Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5: Geraint Thomas squeaked the narrowest win ahead of Sonny Colbrelli
Lukas Pöstlberger maintained his one-second advantage in the general classification.
Geraint Thomas (Ineos-Grenadiers) squeaked out a win on stage 5 of the 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné, holding Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) by the narrowest margin.
Launching a surprise attack on a 180-degree turn at 1 kilometer to go, Thomas put in a massive push that put what looked to be enough distance between himself and the entire field to take the win.
Thomas rode solo for the better part of 900 meters and appeared to celebrate early as Colbrelli tried to get underneath and ahead of Thomas with a bike throw right at the line.
“I didn’t think I won, Colbrelli went by so quickly,” said Thomas.
“To be honest I didn’t think I had it on the line,” he said. “Man, Colbrelli passed so fast he nearly took my arm off.”
The Italian came up just a few centimeters shy of another stage win. Colbrelli won stage 3 and finished in second place three times during the 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné.
🏁 Magnifique final de 🏴@GeraintThomas86 qui attaque à la flamme rouge !
⏪ Revivez le dernier kilomètre de la 5ème étape du #Dauphiné.
🏁 Fantastic finish by 🏴@GeraintThomas86 who attacked at the red kite!
⏪ Relive the last kilometre of stage 5. pic.twitter.com/IXw0cS1Haw
— Critérium du Dauphiné (@dauphine) June 3, 2021
A day earlier, Thomas rode strongly on the first half of the individual time trial but faded in the final kilometers.
“I just wasn’t in one of my best days,” said Thomas. “I started too strong and on this kind of course — it is not the right way to race. Then I just limited the losses. It is not ideal, I have learned the lesson.”
With the stage 5 win, Thomas scored 10 bonus seconds and climbed from eighth to sixth on the general classification.
How it happened
The second half of the 175.4-kilometer stage that started in Saint-Chamond featured five categorized climbs — the last of which offered a steep 1km ascent averaging 12 percent with the steepest pitches at nearly 20 percent.
A break of eight men were two minutes up the road and attacking each other inside of 60km remaining.
The winner of the 2021 Tour of Flanders, Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), was in the break. Asgreen crashed earlier on the stage but was up and racing again.
Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), and Asgreen were gaming each other behind Asgreen’s teammate Josef Černý and Stuyven’s teammate Ryan Mullen.
The three pursuers were not interested in bringing back their own teammates, and as a result, they were absorbed by the peloton inside of 50km to go.
Černý tried to hold on, ahead of the main bunch but was reeled in at 43km as crosswinds shattered the main group.
EF Education-Nippo off the front, Israel Start-Up Nation off the back
Sensing disorganization, Sven Erik Bystrøm (UAE-Team Emirates) attacked the bunch some 8km later, while behind him a touch of wheels brought down half a dozen riders.
Bahrain Victorious circled around Colbrelli to keep him safe and to escort him over the final two climbs in hopes of getting him another stage win.
Bystrøm got as much as 70 seconds with 30km to go as the chasers rode a fast tempo in single-file formation. He was finally scooped up on the final climb, at 13km to go.
Texan Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo) tried to go solo over the top of this steep climb, with only Pierre Roland (B&B Hotels) launching an ill-fated chase after the American.
This increase in speed was enough to drop Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) out of the main bunch.
Craddock pressed on and several times look to be caught in the final 10km, but with favorable winds at his back, the American stayed away solo until 2km to go.
Ineos massed at the front at 1.5km to go, and controlled the front of the race into a 180-degree turn.
Thomas put in a massive dig out of the turn and immediately established a big gap on the entire field.
Colbrelli, in the green jersey, was more than a dozen wheels back and navigated to the front with the win slipping from his fingers inside of 500m to go.
Thomas never sprinted or got out of the saddle, but rode a very strong final 500m.
With the finish line nearly under his front wheel, Thomas started to sit up and was nearly knocked over by the wind coming off of a very fast charging Colbrelli, who launched a bike throw that came up just centimeters shy of the stage win.
