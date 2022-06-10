Critérium du Dauphiné stage 6: Valentin Ferron dashes out of break in final kilometer for surprise win
Ferrond attacks out of six rider escape for stunning stage win, Wout van Aert retains GC lead heading into mountainous final weekend.
Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) surprised his breakaway companions with a daring late move at the Critérium du Dauphiné.
Ferron darted out of a six-rider escape in the final kilometer of stage 6 into Gap to score victory that his rivals may not have expected.
Breakaway favorites Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-KTM) and Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) rounded out the podium after hesitating in the chase behind the fast-flying Ferron.
Wout van Aert finished safely less than one minute behind the break to take his yellow leader’s jersey into the mountains this weekend. The Jumbo-Visma captain has a 1:03 lead over Mattia Cattaneo (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) but could likely hand the race lead to ace grand tour teammate Primož Roglič, who sits just three seconds further behind Cattaneo.
The attacking was relentless at the start of the stage offering one last hope of a breakaway or sprint win before a high mountain final weekend.
It took around an hour of racing before a cohesive break stuck and went clear after KoM jersey-wearer Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels) and then Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samisic) went away of the short and sharp Côte des Grands Goulets.
Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2r Citroën), Andrea Bagioli (Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl), Victor Lafay (Cofidis), and Valentin Ferrond (TotalEnergies) eventually made their way over to the French pir, and the six worked well to build out a lead of four minutes.
After missing their chance in stage 2 on Monday, the sprint teams didn’t want to miss out and Trek-Segafredo, Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert and the BikeExchange began piling on at the front s the race hit its final hour.
However with Bagioli and five French riders from five French teams on a stage-win mission in the break, the peloton struggled to cut the lead.
With the break still 2:30 up the road in the downward-tilting final 15km, the peloton’s day seemed done nd the six breakaway riders started dialing in for a potential victory.
Bagioli was by far the fastest of the six but the climbers didn’t use the final kicker at 10km to unhitch the Italian speedster.
Bouchard was the only rider to try to move with his surge at 5km to go as Barguil sat biding his time at the back of the sextet.
However it was Ferron that struck first. The Frenchman darted off the front at around 800m to go and launched a madcap TT to the line, leaving Rolland to lead a chase that never looked likely of making the catch.
What’s to come: Mountains
A high mountain double-header this weekend will decide who wears yellow at the end of the race.
Two huge HC climbs and a short summit finish to the Vaujany ski commune are squeezed into a brief 135km stage that will soften the legs Saturday.
The race’s final and toughest stage comes Sunday with another short and explosive Alpine excursion finishing with an 11.4km, 8.9 percent punisher up to Plateau de Solaison.
Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 6 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|4:22:17
|2
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:03
|3
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:03
|4
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:03
|5
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:03
|6
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|0:03
|7
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:32
|8
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|0:32
|9
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:32
|10
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:32
|11
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:32
|12
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:32
|13
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:32
|14
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:32
|15
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:32
|16
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:32
|17
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:32
|18
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|TotalEnergies
|0:32
|19
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:32
|20
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:32
|21
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:32
|22
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:32
|23
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:32
|24
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:32
|25
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:32
|26
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|0:32
|27
|DUJARDIN Sandy
|TotalEnergies
|0:32
|28
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:32
|29
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:32
|30
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis
|0:32
|31
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:32
|32
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:32
|33
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:32
|34
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:32
|35
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:32
|36
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:32
|37
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:32
|38
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:32
|39
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:32
|40
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:32
|41
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:32
|42
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:32
|43
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:32
|44
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:32
|45
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|0:32
|46
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:32
|47
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:32
|48
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:32
|49
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:32
|50
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:32
|51
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:32
|52
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:32
|53
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:32
|54
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:32
|55
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:32
|56
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:32
|57
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:32
|58
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|0:32
|59
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:32
|60
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:32
|61
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|0:32
|62
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:32
|63
|LIETAER Eliot
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:32
|64
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:32
|65
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:32
|66
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:32
|67
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:32
|68
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:32
|69
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:32
|70
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:32
|71
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:32
|72
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:32
|73
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:32
|74
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:32
|75
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:32
|76
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|0:32
|77
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:32
|78
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:32
|79
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:32
|80
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:32
|81
|SLEEN Torjus
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:32
|82
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:32
|83
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:32
|84
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|0:32
|85
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:32
|86
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:32
|87
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:32
|88
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:32
|89
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:32
|90
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|0:32
|91
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:32
|92
|GRELLIER Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|0:32
|93
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:32
|94
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|0:32
|95
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:32
|96
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:32
|97
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:32
|98
|BARBERO Carlos
|Lotto Soudal
|0:32
|99
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:32
|100
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:49
|101
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|0:51
|102
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:52
|103
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:09
|104
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:17
|105
|HEIDEMANN Miguel
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:24
|106
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:39
|107
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:42
|108
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:49
|109
|BIDARD François
|Cofidis
|2:18
|110
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:37
|111
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|2:37
|112
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:47
|113
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:47
|114
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:27
|115
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:27
|116
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|3:27
|117
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:30
|118
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:30
|119
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|3:30
|120
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:30
|121
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:28
|122
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:07
|123
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:07
|124
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:07
|125
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:07
|126
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|5:07
|127
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|5:07
|128
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:07
|129
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:07
|130
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:07
|131
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:07
|132
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:07
|133
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:07
|134
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:07
|135
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:07
|136
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:07
|137
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:07
|138
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:07
|139
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:07
