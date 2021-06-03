Become a Member

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5: Geraint Thomas squeaked the narrowest win ahead of Sonny Colbrelli

Lukas Pöstlberger maintained his one-second advantage in the general classification.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos-Grenadiers) squeaked out a win on stage 5 of the 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné, holding Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) by the narrowest margin.

Launching a surprise attack on a 180-degree turn at 1 kilometer to go, Thomas put in a massive push that put what looked to be enough distance between himself and the entire field to take the win.

Thomas rode solo for the better part of 900 meters and appeared to celebrate early as Colbrelli tried to get underneath and ahead of Thomas with a bike throw right at the line.

“I didn’t think I won, Colbrelli went by so quickly,” said Thomas.

“To be honest I didn’t think I had it on the line,” he said. “Man, Colbrelli passed so fast he nearly took my arm off.”

The Italian came up just a few centimeters shy of another stage win. Colbrelli won stage 3 and finished in second place three times during the 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné.

A day earlier, Thomas rode strongly on the first half of the individual time trial but faded in the final kilometers.

“I just wasn’t in one of my best days,” said Thomas. “I started too strong and on this kind of course — it is not the right way to race. Then I just limited the losses. It is not ideal, I have learned the lesson.”

With the stage 5 win, Thomas scored 10 bonus seconds and climbed from eighth to sixth on the general classification.

How it happened

The second half of the 175.4-kilometer stage that started in Saint-Chamond featured five categorized climbs — the last of which offered a steep 1km ascent averaging 12 percent with the steepest pitches at nearly 20 percent.

A break of eight men were two minutes up the road and attacking each other inside of 60km remaining.

The winner of the 2021 Tour of Flanders, Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), was in the break. Asgreen crashed earlier on the stage but was up and racing again.

Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), and Asgreen were gaming each other behind Asgreen’s teammate Josef Černý and Stuyven’s teammate Ryan Mullen.

The three pursuers were not interested in bringing back their own teammates, and as a result, they were absorbed by the peloton inside of 50km to go.

Černý tried to hold on, ahead of the main bunch but was reeled in at 43km as crosswinds shattered the main group.

EF Education-Nippo off the front, Israel Start-Up Nation off the back

Sensing disorganization, Sven Erik Bystrøm (UAE-Team Emirates) attacked the bunch some 8km later, while behind him a touch of wheels brought down half a dozen riders.

Bahrain Victorious circled around Colbrelli to keep him safe and to escort him over the final two climbs in hopes of getting him another stage win.

Bystrøm got as much as 70 seconds with 30km to go as the chasers rode a fast tempo in single-file formation. He was finally scooped up on the final climb, at 13km to go.

Texan Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo) tried to go solo over the top of this steep climb, with only Pierre Roland (B&B Hotels) launching an ill-fated chase after the American.

This increase in speed was enough to drop Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) out of the main bunch.

Craddock pressed on and several times look to be caught in the final 10km, but with favorable winds at his back, the American stayed away solo until 2km to go.

Ineos massed at the front at 1.5km to go, and controlled the front of the race into a 180-degree turn.

Thomas put in a massive dig out of the turn and immediately established a big gap on the entire field.

Colbrelli, in the green jersey, was more than a dozen wheels back and navigated to the front with the win slipping from his fingers inside of 500m to go.

Thomas never sprinted or got out of the saddle, but rode a very strong final 500m.

With the finish line nearly under his front wheel, Thomas started to sit up and was nearly knocked over by the wind coming off of a very fast charging Colbrelli, who launched a bike throw that came up just centimeters shy of the stage win.

“I knew it was all lined out, and the last bit was a little twisty and I just said, ‘Sod it, just go for it,’” said Thomas, a former Olympic and world team pursuit champion who knows how to ride very hard solo for a very short distance.

What’s to come

2021 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 6 course profile.
2021 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 6 course profile. Photo: PCS

The 167.2km route from Loriol-sur-Drome to Sappey-en-Chartreuse on stage 6 is mostly rolling for the first 115km before taking on the cat 2 ascent of the Col de la Placette (5.1km at 6.4 percent average), and then the cat 2 Col de la Porte (7.7km at 6.5 percent average grade). The final climb to the finish is 3.7km at an average 5.2 percent.