“I knew it was all lined out, and the last bit was a little twisty and I just said, ‘Sod it, just go for it,’” said Thomas, a former Olympic and world team pursuit champion who knows how to ride very hard solo for a very short distance.
What’s to come
The 167.2km route from Loriol-sur-Drome to Sappey-en-Chartreuse on stage 6 is mostly rolling for the first 115km before taking on the cat 2 ascent of the Col de la Placette (5.1km at 6.4 percent average), and then the cat 2 Col de la Porte (7.7km at 6.5 percent average grade). The final climb to the finish is 3.7km at an average 5.2 percent.
Pöstlberger has already indicated that he’s not sure if he can hold onto his one-second lead, and the general classification is sure to see some changes after this stage.
Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 5 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:02:15
|2
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|3
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|4
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|5
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|6
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|7
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|8
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|9
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|10
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00
|11
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|12
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|13
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00
|14
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|15
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|0:00
|16
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|17
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|18
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|19
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|20
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|21
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|22
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0:00
|23
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|24
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|25
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:00
|26
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|27
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|28
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|29
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|30
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|31
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|32
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|33
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|34
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|35
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|36
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|0:00
|37
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|38
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|39
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|40
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|41
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|42
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|43
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|44
|RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:08
|45
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:08
|46
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:21
|47
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:36
|48
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:36
|49
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|0:36
|50
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:36
|51
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:36
|52
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:36
|53
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:36
|54
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:36
|55
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:36
|56
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:41
|57
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|1:19
|58
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:19
|59
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:19
|60
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:19
|61
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:19
|62
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:19
|63
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|1:19
|64
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:24
|65
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:24
|66
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:08
|67
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|2:08
|68
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:30
|69
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:30
|70
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:03
|71
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|3:03
|72
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:03
|73
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:03
|74
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:03
|75
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:03
|76
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:03
|77
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|3:03
|78
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|3:03
|79
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:03
|80
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:03
|81
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:03
|82
|STEELS Stijn
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:03
|83
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:03
|84
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:03
|85
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:03
|86
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:03
|87
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:03
|88
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:03
|89
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:03
|90
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:03
|91
|LIETAER Eliot
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:03
|92
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|5:19
|93
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:19
|94
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:19
|95
|BARTA Will
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:19
|96
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:19
|97
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:19
|98
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:19
|99
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:19
|100
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:19
|101
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5:19
|102
|NAKANE Hideto
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:31
|103
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|7:02
|104
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:02
|105
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|7:02
|106
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|7:02
|107
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:02
|108
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|7:02
|109
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:02
|110
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:07
|111
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:07
|112
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:07
|113
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:07
|114
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:40
|115
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:40
|116
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:40
|117
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:40
|118
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:40
|119
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|8:40
|120
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:40
|121
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:40
|122
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:40
|123
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:40
|124
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9:26
|125
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:06
|126
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:59
|127
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:59
|128
|DE PLUS Jasper
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:12
|129
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|11:12
|130
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:12
|131
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:12
|132
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:47
|133
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:47
|134
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:47
|135
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:47
|136
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:47
|137
|SALMON Martin
|Team DSM
|15:47
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:59:22
|2
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:01
|3
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:06
|4
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:09
|5
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:13
|6
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:14
|7
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0:14
|8
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|9
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:32
|10
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:34
|11
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:35
|12
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:38
|13
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:40
|14
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|15
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:44
|16
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:49
|17
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:52
|18
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|1:00
|19
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:00
|20
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:04
|21
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:05
|22
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:06
|23
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:14
|24
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:15
|25
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:16
|26
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1:17
|27
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:18
|28
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:21
|29
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:23
|30
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|1:27
|31
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:28
|32
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:35
|33
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:42
|34
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:46
|35
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|2:00
|36
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|2:22
|37
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:39
|38
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:40
|39
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:44
|40
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:55
|41
|RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:26
|42
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:03
|43
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:28
|44
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:29
|45
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:53
|46
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|5:27
|47
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5:46
|48
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|5:54
|49
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6:16
|50
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|6:19
|51
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:25
