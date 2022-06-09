Criterium du Dauphiné: Wout van Aert wins stage 5 after peloton catches break in final 100m

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took his second stage victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné after a dramatic finale on stage 5.

At times it looked like the peloton had mistimed its chase of the breakaway and the escape would succeed again. However, Van Aert overhauled the final members of the break with just 100 meters to go to take his second victory and extend his lead in the overall classification.

Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) pushed Van Aert all the way to the line and took second with Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) claiming third. Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) was the first member of the breakaway to cross the line in eighth place.

“It was a nervous final. In the beginning, it looked like the first controlled stage and we had the breakaway in check but they started to speed up and we kept losing ground so, in the final kilometers I was stressed that we would be just too short to catch them but, in the end, I passed them a few meters before the line and I could just win,” a relieved Van Aert said at the finish.

“I have to thank all of my teammates. I know that everybody says this after a victory but if you watch today all six others were there for me and it makes this victory for me even more special.

“Until the last kilometer, I was focused on catching the break and then I was quickly shifting into trying to do a good sprint. Luckily, I had Christophe [Laporte] with a master pull in the end. I asked the boys to do everything they could and if even our GC guys of 60 kilos are pulling in the front then you know you have to finish it off.”

More to come…