Critérium du Dauphiné stage 7: Carlos Verona climbs to summit victory, Primož Roglič seizes GC lead

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Carlos Verona (Movistar) distanced breakaway rival Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) to record his first pro victory in a multi-mountain stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Behind Verona, Jumbo-Visma seized control of GC.

Primož Roglič made a stunning late move to finish second atop the Vaujany summit, with teammate and MVP Jonas Vingegaard crossing the line for third shortly afterward. The result puts the pair one-two on GC after a stunning show of force on the final climb to the line.

Roglič now holds a 44-second lead over teammate Vingegaard, with Ben O’Connor (Ag2r-Citrën) next at 1:24.

Overnight race leader Wout van Aert was detached on the second of two HC climbs at around 32km to go, but Jumbo-Visma keeps the maillot jaune aboard its bus heading into the final stage Sunday.

Dauphiné stage 7: Lots of uphill, little flat.

The prospect of two HC climbs and one more ascent to the line didn’t deter the earlier attackers.

Riders surged all through the opening climb up to the Galibier summit and eventually Matteo Fabbro (Bora-Hansgrohe) and KoM points-hunting Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-KTM) got a gap over the hulking summit.

A series of chase groups bridged across on the huge descent to leave an 18-rider escape rumbling into the valley with around two minutes on the bunch.

Elissonde was one of three Trek-Segfredo in the move, while Verona and Gregor Mühlberger were the two Movistar riders out front.

DSM also had two in the breakaway, and Mark Donovan kicked clear at the base of the Croix de Fer before being reeled in some 10km later.

Jumbo-Visma bossed the bunch behind for its triple threat of leaders and the Dutch crew kept the break within around two minutes of a lead.

Tour de France-bound Enric Mas (Movistar) was dropped out of the peloton toward the top of the HC Croix de Fer after crashing earlier in the week.

Leader’s jersey-wearing Van Aert was next to lose the wheels after Mas. The Belgian hadn’t been expected to last through the high Alpine ascents and eventually dropped around 3km from the summit, 32km from the line.

Mühlbergerand then pocket rocket Elissonde attacked out of the break toward the top of the Croix de Fer and the bunch exploded behind.

Rolland, Verona, and Victor Lafay (Cofidis) bridged across to Elissonde and Mühlberger soon afterward. Elissonde repeatedly tried to crack his rivals, but the quintet plummeted off the summit as a unit.

The long, multi-step descent saw Verona and the relentless Elissonde come together and the pair hit the base of the 5.7-kilometer climb up to Vaujany with around 30 seconds over the nearest chaser.

Verona attacked as soon as the road pointed uphill and slowly winched away from his pint-size rival. The Spaniard rode strong all through the climb as Elissonde faltered, leaving Verona to ride solo to record his first pro victory.

Jumbo-Visma stamped authority in the French Alps.

The GC contenders hit the base of the climb together, just 1:40 back. Groupama-FDJ set the pace on the front before Ruben Guerreiro attacked out of the group of favorites at around 3.5km to go and attacks flew behind him.

Vingegaard was the first big name to move, marked by O’Connor. Roglič sat poised on the Aussie’s wheel and four more GC stars followed him.

Vingegaard kept motoring for some time before Roglič finally launched at around 1.6km to go. O’Connor briefly tried to follow but Roglič’s rocket-ship pace was unmatchable. The ruthless Slovenian hunted down Verona, who was just two-dozen seconds up the road.

 

Verona’s big chance looked doomed, but the Movistar man held out for victory as Roglič crossed the line 13 seconds later.

The stage makes for a pre-Tour de France warning as Roglič and Vingegaard set their sights on the Grand Départ next month.

“We didn’t talk much about the move, but both of us felt good. I tried to attack and I saw not many were left in the group and Primoz was there so I decided I’d better pace it and make it hard as possible,” Vingegaard said at the finish. “I’m very happy how I’m doing, my shape is really good and I think I’m on track for the Tour.”

Up next: Even more mountains

The final GC will be decided in a second day through the Alps.

Two cat.1 and a cat.3 climb make for warmups before a crushing 11.4km, 8.9 percent climb to the line at Plateau de Solaison.

Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 7 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VERONA CarlosMovistar Team3:53:35
2ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:13
3VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:25
4O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:27
5JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:39
6CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost0:40
7GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:40
8MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:40
9GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:48
10HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:56
11CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:56
12GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost1:13
13KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:19
14JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:19
15VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM1:26
16CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1:30
17MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1:34
18SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:07
19HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:07
20HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers2:27
21GESCHKE SimonCofidis2:27
22CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:27
23KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma2:39
24GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic3:03
25ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo3:15
26KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe3:24
27PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech3:40
28BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:40
29SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo4:10
30GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team4:28
31HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:30
32SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious4:30
33BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates5:16
34PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team5:25
35TOUMIRE HugoCofidis6:24
36LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels - KTM6:31
37ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team6:31
38DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team6:31
39BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic6:31
40MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ7:35
41ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ7:35
42LAFAY VictorCofidis7:38
43STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ7:38
44SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team7:38
45BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team7:47
46ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM8:33
47FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe8:43
48MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team8:43
49DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM8:43
50SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM8:43
51GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ8:48
52THOMAS BenjaminCofidis9:19
53GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:25
54GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo9:41
55BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic9:53
56VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies9:53
57DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers9:53
58COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM9:53
59VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal10:04
60HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:58
61MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ13:07
62BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma14:09
63DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers14:09
64VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma14:09
65SLEEN TorjusUno-X Pro Cycling Team14:09
66POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe14:09
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma 25:22:08
2VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:44
3O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:24
4GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:30
5CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:32
6GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:40
7JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:05
8JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team2:06
9HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious2:12
10MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:16
11CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:17
12CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost2:19
13KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2:28
14HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers2:43
15GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost2:49
16MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates3:06
17CRAS SteffLotto Soudal3:45
18KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe4:23
19VERONA CarlosMovistar Team4:52
20BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5:00
21GESCHKE SimonCofidis5:19
22ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo5:33
23HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:01
24SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious6:02
25SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo6:40
26VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM6:44
27GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic7:03
28HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7:46
29BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates7:50
30SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9:06
31KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma9:11
32BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic9:41
33DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team9:44
34ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team10:41
35GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ11:24
36DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers11:42
37LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels - KTM11:51
38GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:53
39MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ11:53
40BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team11:58
41FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe12:44
42BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic12:49
43VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma12:56
44VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal13:06
45TOUMIRE HugoCofidis13:13
46VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies14:15
47GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team14:57
48THOMAS BenjaminCofidis14:57
49MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ15:22
50SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM15:35
51DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM16:08
52MAS EnricMovistar Team17:42
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma88
2HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers74
3BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies46
4PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux44
5ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM36
6FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies31
7BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic30
8BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team30
9VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM28
10STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo28
11LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ26
12SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team26
13VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies25
14LAFAY VictorCofidis24
15BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20
16BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team20
17VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team20
18QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost20
19GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ19
20ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma18
21DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic16
22LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic16
23VERONA CarlosMovistar Team15
24GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
25VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma14
26SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM12
27BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic10
28VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal10
29O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team8
30CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team8
31GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost8
32THOMAS BenjaminCofidis8
33CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious7
34JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team6
35SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious6
36GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ6
37STEIMLE JannikQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
38HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
39RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team6
40CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost5
41DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
42SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
43GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers4
44SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo4
45DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies4
46MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
47TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious3
48JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team2
49HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious1
50MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team 25:24:13
2JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:01
3HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:38
4MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1:01
5BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:55
6VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM4:39
7GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic4:58
8HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5:41
9GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ9:19
10VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal11:01
11TOUMIRE HugoCofidis11:08
12DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM14:03
13STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ16:33
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM59
2VERONA CarlosMovistar Team21
3LAFAY VictorCofidis19
4HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14
5ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo12
7VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies8
8SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM7
9ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ7
10BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic7
11MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team6
12ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE Team Emirates6
13GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ5
14VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM5
15VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal4
16BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
17BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic4
18GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic4
19ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma3
20VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma3
21LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ3
22SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team3
23DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
24SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo3
25VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma2
26BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
27BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team2
28O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1
29GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost1
30KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1
31AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1
32GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team1
33THOMAS BenjaminCofidis1
34DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies1
35FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies1
36DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic1
37ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team1
Teams
RankNameTime

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

