:00
73VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team0:00
74GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
75BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
76STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ0:00
77PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:00
78SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
79ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
80HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
81DUJARDIN SandyTotalEnergies0:00
82DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost0:00
83SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost0:00
84KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:21
85GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo0:33
86BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo0:33
87DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:33
88TOUMIRE HugoCofidis1:41
89FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies1:41
90BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:41
91KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma2:06
92BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma2:06
93VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team2:06
94GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers2:11
95DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers2:11
96CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal2:42
97JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:43
98SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:43
99GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:43
100EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:43
101VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM2:43
102DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic2:43
103HEIDEMANN MiguelB&B Hotels - KTM2:43
104OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates2:43
105BARBERO CarlosLotto Soudal2:43
106AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers2:43
107FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech2:43
108KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost2:43
109HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:43
110COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM2:43
111LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ2:43
112NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team2:43
113DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM2:43
114MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team2:43
115GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal4:25
116NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech4:25
117GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM5:26
118BIDARD FrançoisCofidis5:26
119HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious5:26
120STEIMLE JannikQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5:26
121SLEEN TorjusUno-X Pro Cycling Team5:26
122GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team5:26
123JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:26
124CHAMPION ThomasCofidis5:26
125ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ5:26
126ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM5:26
127GRELLIER FabienTotalEnergies5:45
128PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech6:39
129PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe6:39
130GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic6:39
131GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious6:39
132PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost6:39
133TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo7:19
134JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech9:05
135HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma11:57
136DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:57
137BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM11:57
138HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM11:57
139VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal11:57
140LAFAY VictorCofidis11:57
141ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team11:57
142CHARMIG AnthonUno-X Pro Cycling Team11:57
143TROIA OlivieroUAE Team Emirates11:57
144NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team11:57
145GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:57
146SAGIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech11:57
147COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:57
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma 17:04:31
2CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:03
3ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma1:06
4HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers1:32
5VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma1:36
6CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:49
7GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:55
8AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates1:58
9JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team2:00
10O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team2:10
11KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe2:12
12GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ2:13
13MAS EnricMovistar Team2:17
14KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2:22
15TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious2:25
16HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious2:29
17JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:39
18TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo2:39
19MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates2:45
20SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious2:47
21GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost2:49
22MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:49
23CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost2:52
24KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers2:57
25DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers3:02
26BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:02
27BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team3:15
28MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ3:28
29CRAS SteffLotto Soudal3:28
30ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo3:31
31GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:41
32SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo3:44
33BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates3:47
34GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ3:49
35BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:56
36GESCHKE SimonCofidis4:05
37BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic4:09
38VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal4:15
39DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team4:26
40HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:29
41CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:34
42BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic4:59
43ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team4:59
44HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:07
45GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech5:12
46GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic5:13
47FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe5:14
48BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM5:23
49ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team5:23
50MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ5:31
51VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies5:35
52POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe5:41
53BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team5:54
54CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech6:09
55VERONA CarlosMovistar Team6:15
56PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:15
57VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM6:31
58THOMAS BenjaminCofidis6:32
59LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels - KTM6:33
60RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team6:43
61FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech6:44
62ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE Team Emirates6:45
63DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies7:03
64STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ7:38
65IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team7:39
66KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma7:45
67TOUMIRE HugoCofidis8:02
68SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM8:05
69DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team8:06
70SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8:12
71DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team8:28
72DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM8:38
73OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic8:40
74ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ8:42
75LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic8:48
76QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost8:57
77VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team9:01
78VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team9:04
79HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:20
80SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal10:04
81VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team10:04
82COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM10:08
83GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers10:14
84STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo10:50
85AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers10:54
86SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team11:33
87BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma11:39
88GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team11:42
89DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic11:54
90BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies11:57
91DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost12:27
92ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM12:33
93NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team13:11
94CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal13:27
95GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic14:05
96KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost14:52
97SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost14:54
98STEIMLE JannikQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team14:58
99MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team14:58
100LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ15:16
101SLEEN TorjusUno-X Pro Cycling Team15:53
102BIDARD FrançoisCofidis16:20
103LAFAY VictorCofidis16:37
104DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers16:38
105GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal17:27
106NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech18:00
107GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo18:49
108PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team19:13
109LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma20:30
110PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost21:16
111OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates21:21
112PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech21:52
113NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team22:10
114PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe23:27
115MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates23:39
116FINÉ EddyCofidis25:05
117BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM25:06
118BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo27:14
119GRELLIER FabienTotalEnergies27:37
120CHARMIG AnthonUno-X Pro Cycling Team27:39
121COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange - Jayco27:57
122MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM29:17
123EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco30:04
124FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies30:05
125JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco30:38
126TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo31:03
127BARBERO CarlosLotto Soudal31:11
128HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma31:25
129GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco32:14
130CHAMPION ThomasCofidis32:34
131GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM33:17
132HEIDEMANN MiguelB&B Hotels - KTM34:20
133DUJARDIN SandyTotalEnergies34:41
134MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe34:53
135DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco36:04
136NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team36:27
137ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team37:32
138GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious38:26
139JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux39:10
140GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco40:30
141HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious40:36
142VAN GESTEL DriesTotalEnergies45:04
143VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal51:13
144JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech52:49
145TROIA OlivieroUAE Team Emirates54:02
146SAGIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech55:41
147HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM1:01:52
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma88
2HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers64
3PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux44
4BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies34
5VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM28
6STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo28
7SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team26
8LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ26
9VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies25
10MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe22
11BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20
12QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost20
13VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team20
14DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic16
15GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ15
16GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
17ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM14
18BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team12
19SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM12
20BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic10
21VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal10
22LAFAY VictorCofidis10
23CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team8
24GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost8
25THOMAS BenjaminCofidis8
26LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic8
27CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious7
28ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma6
29GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ6
30RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team6
31HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
32STEIMLE JannikQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
33MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates6
34SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
35DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
36VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma4
37DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies4
38GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM4
39TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious3
40GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2
41JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team2
42AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates1
43MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers 17:06:03
2AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:26
3JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:28
4JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:07
5TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:07
6MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1:13
7BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:30
8BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team1:43
9GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ2:17
10VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal2:43
11HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:57
12ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team3:27
13GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic3:41
14PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:43
15VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM4:59
16ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE Team Emirates5:13
17STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ6:06
18TOUMIRE HugoCofidis6:30
19DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team6:56
20DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM7:06
21LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic7:16
22QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost7:25
23HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:48
24SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal8:32
25CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal11:55
26GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic12:33
27SLEEN TorjusUno-X Pro Cycling Team14:21
28GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal15:55
29FINÉ EddyCofidis23:33
30BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM23:34
31CHARMIG AnthonUno-X Pro Cycling Team26:07
32COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange - Jayco26:25
33MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM27:45
34FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies28:33
35CHAMPION ThomasCofidis31:02
36HEIDEMANN MiguelB&B Hotels - KTM32:48
37DUJARDIN SandyTotalEnergies33:09
38MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe33:21
39NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team34:55
40ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team36:00
41JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux37:38
42VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal49:41
43JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech51:17
44HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM1:00:20
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM17
2VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies7
3SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM7
4GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ5
5VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal4
6BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
7BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic4
8HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
9VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma3
10SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team3
11LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ3
12LAFAY VictorCofidis2
13GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost1
14ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team1
15THOMAS BenjaminCofidis1
16DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies1
17GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team1
18DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Jumbo-Visma 51:16:41
2INEOS Grenadiers0:23
3Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:40
4Bahrain - Victorious3:28
5Movistar Team4:25
6Groupama - FDJ4:53
7BORA - hansgrohe5:10
8UAE Team Emirates5:22
9Trek - Segafredo6:24
10Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:40
11Team Arkéa Samsic7:52
12Astana Qazaqstan Team9:25
13EF Education-EasyPost9:49
14Cofidis10:02
15AG2R Citroën Team11:03
16Lotto Soudal11:29
17B&B Hotels - KTM12:57
18Israel - Premier Tech14:57
19Uno-X Pro Cycling Team18:08
20Team DSM20:26
21TotalEnergies20:35
22Team BikeExchange - Jayco35:47

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

