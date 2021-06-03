Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5: Geraint Thomas squeaked the narrowest win ahead of Sonny Colbrelli

Geraint Thomas (Ineos-Grenadiers) squeaked out a win on stage 5 of the 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné, holding Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) by the narrowest margin.

Launching a surprise attack on a 180-degree turn at 1 kilometer to go, Thomas put in a massive push that put what looked to be enough distance between himself and the entire field to take the win.

Thomas rode solo for the better part of 900 meters and appeared to celebrate early as Colbrelli tried to get underneath and ahead of Thomas with a bike throw right at the line.

“I didn’t think I won, Colbrelli went by so quickly,” said Thomas.

“To be honest I didn’t think I had it on the line,” he said. “Man, Colbrelli passed so fast he nearly took my arm off.”

The Italian came up just a few centimeters shy of another stage win. Colbrelli won stage 3 and finished in second place three times during the 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné.

🏁 Magnifique final de 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿@GeraintThomas86 qui attaque à la flamme rouge !

⏪ Revivez le dernier kilomètre de la 5ème étape du #Dauphiné. 🏁 Fantastic finish by 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿@GeraintThomas86 who attacked at the red kite!

⏪ Relive the last kilometre of stage 5. pic.twitter.com/IXw0cS1Haw — Critérium du Dauphiné (@dauphine) June 3, 2021

A day earlier, Thomas rode strongly on the first half of the individual time trial but faded in the final kilometers.

“I just wasn’t in one of my best days,” said Thomas. “I started too strong and on this kind of course — it is not the right way to race. Then I just limited the losses. It is not ideal, I have learned the lesson.”

With the stage 5 win, Thomas scored 10 bonus seconds and climbed from eighth to sixth on the general classification.

How it happened

The second half of the 175.4-kilometer stage that started in Saint-Chamond featured five categorized climbs — the last of which offered a steep 1km ascent averaging 12 percent with the steepest pitches at nearly 20 percent.

A break of eight men were two minutes up the road and attacking each other inside of 60km remaining.

The winner of the 2021 Tour of Flanders, Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), was in the break. Asgreen crashed earlier on the stage but was up and racing again.

Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), and Asgreen were gaming each other behind Asgreen’s teammate Josef Černý and Stuyven’s teammate Ryan Mullen.

The three pursuers were not interested in bringing back their own teammates, and as a result, they were absorbed by the peloton inside of 50km to go.

Černý tried to hold on, ahead of the main bunch but was reeled in at 43km as crosswinds shattered the main group.

EF Education-Nippo off the front, Israel Start-Up Nation off the back

Sensing disorganization, Sven Erik Bystrøm (UAE-Team Emirates) attacked the bunch some 8km later, while behind him a touch of wheels brought down half a dozen riders.

Bahrain Victorious circled around Colbrelli to keep him safe and to escort him over the final two climbs in hopes of getting him another stage win.

Bystrøm got as much as 70 seconds with 30km to go as the chasers rode a fast tempo in single-file formation. He was finally scooped up on the final climb, at 13km to go.

Texan Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo) tried to go solo over the top of this steep climb, with only Pierre Roland (B&B Hotels) launching an ill-fated chase after the American.

This increase in speed was enough to drop Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) out of the main bunch.

Craddock pressed on and several times look to be caught in the final 10km, but with favorable winds at his back, the American stayed away solo until 2km to go.

Ineos massed at the front at 1.5km to go, and controlled the front of the race into a 180-degree turn.

Thomas put in a massive dig out of the turn and immediately established a big gap on the entire field.

Colbrelli, in the green jersey, was more than a dozen wheels back and navigated to the front with the win slipping from his fingers inside of 500m to go.

Thomas never sprinted or got out of the saddle, but rode a very strong final 500m.

With the finish line nearly under his front wheel, Thomas started to sit up and was nearly knocked over by the wind coming off of a very fast charging Colbrelli, who launched a bike throw that came up just centimeters shy of the stage win.

“I knew it was all lined out, and the last bit was a little twisty and I just said, ‘Sod it, just go for it,’” said Thomas, a former Olympic and world team pursuit champion who knows how to ride very hard solo for a very short distance.

What’s to come

2021 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 6 course profile. Photo: PCS

The 167.2km route from Loriol-sur-Drome to Sappey-en-Chartreuse on stage 6 is mostly rolling for the first 115km before taking on the cat 2 ascent of the Col de la Placette (5.1km at 6.4 percent average), and then the cat 2 Col de la Porte (7.7km at 6.5 percent average grade). The final climb to the finish is 3.7km at an average 5.2 percent.

Pöstlberger has already indicated that he’s not sure if he can hold onto his one-second lead, and the general classification is sure to see some changes after this stage.