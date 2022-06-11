Critérium du Dauphiné stage 7: Carlos Verona climbs to summit victory, Primož Roglič seizes GC lead
Jumbo-Visma takes control of classification with Roglič and Vingegaard, overnight race-leader Van Aert gapped near summit of second HC climb.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Carlos Verona (Movistar) distanced breakaway rival Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) to record his first pro victory in a multi-mountain stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
Behind Verona, Jumbo-Visma seized control of GC.
Primož Roglič made a stunning late move to finish second atop the Vaujany summit, with teammate and MVP Jonas Vingegaard crossing the line for third shortly afterward. The result puts the pair one-two on GC after a stunning show of force on the final climb to the line.
Roglič now holds a 44-second lead over teammate Vingegaard, with Ben O’Connor (Ag2r-Citrën) next at 1:24.
Overnight race leader Wout van Aert was detached on the second of two HC climbs at around 32km to go, but Jumbo-Visma keeps the maillot jaune aboard its bus heading into the final stage Sunday.
The prospect of two HC climbs and one more ascent to the line didn’t deter the earlier attackers.
Riders surged all through the opening climb up to the Galibier summit and eventually Matteo Fabbro (Bora-Hansgrohe) and KoM points-hunting Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-KTM) got a gap over the hulking summit.
A series of chase groups bridged across on the huge descent to leave an 18-rider escape rumbling into the valley with around two minutes on the bunch.
Elissonde was one of three Trek-Segfredo in the move, while Verona and Gregor Mühlberger were the two Movistar riders out front.
DSM also had two in the breakaway, and Mark Donovan kicked clear at the base of the Croix de Fer before being reeled in some 10km later.
Jumbo-Visma bossed the bunch behind for its triple threat of leaders and the Dutch crew kept the break within around two minutes of a lead.
Tour de France-bound Enric Mas (Movistar) was dropped out of the peloton toward the top of the HC Croix de Fer after crashing earlier in the week.
Leader’s jersey-wearing Van Aert was next to lose the wheels after Mas. The Belgian hadn’t been expected to last through the high Alpine ascents and eventually dropped around 3km from the summit, 32km from the line.
Mühlbergerand then pocket rocket Elissonde attacked out of the break toward the top of the Croix de Fer and the bunch exploded behind.
Rolland, Verona, and Victor Lafay (Cofidis) bridged across to Elissonde and Mühlberger soon afterward. Elissonde repeatedly tried to crack his rivals, but the quintet plummeted off the summit as a unit.
The long, multi-step descent saw Verona and the relentless Elissonde come together and the pair hit the base of the 5.7-kilometer climb up to Vaujany with around 30 seconds over the nearest chaser.
Verona attacked as soon as the road pointed uphill and slowly winched away from his pint-size rival. The Spaniard rode strong all through the climb as Elissonde faltered, leaving Verona to ride solo to record his first pro victory.
The GC contenders hit the base of the climb together, just 1:40 back. Groupama-FDJ set the pace on the front before Ruben Guerreiro attacked out of the group of favorites at around 3.5km to go and attacks flew behind him.
Vingegaard was the first big name to move, marked by O’Connor. Roglič sat poised on the Aussie’s wheel and four more GC stars followed him.
Vingegaard kept motoring for some time before Roglič finally launched at around 1.6km to go. O’Connor briefly tried to follow but Roglič’s rocket-ship pace was unmatchable. The ruthless Slovenian hunted down Verona, who was just two-dozen seconds up the road.
Verona’s big chance looked doomed, but the Movistar man held out for victory as Roglič crossed the line 13 seconds later.
💛 Le nouveau @MaillotjauneLCL : 🇸🇮@rogla ! 👏
💛 The new Yellow Jersey: 🇸🇮@rogla! 👏#Dauphiné pic.twitter.com/T2UXPfP3gi
— Critérium du Dauphiné (@dauphine) June 11, 2022
The stage makes for a pre-Tour de France warning as Roglič and Vingegaard set their sights on the Grand Départ next month.
“We didn’t talk much about the move, but both of us felt good. I tried to attack and I saw not many were left in the group and Primoz was there so I decided I’d better pace it and make it hard as possible,” Vingegaard said at the finish. “I’m very happy how I’m doing, my shape is really good and I think I’m on track for the Tour.”
