Critérium du Dauphiné stage 6: Alejandro Valverde bests Tao Geoghegan Hart in very late uphill attack
Alexey Lutsenko took over the race lead with teammate Ion Izagirre eight seconds back in second.
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) won a hilly stage 6 of the 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné, coming past Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) with fewer than 100 meters to go to the finish in Sappey-en-Chartreuse.
The 2020 Giro d’Italia champion launched an attack inside of 300m to go, and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) responded, but the steep grade made forward progress slow going.
Valverde first came around the American, and then the Brit, and kept enough momentum to get enough of a gap to secure the stage win.
“A victory is always special,” said Valverde. “I tried to do a regular sprint and gave it my all when I saw the line.”
🙌 ¡Boom! Muy contento de volver a ganar en una gran carrera como #Dauphiné. Siempre hay que hacerlo pero hoy más que nunca. Gracias a todo @Movistar_Team por facilitar esta victoria. Chapeau, @SupermanlopezN
📸 @Dario_beli / @bettiniphoto pic.twitter.com/k1cvI4DbWr
— alejandro valverde (@alejanvalverde) June 4, 2021
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) moved into the overall lead, eight seconds ahead of teammate Ion Izagirre. The previous wearer of the yellow jersey, Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), had been leading the race since stage 2.
“I had my hardest day of the week. I will try to fight for the general classification but the climbs are longer tomorrow (Saturday). They should be better suited to
Ion Izagirre,” said Lutsenko.
How it happened
After navigating several smaller categorized climbs, a large group of 14 had escaped off the front and still had a one-and-a-quarter minute advantage with more than 40km to go.
On the front of the chasing group, Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) set a fast tempo, with teammate Kuss just behind.
GC contender Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) found the pace too tough and dropped back from the main bunch on a 7km climb just inside of 30km.
Dylan Sunderland (Qhubeka-Assos) attacked the main bunch to try to bridge to the front group, which was coming apart at the seams, that had less than a minute advantage.
Sunderland tried to drop the remains of the break, with Julian Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) making an attack to get on terms with Sunderland.
Martin’s work for the day was done and he dropped back off the main group with about 25km to go.
Astana-Premier Tech went to the front en masse to get Alexey Lutsenko into a good position to take over the GC lead.
Sven Erik Bystrøm (UAE-Team Emirates), who was in the break on the previous stage, and Greg van Avermaet (AG2R-Citröen), were dropped from the front of the break while behind, Pöstlberger in the yellow jersey dangled off the back of the main group along with Bystrøm’s teammate American Brandon McNulty.
Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo) attacked at 22km to go, in what looked to be a re-do of his attempt at a late-race raid on the previous day.
Craddock grabbed a few KOM points on the third to last climb, while Movistar Team and Astana-Premier Tech were leading the chase behind him.
Matt Holmes (UAE-Team Emirates) in the polka dot jersey chased after the EF Education-Nippo rider, as well as to gain more points in the climbing competition.
Craddock was more than 30 seconds out at 10km to go when he rode through a construction zone that caused a lot of dust on a fast descent and made for dangerous conditions for the big bunch chasing behind.
The Texan went over the category 3 penultimate climb some 15 seconds up on Julian Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) and Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) who were 15 seconds up on the main field.
Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) was again was popped off the back of the main bunch on the second-to-last climb.
Craddock maintained his 15-second gap over the top of the penultimate climb with 5km to go. Much like the previous stage, Craddock fought to stay away in the final kilometers and refused to sit up even with his pursuers breathing down his neck.
The experienced Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) went after Craddock at 3.5k to go and this move to bridge from the main bunch — just 10 seconds back — became the catalyst for teams in the GC hunt to launch attacks.
David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) was the first to try to escape, with 2.2km to go. He stayed out front for not even a kilometer, when Geoghegan Hart pulled even with him.
Geoghegan Hart kept the momentum past Gaudu, into the final, steep kilometer. Kuss chased as Lutsenko, the virtual leader on the road at the time, came to the front of the group.
As Geoghegan Hart slowed, and Kuss’ momentum slowed. This was enough for Valverde to grab the race win, with a long, slow, uphill surge in the final 100 meters.
