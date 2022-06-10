Critérium du Dauphiné stage 6: Valentin Ferron dashes out of break in final kilometer for surprise win

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) surprised his breakaway companions with a daring late move at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Ferron darted out of a six-rider escape in the final kilometer of stage 6 into Gap to score victory that his rivals may not have expected.

Breakaway favorites Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-KTM) and Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) rounded out the podium after hesitating in the chase behind the fast-flying Ferron.

Wout van Aert finished safely less than one minute behind the break to take his yellow leader’s jersey into the mountains this weekend. The Jumbo-Visma captain has a 1:03 lead over Mattia Cattaneo (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) but could likely hand the race lead to ace grand tour teammate Primož Roglič, who sits just three seconds further behind Cattaneo.

 

Long and lumpy: Stage 6 into Gap offered a final chance for sprinters and breakaway riders.

The attacking was relentless at the start of the stage offering one last hope of a breakaway or sprint win before a high mountain final weekend.

It took around an hour of racing before a cohesive break stuck and went clear after KoM jersey-wearer Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels) and then Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samisic) went away of the short and sharp Côte des Grands Goulets.

Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2r Citroën), Andrea Bagioli (Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl), Victor Lafay (Cofidis), and Valentin Ferrond (TotalEnergies) eventually made their way over to the French pir, and the six worked well to build out a lead of four minutes.

After missing their chance in stage 2 on Monday, the sprint teams didn’t want to miss out and Trek-Segafredo, Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert and the BikeExchange began piling on at the front s the race hit its final hour.

However with Bagioli and five French riders from five French teams on a stage-win mission in the break, the peloton struggled to cut the lead.

With the break still 2:30 up the road in the downward-tilting final 15km, the peloton’s day seemed done nd the six breakaway riders started dialing in for a potential victory.

Bagioli was by far the fastest of the six but the climbers didn’t use the final kicker at 10km to unhitch the Italian speedster.

Bouchard was the only rider to try to move with his surge at 5km to go as Barguil sat biding his time at the back of the sextet.

However it was Ferron that struck first. The Frenchman darted off the front at around 800m to go and launched a madcap TT to the line, leaving Rolland to lead a chase that never looked likely of making the catch.

What’s to come: Mountains

A high mountain double-header this weekend will decide who wears yellow at the end of the race.

Two huge HC climbs and a short summit finish to the Vaujany ski commune are squeezed into a brief 135km stage that will soften the legs Saturday.

The race’s final and toughest stage comes Sunday with another short and explosive Alpine excursion finishing with an 11.4km, 8.9 percent punisher up to Plateau de Solaison.

 

Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 6 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies4:22:17
2ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM0:03
3BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:03
4BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:03
5BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:03
6LAFAY VictorCofidis0:03
7MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates0:32
8BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies0:32
9GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:32
10LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic0:32
11MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe0:32
12VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma0:32
13MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM0:32
14PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:32
15CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech0:32
16HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:32
17STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:32
18VAN GESTEL DriesTotalEnergies0:32
19VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:32
20RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team0:32
21BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:32
22CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:32
23GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:32
24VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:32
25GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:32
26DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies0:32
27DUJARDIN SandyTotalEnergies0:32
28GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:32
29JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:32
30FINÉ EddyCofidis0:32
31BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma0:32
32ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:32
33JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:32
34HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:32
35CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost0:32
36MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:32
37GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech0:32
38SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:32
39CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:32
40GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:32
41VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:32
42DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers0:32
43MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:32
44CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:32
45VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM0:32
46BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates0:32
47MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:32
48VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team0:32
49KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:32
50O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:32
51KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma0:32
52MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:32
53SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM0:32
54HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:32
55DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:32
56POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe0:32
57MAS EnricMovistar Team0:32
58IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team0:32
59SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:32
60SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:32
61TOUMIRE HugoCofidis0:32
62QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:32
63LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels - KTM0:32
64TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:32
65ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:32
66DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team0:32
67VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:32
68GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:32
69GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:32
70LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ0:32
71CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:32
72MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:32
73TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:32
74DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic0:32
75VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team0:32
76GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal0:32
77ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE Team Emirates0:32
78BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM0:32
79ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team0:32
80GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic0:32
81SLEEN TorjusUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:32
82OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic0:32
83SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost0:32
84VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies0:32
85BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic0:32
86HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:32
87KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:32
88DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost0:32
89NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team0:32
90NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team0:32
91GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:32
92GRELLIER FabienTotalEnergies0:32
93FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:32
94CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal0:32
95AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers0:32
96ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:32
97OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates0:32
98BARBERO CarlosLotto Soudal0:32
99PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:32
100STEIMLE JannikQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:49
101THOMAS BenjaminCofidis0:51
102SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:52
103NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech1:09
104PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost1:17
105HEIDEMANN MiguelB&B Hotels - KTM1:24
106GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic1:39
107DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers1:42
108HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma1:49
109BIDARD FrançoisCofidis2:18
110KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost2:37
111SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal2:37
112LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma2:47
113NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team2:47
114HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious3:27
115GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious3:27
116CHAMPION ThomasCofidis3:27
117PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech3:30
118DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:30
119VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal3:30
120GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:30
121GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers4:28
122DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:07
123PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe5:07
124EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:07
125SAGIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech5:07
126COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM5:07
127BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM5:07
128TROIA OlivieroUAE Team Emirates5:07
129FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech5:07
130JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:07
131JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:07
132GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo5:07
133TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo5:07
134BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo5:07
135HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:07
136COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:07
137BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team5:07
138STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ5:07
139DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team5:07
140ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team5:07
141CHARMIG AnthonUno-X Pro Cycling Team5:07
142ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ5:07
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma 21:27:20
2CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:03
3ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma1:06
4HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers1:32
5VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma1:36
6CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:49
7GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:55
8JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team2:00
9O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team2:10
10KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe2:12
11GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ2:13
12MAS EnricMovistar Team2:17
13KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2:22
14TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious2:25
15HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious2:29
16BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:33
17JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:39
18TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo2:39
19MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates2:45
20SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious2:47
21GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost2:49
22MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:49
23CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost2:52
24DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers3:02
25MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ3:28
26CRAS SteffLotto Soudal3:28
27ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo3:31
28GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:41
29SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo3:44
30BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates3:47
31GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ3:49
32BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:56
33GESCHKE SimonCofidis4:05
34BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic4:09
35VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal4:15
36BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic4:23
37DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team4:26
38HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:29
39CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:34
40ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team4:59
41HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:07
42GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech5:12
43GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic5:13
44FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe5:14
45BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM5:23
46ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team5:23
47BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team5:24
48MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ5:31
49VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies5:35
50POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe5:41
51CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech6:09
52VERONA CarlosMovistar Team6:15
53PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:15
54VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM6:31
55LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels - KTM6:33
56RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team6:43
57ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE Team Emirates6:45
58THOMAS BenjaminCofidis6:51
59DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies7:03
60IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team7:39
61KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma7:45
62BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team7:50
63TOUMIRE HugoCofidis8:02
64SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM8:05
65SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8:12
66DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM8:38
67OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic8:40
68LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic8:48
69QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost8:57
70VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team9:01
71VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team9:04
72VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team10:04
73STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo10:50
74AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers10:54
75DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team11:04
76FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech11:19
77BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma11:39
78GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team11:42
79SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team11:53
80DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic11:54
81BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies11:57
82ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM11:58
83SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal12:09
84STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ12:13
85DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost12:27
86DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team13:03
87NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team13:11
88ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ13:17
89CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal13:27
90HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:55
91GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers14:10
92COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM14:43
93SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost14:54
94MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team14:58
95GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic15:12
96STEIMLE JannikQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15:15
97LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ15:16
98SLEEN TorjusUno-X Pro Cycling Team15:53
99LAFAY VictorCofidis16:08
100KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost16:57
101GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal17:27
102DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers17:48
103BIDARD FrançoisCofidis18:06
104NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech18:37
105PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team19:13
106OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates21:21
107PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost22:01
108LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma22:45
109GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo23:24
110MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates23:39
111NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team24:25
112PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech24:50
113FINÉ EddyCofidis25:05
114GRELLIER FabienTotalEnergies27:37
115PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe28:02
116MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM29:17
117FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies29:21
118BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM29:41
119BARBERO CarlosLotto Soudal31:11
120BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo31:49
121CHARMIG AnthonUno-X Pro Cycling Team32:14
122COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange - Jayco32:32
123HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma32:42
124EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco34:39
125DUJARDIN SandyTotalEnergies34:41
126MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe34:53
127GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco35:12
128HEIDEMANN MiguelB&B Hotels - KTM35:12
129JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco35:13
130CHAMPION ThomasCofidis35:29
131TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo35:38
132NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team36:27
133GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco40:30
134DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco40:39
135GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious41:21
136ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team42:07
137HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious43:31
138JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux43:45
139VAN GESTEL DriesTotalEnergies45:04
140VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal54:11
141TROIA OlivieroUAE Team Emirates58:37
142SAGIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech1:00:16
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma88
2HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers64
3PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux44
4BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies44
5ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM36
6FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies31
7BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic30
8BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team30
9VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM28
10STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo28
11SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team26
12LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ26
13VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies25
14LAFAY VictorCofidis24
15MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe22
16BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20
17BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team20
18QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost20
19VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team20
20MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates18
21DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic16
22GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ15
23GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
24LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic14
25SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM12
26BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic10
27VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal10
28CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team8
29GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost8
30THOMAS BenjaminCofidis8
31GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8
32CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious7
33ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma6
34GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ6
35RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team6
36HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
37STEIMLE JannikQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
38SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
39DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
40VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma4
41DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies4
42TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious3
43GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2
44JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team2
45MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo