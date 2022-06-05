Critérium du Dauphiné: Wout van Aert wins stage 1

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) unleashed an unbeatable sprint to win stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné and take the first yellow jersey of the 2022 race. Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) finished second, with American rider Sean Quinn (EF Education EasyPost) in third.

“If you look to the profile of the stage you could expect a hard final,” van Aert said at the finish.

“A lot of teams were interested in dropping a few sprinters. I could hang on and felt good for the sprint. It was really nice. On the climbs I felt quite comfortable, and a hard stage suits me when it’s like this but then in the spring there were guys like Hayter, and you have to beat them. He’s doing great this season, so it was tough to pass him, but in the end it happened so I’m happy.

Also read: New Trek Madone spotted at Critérium du Dauphiné

Van Aert was asked how long he would attempt to keep the leader’s jersey, with the Belgian national champion hinting that he would not simply give the race lead away.

“Why not? We’re here with a strong team. I think that the coming stages suit me quite well so I’ll try and defend the lead if that’s possible. Then at the weekend I can hopefully hand it over to Primož. But there are a lot of tough stages coming up first. After the spring, and it was a great spring season, I wasn’t always happy with the feelings in the sprint. This is something that we tried to work on over the last few weeks, so if it pays off immediately then it’s always a good feeling.”

Maxime Bouet (Arkea Samsic), Laurens Huys (Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux), and Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels – KTM) had been in the main break of the day and the trio held a two minute lead for most of the stage. A number of teams set the pace for the main field with Trek-Segafredo, Ineos Grenadiers, and Team BikeExchange particularly active.

 

