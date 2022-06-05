Critérium du Dauphiné: Wout van Aert wins stage 1
Hayter finishes second with Quinn in third after sprint finish.
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) unleashed an unbeatable sprint to win stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné and take the first yellow jersey of the 2022 race. Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) finished second, with American rider Sean Quinn (EF Education EasyPost) in third.
“If you look to the profile of the stage you could expect a hard final,” van Aert said at the finish.
“A lot of teams were interested in dropping a few sprinters. I could hang on and felt good for the sprint. It was really nice. On the climbs I felt quite comfortable, and a hard stage suits me when it’s like this but then in the spring there were guys like Hayter, and you have to beat them. He’s doing great this season, so it was tough to pass him, but in the end it happened so I’m happy.
Van Aert was asked how long he would attempt to keep the leader’s jersey, with the Belgian national champion hinting that he would not simply give the race lead away.
“Why not? We’re here with a strong team. I think that the coming stages suit me quite well so I’ll try and defend the lead if that’s possible. Then at the weekend I can hopefully hand it over to Primož. But there are a lot of tough stages coming up first. After the spring, and it was a great spring season, I wasn’t always happy with the feelings in the sprint. This is something that we tried to work on over the last few weeks, so if it pays off immediately then it’s always a good feeling.”
Maxime Bouet (Arkea Samsic), Laurens Huys (Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux), and Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels – KTM) had been in the main break of the day and the trio held a two minute lead for most of the stage. A number of teams set the pace for the main field with Trek-Segafredo, Ineos Grenadiers, and Team BikeExchange particularly active.
Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 1 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:37:31
|2
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|3
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|4
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|5
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|6
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|7
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|8
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|9
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|0:00
|10
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|11
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|12
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|13
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|0:00
|14
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|15
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|16
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|17
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|18
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis
|0:00
|19
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|20
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|21
|DUJARDIN Sandy
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|22
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|23
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|24
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|25
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|26
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|27
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|28
|LIETAER Eliot
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|29
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|30
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|31
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|32
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|33
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|34
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|35
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|36
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|37
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|38
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|39
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|40
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|41
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|42
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|43
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|44
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|45
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|46
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|47
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|48
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|49
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:00
|50
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|51
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|0:00
|52
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|53
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|54
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|55
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|56
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|57
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|58
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|59
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:00
|60
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|61
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|62
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|63
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|64
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|65
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|66
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|67
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|68
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|69
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|70
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|71
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|72
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|73
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|74
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|75
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|76
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|77
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|78
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|79
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|80
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:00
|81
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|82
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|83
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|84
|BIDARD François
|Cofidis
|0:00
|85
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|86
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|87
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|88
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|89
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|90
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|91
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|92
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|0:00
|93
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|94
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|0:00
|95
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|96
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|97
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|98
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|99
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|100
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|101
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|102
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|103
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|104
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|105
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|106
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|107
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|108
|GRELLIER Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|109
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|110
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|111
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|112
|SLEEN Torjus
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|113
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|114
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:11
|115
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:14
|116
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:28
|117
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:36
|118
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|2:36
|119
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:36
|120
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|2:36
|121
|CHARMIG Anthon
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:36
|122
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:36
|123
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:36
|124
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:36
|125
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:36
|126
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:36
|127
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:36
|128
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:36
|129
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:36
|130
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:36
|131
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:36
|132
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|4:36
|133
|HEIDEMANN Miguel
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|4:36
|134
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:36
|135
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|4:41
|136
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:41
|137
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:00
|138
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|10:00
|139
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|10:00
|140
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|TotalEnergies
|10:00
|141
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:00
|142
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:00
|143
|BARBERO Carlos
|Lotto Soudal
|10:00
|144
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE Team Emirates
|10:00
|145
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:00
|146
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10:00
|147
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|10:00
|148
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:00
|149
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10:00
|150
|VANDENABEELE Henri
|Team DSM
|10:00
|151
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|10:00
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:37:21
|2
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:04
|3
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:06
|4
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:07
|5
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:08
|6
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:09
|7
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|8
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|0:10
|9
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|10
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|11
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|12
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|0:10
|13
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:10
|14
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:10
|15
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|16
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|0:10
|17
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:10
|18
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|19
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|20
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:10
|21
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis
|0:10
|22
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|23
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|24
|DUJARDIN Sandy
|TotalEnergies
|0:10
|25
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:10
|26
