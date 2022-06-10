Critérium du Dauphiné stage 6: Valentin Ferron dashes out of break in final kilometer for surprise win

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) surprised his breakaway companions with a daring late move at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Ferron darted out of a six-rider escape in the final kilometer of stage 6 into Gap to score victory that his rivals may not have expected.

Breakaway favorites Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-KTM) and Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) rounded out the podium after hesitating in the chase behind the fast-flying Ferron.

Wout van Aert finished safely less than one minute behind the break to take his yellow leader’s jersey into the mountains this weekend. The Jumbo-Visma captain has a 1:03 lead over Mattia Cattaneo (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) but could likely hand the race lead to ace grand tour teammate Primož Roglič, who sits just three seconds further behind Cattaneo.

Long and lumpy: Stage 6 into Gap offered a final chance for sprinters and breakaway riders.

The attacking was relentless at the start of the stage offering one last hope of a breakaway or sprint win before a high mountain final weekend.

It took around an hour of racing before a cohesive break stuck and went clear after KoM jersey-wearer Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels) and then Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samisic) went away of the short and sharp Côte des Grands Goulets.

Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2r Citroën), Andrea Bagioli (Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl), Victor Lafay (Cofidis), and Valentin Ferrond (TotalEnergies) eventually made their way over to the French pir, and the six worked well to build out a lead of four minutes.

After missing their chance in stage 2 on Monday, the sprint teams didn’t want to miss out and Trek-Segafredo, Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert and the BikeExchange began piling on at the front s the race hit its final hour.

However with Bagioli and five French riders from five French teams on a stage-win mission in the break, the peloton struggled to cut the lead.

With the break still 2:30 up the road in the downward-tilting final 15km, the peloton’s day seemed done nd the six breakaway riders started dialing in for a potential victory.

Bagioli was by far the fastest of the six but the climbers didn’t use the final kicker at 10km to unhitch the Italian speedster.

Bouchard was the only rider to try to move with his surge at 5km to go as Barguil sat biding his time at the back of the sextet.

However it was Ferron that struck first. The Frenchman darted off the front at around 800m to go and launched a madcap TT to the line, leaving Rolland to lead a chase that never looked likely of making the catch.

What’s to come: Mountains

A high mountain double-header this weekend will decide who wears yellow at the end of the race.

Two huge HC climbs and a short summit finish to the Vaujany ski commune are squeezed into a brief 135km stage that will soften the legs Saturday.

The race’s final and toughest stage comes Sunday with another short and explosive Alpine excursion finishing with an 11.4km, 8.9 percent punisher up to Plateau de Solaison.