What’s to come
The penultimate stage Saturday is 171.1km between Saint-Martin-le-Vinoux and La Plagne. The finish is atop a 17.1km climb with a 7.5 percent average grade, and finishes at 2,064m elevation, making it the highest finish point in the 2021 Dauphiné.
Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 6 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|3:52:53
|2
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|3
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|4
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|5
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|6
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|7
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|8
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|9
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|10
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|11
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|12
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|13
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|14
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|15
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|16
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0:00
|17
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|18
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|19
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|20
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|21
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:13
|22
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:23
|23
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:25
|24
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:25
|25
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:36
|26
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|0:40
|27
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:26
|28
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:26
|29
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:10
|30
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|2:13
|31
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:13
|32
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:18
|33
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:18
|34
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|2:18
|35
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:18
|36
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:18
|37
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:27
|38
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:30
|39
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:43
|40
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:43
|41
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:43
|42
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:51
|43
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:51
|44
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:44
|45
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:44
|46
|RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:44
|47
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:15
|48
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|5:14
|49
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:55
|50
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|5:55
|51
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5:57
|52
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|6:06
|53
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:29
|54
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:29
|55
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6:29
|56
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6:29
|57
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:29
|58
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:29
|59
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|8:02
|60
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:12
|61
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:12
|62
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:12
|63
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|8:12
|64
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:12
|65
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|8:12
|66
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:12
|67
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:12
|68
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:12
|69
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:43
|70
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:43
|71
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8:43
|72
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|8:43
|73
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|8:43
|74
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:43
|75
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:43
|76
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|8:43
|77
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:43
|78
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:43
|79
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:57
|80
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|9:57
|81
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|11:17
|82
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:35
|83
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|12:09
|84
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12:09
|85
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|12:09
|86
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:09
|87
|BARTA Will
|EF Education - Nippo
|12:09
|88
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12:09
|89
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|12:09
|90
|LIETAER Eliot
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|12:09
|91
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|12:09
|92
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|12:09
|93
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:45
|94
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|15:13
|95
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education - Nippo
|15:19
|96
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|15:24
|97
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:24
|98
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:24
|99
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:24
|100
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:24
|101
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|15:24
|102
|DE PLUS Jasper
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:24
|103
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:24
|104
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:24
|105
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:24
|106
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:24
|107
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:24
|108
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:24
|109
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:24
|110
|NAKANE Hideto
|EF Education - Nippo
|15:24
|111
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:24
|112
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|15:24
|113
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:24
|114
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|15:24
|115
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education - Nippo
|15:24
|116
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|15:24
|117
|SALMON Martin
|Team DSM
|15:24
|118
|STEELS Stijn
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:24
|119
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:24
|120
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:24
|121
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:24
|122
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:24
|123
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:24
|124
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:34
|125
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:41
|126
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:41
|127
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|16:31
|128
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:25
|129
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:31
|130
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:31
|131
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:31
|132
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:31
|133
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:31
|134
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:47
|135
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:47
|136
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:47
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20:52:16
|2
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:08
|3
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:12
|4
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|5
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0:13
|6
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:15
|7
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:27
|8
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:34
|9
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:39
|10
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|0:42
|11
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:50
|12
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:51
|13
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:56
|14
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:57
|15
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|0:59
|16
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:59
|17
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:03
|18
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:13
|19
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:14
|20
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:15
|21
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:17
|22
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:20
|23
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:22
|24
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:59
|25
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|2:06
|26
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:21
|27
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:31
|28
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:51
|29
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:54
|30
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:01
|31
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5:12
|32
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:19
|33
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:20
|34
|RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:09
|35
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|7:35
|36
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:11
|37
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8:35
|38
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|8:58
|39
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:42
|40
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|9:59
|41
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:39
|42
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:56
|43
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:59
|44
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:28
|45
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|11:48
|46
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|12:18
|47
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12:39
|48
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:40
|49
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|13:35
|50
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|14:08
|51
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:29
|52
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:52
|53
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|15:57
|54
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:07
|55
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:14
|56
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|16:30
|57
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|16:45
|58
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|17:02
|59
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:04