More to follow…

Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 1 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma4:37:31
2HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
3QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:00
4PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
5BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies0:00
6STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:00
7VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
8VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:00
9THOMAS BenjaminCofidis0:00
10STEIMLE JannikQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
11VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
12CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:00
13VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM0:00
14BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
15DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team0:00
16KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:00
17GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
18FINÉ EddyCofidis0:00
19POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe0:00
20LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
21DUJARDIN SandyTotalEnergies0:00
22JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
23TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:00
24CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost0:00
25KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost0:00
26RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
27BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
28LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
29NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
30ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:00
31MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:00
32DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies0:00
33JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:00
34PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe0:00
35GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
36HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
37ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE Team Emirates0:00
38SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:00
39LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ0:00
40CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal0:00
41DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers0:00
42GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:00
43O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:00
44PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:00
45DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
46CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
47BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma0:00
48SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost0:00
49BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:00
50CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
51TOUMIRE HugoCofidis0:00
52SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:00
53BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
54AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:00
55ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:00
56FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
57OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
58KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:00
59DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:00
60NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
61BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
62BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
63HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:00
64AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers0:00
65TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:00
66KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma0:00
67SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
68ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
69VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team0:00
70ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
71MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
72CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
73DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
74MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:00
75GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo0:00
76GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
77IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team0:00
78BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
79LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma0:00
80GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:00
81KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
82FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
83BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates0:00
84BIDARD FrançoisCofidis0:00
85GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
86VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:00
87GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
88GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:00
89MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:00
90DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost0:00
91VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:00
92LAFAY VictorCofidis0:00
93PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost0:00
94CHAMPION ThomasCofidis0:00
95VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies0:00
96ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:00
97MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:00
98SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
99SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal0:00
100MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
101GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
102HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
103HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma0:00
104FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies0:00
105HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
106GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:00
107COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM0:00
108GRELLIER FabienTotalEnergies0:00
109ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
110BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:00
111DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
112SLEEN TorjusUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
113STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ0:00
114GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:11
115DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers0:14
116CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:28
117NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team2:36
118GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal2:36
119GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:36
120VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal2:36
121CHARMIG AnthonUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:36
122BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious2:36
123EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:36
124GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:36
125HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious2:36
126JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:36
127MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe2:36
128MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates2:36
129MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM2:36
130SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:36
131PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech4:36
132ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team4:36
133HEIDEMANN MiguelB&B Hotels - KTM4:36
134DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:36
135GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM4:41
136OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates4:41
137TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo10:00
138JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech10:00
139SAGIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech10:00
140VAN GESTEL DriesTotalEnergies10:00
141BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo10:00
142WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe10:00
143BARBERO CarlosLotto Soudal10:00
144TROIA OlivieroUAE Team Emirates10:00
145JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:00
146COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10:00
147NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team10:00
148GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious10:00
149ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team10:00
150VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM10:00
151HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM10:00
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma4:37:21
2HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:04
3QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:06
4BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic0:07
5HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:08
6ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM0:09
7PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
8BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies0:10
9STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:10
10VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:10
11VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:10
12THOMAS BenjaminCofidis0:10
13STEIMLE JannikQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:10
14VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team0:10
15CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:10
16VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM0:10
17BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM0:10
18DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team0:10
19KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:10
20GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech0:10
21FINÉ EddyCofidis0:10
22POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe0:10
23LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
24DUJARDIN SandyTotalEnergies0:10
25JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:10
26TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:10
27CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost0:10
28KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost0:10
29RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team0:10
30BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
31LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels - KTM0:10
32NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech0:10
33ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:10
34MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:10
35DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies0:10
36JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:10
37PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe0:10
38GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
39HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:10
40ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE Team Emirates0:10
41SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:10
42LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ0:10
43CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal0:10
44DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers0:10
45GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:10
46O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:10
47PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:10
48DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team0:10
49CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:10
50BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma0:10
51SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost0:10
52BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:10
53CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:10
54TOUMIRE HugoCofidis0:10
55SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:10
56BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
57AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:10
58ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:10
59FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech0:10
60OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
61KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:10
62DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:10
63NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:10
64BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:10
65HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:10
66AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers0:10
67TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:10
68KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma0:10
69SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM0:10
70VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team0:10
71ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:10
72MAS EnricMovistar Team0:10
73CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech0:10
74DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
75MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:10
76GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo0:10
77GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
78IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team0:10
79BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:10
80LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma0:10
81GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:10
82KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:10
83FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:10
84BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates0:10
85BIDARD FrançoisCofidis0:10
86GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:10
87VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:10
88GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
89GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:10
90MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:10
91DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost0:10
92VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:10
93LAFAY VictorCofidis0:10
94PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost0:10
95CHAMPION ThomasCofidis0:10
96VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies0:10
97ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:10
98MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:10
99SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:10
100SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal0:10
101MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
102GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:10
103HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma0:10
104FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies0:10
105HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
106GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:10
107COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM0:10
108GRELLIER FabienTotalEnergies0:10
109ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team0:10
110BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:10
111DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:10
112SLEEN TorjusUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:10
113STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ0:10
114GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:21
115DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers0:24
116CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:38
117NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team2:46
118GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal2:46
119GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:46
120VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal2:46
121CHARMIG AnthonUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:46
122BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious2:46
123EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:46
124GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:46
125HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious2:46
126JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:46
127MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe2:46
128MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates2:46
129MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM2:46
130SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:46
131PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech4:46
132ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team4:46
133HEIDEMANN MiguelB&B Hotels - KTM4:46
134DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:46
135GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM4:51
136OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates4:51
137TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo10:10
138JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech10:10
139SAGIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech10:10
140VAN GESTEL DriesTotalEnergies10:10
141BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo10:10
142WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe10:10
143BARBERO CarlosLotto Soudal10:10
144TROIA OlivieroUAE Team Emirates10:10
145JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:10
146COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10:10
147NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team10:10
148GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious10:10
149ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team10:10
150VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM10:10
151HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM10:10
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma25
2HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers22
3QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost20
4PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18
5BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies16
6STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo14
7VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team12
8BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic10
9VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal10
10THOMAS BenjaminCofidis8
11HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
12STEIMLE JannikQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
13ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM4
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers4:37:25
2QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:02
3HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:04
4PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:06
5VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:06
6VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM0:06
7DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team0:06
8FINÉ EddyCofidis0:06
9LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic0:06
10DUJARDIN SandyTotalEnergies0:06
11JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:06
12TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:06
13MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:06
14JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:06
15HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:06
16ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE Team Emirates0:06
17CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal0:06
18BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:06
19TOUMIRE HugoCofidis0:06
20AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:06
21DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:06
22BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:06
23GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic0:06
24BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:06
25GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic0:06
26CHAMPION ThomasCofidis0:06
27SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal0:06
28FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies0:06
29GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:06
30ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team0:06
31SLEEN TorjusUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:06
32STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ0:06
33GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal2:42
34VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal2:42
35CHARMIG AnthonUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:42
36MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe2:42
37MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM2:42
38ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team4:42
39HEIDEMANN MiguelB&B Hotels - KTM4:42
40JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech10:06
41WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe10:06
42JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:06
43COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10:06
44NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team10:06
45VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM10:06
46HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM10:06
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM11
2BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic4
3HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
4THOMAS BenjaminCofidis1
Teams
RankNameTime
1EF Education-EasyPost 13:52:33
2TotalEnergies0:00
3Lotto Soudal0:00
4AG2R Citroën Team0:00
5Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
6BORA - hansgrohe0:00
7Jumbo-Visma0:00
8Cofidis0:00
9Trek - Segafredo0:00
10Astana Qazaqstan Team0:00
11Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
12INEOS Grenadiers0:00
13Israel - Premier Tech0:00
14B&B Hotels - KTM0:00
15Team DSM0:00
16UAE Team Emirates0:00
17Team Arkéa Samsic0:00
18Bahrain - Victorious0:00
19Movistar Team0:00
20Groupama - FDJ0:00
21Uno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
22Team BikeExchange - Jayco7:48

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

 