Up next: Even more mountains
The final GC will be decided in a second day through the Alps.
Two cat.1 and a cat.3 climb make for warmups before a crushing 11.4km, 8.9 percent climb to the line at Plateau de Solaison.
Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 7 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|3:53:35
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:13
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:25
|4
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:27
|5
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:39
|6
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:40
|7
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:40
|8
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:40
|9
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:48
|10
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:56
|11
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:56
|12
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:13
|13
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:19
|14
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:19
|15
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|1:26
|16
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1:30
|17
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:34
|18
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:07
|19
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:07
|20
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:27
|21
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|2:27
|22
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:27
|23
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:39
|24
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:03
|25
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:15
|26
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:24
|27
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:40
|28
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:40
|29
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:10
|30
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|4:28
|31
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:30
|32
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:30
|33
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:16
|34
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:25
|35
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|6:24
|36
|LIETAER Eliot
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6:31
|37
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:31
|38
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:31
|39
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:31
|40
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:35
|41
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:35
|42
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|7:38
|43
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:38
|44
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|7:38
|45
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:47
|46
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|8:33
|47
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:43
|48
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|8:43
|49
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|8:43
|50
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|8:43
|51
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:48
|52
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|9:19
|53
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:25
|54
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:41
|55
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9:53
|56
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|9:53
|57
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:53
|58
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|9:53
|59
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|10:04
|60
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:58
|61
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:07
|62
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|14:09
|63
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:09
|64
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|14:09
|65
|SLEEN Torjus
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|14:09
|66
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:09
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|25:22:08
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:44
|3
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:24
|4
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:30
|5
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:32
|6
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:40
|7
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:05
|8
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|2:06
|9
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:12
|10
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:16
|11
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:17
|12
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:19
|13
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:28
|14
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:43
|15
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:49
|16
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:06
|17
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|3:45
|18
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:23
|19
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|4:52
|20
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5:00
|21
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|5:19
|22
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:33
|23
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:01
|24
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:02
|25
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:40
|26
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|6:44
|27
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:03
|28
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7:46
|29
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:50
|30
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9:06
|31
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|9:11
|32
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9:41
|33
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:44
|34
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10:41
|35
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:24
|36
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:42
|37
|LIETAER Eliot
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|11:51
|38
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:53
|39
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:53
|40
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:58
|41
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:44
|42
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12:49
|43
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|12:56
|44
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|13:06
|45
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|13:13
|46
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|14:15
|47
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|14:57
|48
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|14:57
|49
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:22
|50
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|15:35
|51
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|16:08
|52
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|17:42
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|88
|2
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|74
|3
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|46
|4
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|44
|5
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|36
|6
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|31
|7
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|30
|8
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|30
|9
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|28
|10
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|28
|11
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|26
|12
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|26
|13
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|25
|14
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|24
|15
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20
|16
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|17
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|18
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|20
|19
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|19
|20
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|18
|21
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|16
|22
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|16
|23
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|15
|24
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|25
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|14
|26
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|12
|27
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10
|28
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|29
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|30
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8
|31
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8
|32
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|8
|33
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7
|34
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|6
|35
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|36
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|37
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|38
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|39
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|40
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5
|41
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5
|42
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5
|43
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|44
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|45
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|4
|46
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|47
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3
|48
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|2
|49
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|50
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|25:24:13
|2
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:01
|3
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:38
|4
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:01
|5
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:55
|6
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|4:39
|7
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:58
|8
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5:41
|9
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:19
|10
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|11:01
|11
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|11:08
|12
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|14:03
|13
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:33
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|59
|2
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|21
|3
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|19
|4
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14
|5
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|12
|7
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|8
|8
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|7
|9
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|10
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7
|11
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|6
|12
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|13
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|14
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|5
|15
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|16
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|17
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|18
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|19
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|20
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|21
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|22
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3
|23
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|24
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|25
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|26
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|27
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|28
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|29
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|30
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|31
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|32
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1
|33
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|1
|34
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|1
|35
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|1
|36
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|37
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
Results will be available once stage has completed.
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.