|60
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|17:09
|61
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|17:18
|62
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|17:25
|63
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|18:27
|64
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:40
|65
|LIETAER Eliot
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|20:06
|66
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:13
|67
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|20:19
|68
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|20:50
|69
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:53
|70
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22:13
|71
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|22:19
|72
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:38
|73
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22:47
|74
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:01
|75
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:02
|76
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:07
|77
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|23:31
|78
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|23:38
|79
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:45
|80
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:46
|81
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|23:52
|82
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|25:53
|83
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|26:38
|84
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|26:48
|85
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:33
|86
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:52
|87
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|28:31
|88
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:47
|89
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:56
|90
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|29:30
|91
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|30:30
|92
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:39
|93
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|31:07
|94
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|31:54
|95
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|31:55
|96
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33:31
|97
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|34:06
|98
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:07
|99
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|34:23
|100
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|35:12
|101
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|35:36
|102
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|36:00
|103
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|36:26
|104
|BARTA Will
|EF Education - Nippo
|36:27
|105
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|37:49
|106
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|38:00
|107
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|38:45
|108
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|38:45
|109
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|39:57
|110
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|40:29
|111
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|41:40
|112
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|41:52
|113
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|43:24
|114
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|43:43
|115
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|44:19
|116
|STEELS Stijn
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|45:32
|117
|NAKANE Hideto
|EF Education - Nippo
|45:36
|118
|DE PLUS Jasper
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|46:25
|119
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|46:36
|120
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education - Nippo
|46:59
|121
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|49:05
|122
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|50:14
|123
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|51:12
|124
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education - Nippo
|51:27
|125
|SALMON Martin
|Team DSM
|51:38
|126
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|52:48
|127
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|53:22
|128
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|54:07
|129
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|54:45
|130
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|54:48
|131
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|56:16
|132
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|59:19
|133
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:01:47
|134
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:02:50
|135
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:07:01
|136
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15:11
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|91
|2
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|58
|3
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|58
|4
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|51
|5
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|37
|6
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36
|7
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|36
|8
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32
|9
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|30
|10
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|29
|11
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26
|12
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23
|13
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|14
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|19
|15
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|18
|16
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|17
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16
|18
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|14
|19
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14
|20
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12
|21
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|22
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|23
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|24
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|25
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10
|26
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10
|27
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|28
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|29
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|30
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|6
|31
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|32
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|33
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|34
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|35
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|36
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|37
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|38
|SALMON Martin
|Team DSM
|4
|39
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3
|40
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|41
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|20:52:29
|2
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:37
|3
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:46
|4
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:00
|5
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|1:53
|6
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4:59
|7
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:07
|8
|RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:56
|9
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|7:22
|10
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|8:45
|11
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|9:46
|12
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:43
|13
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:27
|14
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|13:55
|15
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:01
|16
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|17:12
|17
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|20:37
|18
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:25
|19
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|23:18
|20
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|23:25
|21
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:33
|22
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|26:35
|23
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:43
|24
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|29:17
|25
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|31:42
|26
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:54
|27
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|35:23
|28
|BARTA Will
|EF Education - Nippo
|36:14
|29
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|37:36
|30
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|37:47
|31
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|38:32
|32
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|40:16
|33
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|41:27
|34
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|43:11
|35
|DE PLUS Jasper
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|46:12
|36
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|48:52
|37
|SALMON Martin
|Team DSM
|51:25
|38
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|56:03
|39
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:06:48
|40
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:14:58
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|21
|2
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|13
|3
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|4
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|5
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9
|6
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|7
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|8
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|9
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|10
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|11
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|12
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|13
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|14
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2
|15
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|16
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|17
|RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|18
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|19
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|20
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|21
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1
|22
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|23
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|24
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|25
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|62:37:54
|2
|Movistar Team
|2:08
|3
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:54
|4
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:24
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:01
|6
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:04
|7
|Team DSM
|8:33
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:57
|9
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:49
|10
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15:18
|11
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|17:32
|12
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:20
|13
|Team BikeExchange
|20:19
|14
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:13
|15
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|23:54
|16
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:52
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|26:54
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:18
|19
|EF Education - Nippo
|35:13
|20
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|39:26
|21
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:28:29
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.