Pöstlberger has already indicated that he’s not sure if he can hold onto his one-second lead, and the general classification is sure to see some changes after this stage.

Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers4:02:15
2COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious0:00
3ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech0:00
4BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
5WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
6VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo0:00
7KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:00
8VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:00
9SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal0:00
10BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:00
11BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
12KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
13PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:00
14MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:00
15VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM0:00
16ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
17PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe0:00
18LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech0:00
19VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal0:00
20MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
21PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:00
22VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:00
23PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:00
24IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:00
25BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:00
26GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
27ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:00
28HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:00
29KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
30VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
31KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
32GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:00
33QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
34SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:00
35O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:00
36GALL FelixTeam DSM0:00
37CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:00
38HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
39HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange0:00
40MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
41ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
42LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team0:00
43MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
44RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:08
45TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:08
46VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:21
47BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates0:36
48STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:36
49MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal0:36
50CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation0:36
51DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates0:36
52VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team0:36
53CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:36
54BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:36
55ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:36
56KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:41
57ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange1:19
58GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation1:19
59GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team1:19
60HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation1:19
61HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team1:19
62GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:19
63TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM1:19
64CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo1:24
65VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:24
66ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates2:08
67HAGA ChadTeam DSM2:08
68SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:30
69BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic2:30
70HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:03
71WELLENS TimLotto Soudal3:03
72PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:03
73OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic3:03
74RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic3:03
75PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic3:03
76GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma3:03
77ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team3:03
78ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team3:03
79RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo3:03
80NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team3:03
81SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:03
82STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step3:03
83SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step3:03
84ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma3:03
85FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation3:03
86ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:03
87PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:03
88BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious3:03
89RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation3:03
90MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ3:03
91LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:03
92GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal5:19
93VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:19
94DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:19
95BARTA WillEF Education - Nippo5:19
96EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo5:19
97MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:19
98NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech5:19
99ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ5:19
100LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ5:19
101GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM5:19
102NAKANE HidetoEF Education - Nippo6:31
103ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team7:02
104BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo7:02
105GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange7:02
106BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange7:02
107GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech7:02
108COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange7:02
109DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic7:02
110POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe8:07
111MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma8:07
112LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ8:07
113VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:07
114JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step8:40
115VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:40
116OWEN LoganEF Education - Nippo8:40
117MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo8:40
118BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates8:40
119PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange8:40
120BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ8:40
121ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step8:40
122GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ8:40
123AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers8:40
124ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic9:26
125BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:06
126PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious10:59
127HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious10:59
128DE PLUS JasperIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:12
129HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal11:12
130RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech11:12
131MORTON LachlanEF Education - Nippo11:12
132GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe15:47
133ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step15:47
134WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe15:47
135SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe15:47
136KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates15:47
137SALMON MartinTeam DSM15:47
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe 16:59:22
2LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech0:01
3ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:06
4IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:09
5KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:13
6THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:14
7VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:14
8PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:16
9KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:32
10O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:34
11HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:35
12PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:38
13KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:40
14LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team0:43
15COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious0:44
16SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:49
17HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation0:52
18HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange1:00
19GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:00
20GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:04
21ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech1:05
22VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo1:06
23VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:14
24QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:15
25MAS EnricMovistar Team1:16
26CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1:17
27KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:18
28MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:21
29MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:23
30GALL FelixTeam DSM1:27
31TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious1:28
32ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:35
33PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:42
34ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:46
35VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM2:00
36MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2:22
37ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:39
38VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team2:40
39DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates2:44
40CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:55
41RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers3:26
42HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team4:03
43MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ4:28
44MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates4:29
45ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:53
46VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal5:27
47BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM5:46
48VERONA CarlosMovistar Team5:54
49BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS6:16
50TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM6:19
51ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ6:25
52WELLENS TimLotto Soudal6:56
53GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:14
54KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers7:16
55BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:32
56BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates7:32
57STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo7:38
58LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels p/b KTM7:58
59WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation8:22
60GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation8:23
61FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation8:46
62ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team8:58
63PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:24
64EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo10:02
65GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange10:06
66BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic10:10
67BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:30
68BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM11:20
69CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo11:24
70ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic11:31
71SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels p/b KTM11:37
72GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM11:44
73VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma12:04
74POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe12:29
75ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange13:40
76RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech14:02
77GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team14:07
78NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team14:25
79OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic14:30
80VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers14:57
81NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech15:20
82CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation16:34
83HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation17:17
84SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal18:37
85HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:43
86BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange18:59
87RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic19:00
88LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ19:22
89PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic19:46
90BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious19:48
91ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma20:05
92GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma20:28
93HAGA ChadTeam DSM20:30
94BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo20:57
95DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic21:03
96PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange21:19
97ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team21:48
98ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates22:35
99DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:37
100GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal23:22
101SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS23:28
102SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step23:44
103VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:10
104BARTA WillEF Education - Nippo24:19
105BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux25:06
106ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team25:16
107BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates25:20
108PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:04
109COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange26:17
110VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:29
111RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo26:39
112GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ27:39
113LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ27:49
114RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation28:01
115GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech28:03
116KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates28:56
117PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious29:05
118GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe29:46
119STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step30:09
120NAKANE HidetoEF Education - Nippo30:13
121AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers30:34
122DE PLUS JasperIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31:02
123OWEN LoganEF Education - Nippo31:36
124BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ32:48
125VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits32:49
126MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma33:52
127SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe35:01
128ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step36:04
129MORTON LachlanEF Education - Nippo36:09
130SALMON MartinTeam DSM36:16
131MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo37:25
132ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step37:59
133MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits38:44
134HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious39:25
135HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal39:33
136JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step40:15
137WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe48:41
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious91
2ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step58
3ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech58
4PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe37
5VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team36
6STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo36
7BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS30
8VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal29
9THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers26
10KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe26
11KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe24
12MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates23
13VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM18
14WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation16
15BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates16
16LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech15
17VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo14
18POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe14
19IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech12
20KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers12
21GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation10
22GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe10
23VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team10
24GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM10
25RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic10
26WELLENS TimLotto Soudal8
27SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal8
28GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ6
29BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM6
30BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo6
31DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic6
32VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
33PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers5
34VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma4
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM 16:59:36
2PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:24
3SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:35
4GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:46
5CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1:03
6GALL FelixTeam DSM1:13
7VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM1:46
8MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2:08
9CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:41
10RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers3:12
11HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team3:49
12MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ4:14
13MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates4:15
14VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal5:13
15BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS6:02
16BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates7:18
17GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation8:09
18BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM11:06
19VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma11:50
20GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team13:53
21NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech15:06
22SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal18:23
23BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious19:34
24PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange21:05
25ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates22:21
26DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:23
27GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal23:08
28SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS23:14
29BARTA WillEF Education - Nippo24:05
30BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:52
31COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange26:03
32RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo26:25
33GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ27:25
34RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation27:47
35PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious28:51
36GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe29:32
37DE PLUS JasperIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:48
38SALMON MartinTeam DSM36:02
39JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step40:01
40WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe48:27
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal13
2PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe12
3VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal10
4DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic9
5CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo5
6ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step4
7GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation3
8O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team3
9PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM3
10GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM3
11WELLENS TimLotto Soudal2
12BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2
13BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates2
14RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers2
15KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers2
16ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step1
17KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1
18GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1
19GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange1
20VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1
21BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious1
22VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
23GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1
Teams
RankNameTime
1BORA - hansgrohe 50:59:04
2Astana - Premier Tech0:03
3INEOS Grenadiers0:11
4Team DSM1:58
5AG2R Citroën Team2:11
6Bahrain - Victorious2:17
7Movistar Team2:19
8Lotto Soudal4:56
9B&B Hotels p/b KTM5:04
10Team Qhubeka ASSOS5:52
11Trek - Segafredo6:49
12UAE-Team Emirates8:21
13Israel Start-Up Nation9:19
14Groupama - FDJ10:40
15Team Jumbo-Visma11:34
16Team Arkéa Samsic12:52
17Cofidis, Solutions Crédits15:03
18Team BikeExchange15:59
19EF Education - Nippo21:34
20Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:00
21Deceuninck - Quick Step42:28

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