|140
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|5:07
|141
|CHARMIG Anthon
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|5:07
|142
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:07
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|21:27:20
|2
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:03
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:06
|4
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:32
|5
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:36
|6
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:49
|7
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:55
|8
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|2:00
|9
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:10
|10
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:12
|11
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:13
|12
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:17
|13
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:22
|14
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:25
|15
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:29
|16
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:33
|17
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:39
|18
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:39
|19
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:45
|20
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:47
|21
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:49
|22
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:49
|23
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:52
|24
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:02
|25
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:28
|26
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|3:28
|27
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:31
|28
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:41
|29
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:44
|30
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:47
|31
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:49
|32
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:56
|33
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|4:05
|34
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:09
|35
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|4:15
|36
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:23
|37
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:26
|38
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:29
|39
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:34
|40
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:59
|41
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:07
|42
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:12
|43
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:13
|44
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:14
|45
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|5:23
|46
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:23
|47
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:24
|48
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:31
|49
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|5:35
|50
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:41
|51
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:09
|52
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|6:15
|53
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:15
|54
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|6:31
|55
|LIETAER Eliot
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6:33
|56
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:43
|57
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:45
|58
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|6:51
|59
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|7:03
|60
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|7:39
|61
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:45
|62
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:50
|63
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|8:02
|64
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|8:05
|65
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8:12
|66
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|8:38
|67
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:40
|68
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:48
|69
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8:57
|70
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:01
|71
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:04
|72
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:04
|73
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:50
|74
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:54
|75
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|11:04
|76
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|11:19
|77
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|11:39
|78
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|11:42
|79
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|11:53
|80
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11:54
|81
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|11:57
|82
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|11:58
|83
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|12:09
|84
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:13
|85
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|12:27
|86
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:03
|87
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:11
|88
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:17
|89
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|13:27
|90
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:55
|91
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:10
|92
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|14:43
|93
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:54
|94
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|14:58
|95
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:12
|96
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:15
|97
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:16
|98
|SLEEN Torjus
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|15:53
|99
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|16:08
|100
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|16:57
|101
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|17:27
|102
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:48
|103
|BIDARD François
|Cofidis
|18:06
|104
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|18:37
|105
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|19:13
|106
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|21:21
|107
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|22:01
|108
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|22:45
|109
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:24
|110
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|23:39
|111
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|24:25
|112
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|24:50
|113
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis
|25:05
|114
|GRELLIER Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|27:37
|115
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:02
|116
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|29:17
|117
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|29:21
|118
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|29:41
|119
|BARBERO Carlos
|Lotto Soudal
|31:11
|120
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:49
|121
|CHARMIG Anthon
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|32:14
|122
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|32:32
|123
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|32:42
|124
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|34:39
|125
|DUJARDIN Sandy
|TotalEnergies
|34:41
|126
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|34:53
|127
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|35:12
|128
|HEIDEMANN Miguel
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|35:12
|129
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|35:13
|130
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|35:29
|131
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:38
|132
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|36:27
|133
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|40:30
|134
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|40:39
|135
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|41:21
|136
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|42:07
|137
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|43:31
|138
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|43:45
|139
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|TotalEnergies
|45:04
|140
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|54:11
|141
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE Team Emirates
|58:37
|142
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:00:16
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|88
|2
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|64
|3
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|44
|4
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|44
|5
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|36
|6
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|31
|7
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|30
|8
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|30
|9
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|28
|10
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|28
|11
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|26
|12
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|26
|13
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|25
|14
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|24
|15
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22
|16
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20
|17
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|18
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|20
|19
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|20
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|18
|21
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|16
|22
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|23
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|24
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14
|25
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|12
|26
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10
|27
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|28
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8
|29
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8
|30
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|8
|31
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8
|32
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7
|33
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|6
|34
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|35
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|36
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|37
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|38
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5
|39
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5
|40
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|41
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|4
|42
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3
|43
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|44
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|2
|45
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
Results will be available once stage has completed.
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
Results will be available once stage has completed.
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
Results will be available once stage has completed.