|52
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|6:56
|53
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:14
|54
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:16
|55
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:32
|56
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:32
|57
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:38
|58
|LIETAER Eliot
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|7:58
|59
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:22
|60
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:23
|61
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:46
|62
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|8:58
|63
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:24
|64
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:02
|65
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|10:06
|66
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:10
|67
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:30
|68
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|11:20
|69
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:24
|70
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11:31
|71
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|11:37
|72
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|11:44
|73
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:04
|74
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:29
|75
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|13:40
|76
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:02
|77
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:07
|78
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:25
|79
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:30
|80
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:57
|81
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:20
|82
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:34
|83
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:17
|84
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|18:37
|85
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:43
|86
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|18:59
|87
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:00
|88
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:22
|89
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:46
|90
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:48
|91
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:05
|92
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:28
|93
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|20:30
|94
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:57
|95
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|21:03
|96
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|21:19
|97
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|21:48
|98
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|22:35
|99
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:37
|100
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|23:22
|101
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|23:28
|102
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:44
|103
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:10
|104
|BARTA Will
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:19
|105
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|25:06
|106
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|25:16
|107
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25:20
|108
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:04
|109
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|26:17
|110
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:29
|111
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:39
|112
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:39
|113
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:49
|114
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|28:01
|115
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|28:03
|116
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:56
|117
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29:05
|118
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:46
|119
|STEELS Stijn
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30:09
|120
|NAKANE Hideto
|EF Education - Nippo
|30:13
|121
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30:34
|122
|DE PLUS Jasper
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31:02
|123
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education - Nippo
|31:36
|124
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:48
|125
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|32:49
|126
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|33:52
|127
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35:01
|128
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36:04
|129
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education - Nippo
|36:09
|130
|SALMON Martin
|Team DSM
|36:16
|131
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:25
|132
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|37:59
|133
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|38:44
|134
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|39:25
|135
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|39:33
|136
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40:15
|137
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48:41
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|91
|2
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|58
|3
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|58
|4
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|37
|5
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|36
|6
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|36
|7
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|30
|8
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|29
|9
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26
|10
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26
|11
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24
|12
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23
|13
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|18
|14
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|15
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16
|16
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15
|17
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|14
|18
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14
|19
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12
|20
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|21
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|22
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|23
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|24
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10
|25
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10
|26
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|27
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|28
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|29
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|30
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|31
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|32
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|33
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|34
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|16:59:36
|2
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:24
|3
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:35
|4
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:46
|5
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1:03
|6
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|1:13
|7
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|1:46
|8
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|2:08
|9
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:41
|10
|RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:12
|11
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:49
|12
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:14
|13
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:15
|14
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|5:13
|15
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6:02
|16
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:18
|17
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:09
|18
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|11:06
|19
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:50
|20
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:53
|21
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:06
|22
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|18:23
|23
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:34
|24
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|21:05
|25
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|22:21
|26
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:23
|27
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|23:08
|28
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|23:14
|29
|BARTA Will
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:05
|30
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:52
|31
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|26:03
|32
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:25
|33
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:25
|34
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|27:47
|35
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|28:51
|36
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:32
|37
|DE PLUS Jasper
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30:48
|38
|SALMON Martin
|Team DSM
|36:02
|39
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40:01
|40
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48:27
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|2
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|3
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|4
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9
|5
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|5
|6
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|7
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|9
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|10
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|11
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|12
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|13
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|14
|RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|15
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|16
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|17
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|18
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|19
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|20
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|21
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|22
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|23
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|BORA - hansgrohe
|50:59:04
|2
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:03
|3
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:11
|4
|Team DSM
|1:58
|5
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:11
|6
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:17
|7
|Movistar Team
|2:19
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|4:56
|9
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5:04
|10
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|5:52
|11
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:49
|12
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:21
|13
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:19
|14
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:40
|15
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:34
|16
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12:52
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:03
|18
|Team BikeExchange
|15:59
|19
|EF Education - Nippo
|21:34
|20
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:00
|21
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42:28