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|27
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10
|28
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10
|29
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:10
|30
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|31
|LIETAER Eliot
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:10
|32
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:10
|33
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|34
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10
|35
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|0:10
|36
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|37
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|38
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|39
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:10
|40
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10
|41
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|42
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|43
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|44
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|45
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10
|46
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|47
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|48
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:10
|49
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:10
|50
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|51
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10
|52
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:10
|53
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:10
|54
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|0:10
|55
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|56
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|57
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10
|58
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|59
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:10
|60
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|61
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|62
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:10
|63
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:10
|64
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:10
|65
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|66
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|67
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|68
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|69
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:10
|70
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|71
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:10
|72
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|73
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:10
|74
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|75
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|76
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|77
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|78
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|79
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:10
|80
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|81
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:10
|82
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|83
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|84
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10
|85
|BIDARD François
|Cofidis
|0:10
|86
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|87
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|88
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|89
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|90
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|91
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10
|92
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|93
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|0:10
|94
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10
|95
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|0:10
|96
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|0:10
|97
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|98
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|99
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:10
|100
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|101
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|102
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:10
|103
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|104
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|0:10
|105
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|106
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|107
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|0:10
|108
|GRELLIER Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|0:10
|109
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:10
|110
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|111
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:10
|112
|SLEEN Torjus
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:10
|113
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|114
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:21
|115
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:24
|116
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:38
|117
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:46
|118
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|2:46
|119
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:46
|120
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|2:46
|121
|CHARMIG Anthon
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:46
|122
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:46
|123
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:46
|124
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:46
|125
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:46
|126
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:46
|127
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:46
|128
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:46
|129
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:46
|130
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:46
|131
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:46
|132
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|4:46
|133
|HEIDEMANN Miguel
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|4:46
|134
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:46
|135
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|4:51
|136
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:51
|137
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:10
|138
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|10:10
|139
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|10:10
|140
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|TotalEnergies
|10:10
|141
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:10
|142
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:10
|143
|BARBERO Carlos
|Lotto Soudal
|10:10
|144
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE Team Emirates
|10:10
|145
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:10
|146
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10:10
|147
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|10:10
|148
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:10
|149
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10:10
|150
|VANDENABEELE Henri
|Team DSM
|10:10
|151
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|10:10
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|25
|2
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22
|3
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|20
|4
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18
|5
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|16
|6
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|14
|7
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|8
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10
|9
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|10
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|8
|11
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|12
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|13
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|4
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:37:25
|2
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:02
|3
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:04
|4
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:06
|5
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06
|6
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|0:06
|7
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:06
|8
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis
|0:06
|9
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:06
|10
|DUJARDIN Sandy
|TotalEnergies
|0:06
|11
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:06
|12
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:06
|13
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:06
|14
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:06
|15
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:06
|16
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:06
|17
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06
|18
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:06
|19
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|0:06
|20
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:06
|21
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:06
|22
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:06
|23
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:06
|24
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:06
|25
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:06
|26
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|0:06
|27
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06
|28
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|0:06
|29
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:06
|30
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:06
|31
|SLEEN Torjus
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:06
|32
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:06
|33
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|2:42
|34
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|2:42
|35
|CHARMIG Anthon
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:42
|36
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:42
|37
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:42
|38
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|4:42
|39
|HEIDEMANN Miguel
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|4:42
|40
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|10:06
|41
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:06
|42
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:06
|43
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10:06
|44
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|10:06
|45
|VANDENABEELE Henri
|Team DSM
|10:06
|46
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|10:06
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|11
|2
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|3
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|4
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|EF Education-EasyPost
|13:52:33
|2
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|4
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|5
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|6
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|7
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|8
|Cofidis
|0:00
|9
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|10
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|11
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|12
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|13
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|14
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|15
|Team DSM
|0:00
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|17
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|18
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|19
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|20
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|21
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|22
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:48
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.