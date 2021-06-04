Critérium du Dauphiné stage 6: Alejandro Valverde bests Tao Geoghegan Hart in very late uphill attack

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) won a hilly stage 6 of the 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné, coming past Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) with fewer than 100 meters to go to the finish in Sappey-en-Chartreuse.

The 2020 Giro d’Italia champion launched an attack inside of 300m to go, and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) responded, but the steep grade made forward progress slow going.

Valverde first came around the American, and then the Brit, and kept enough momentum to get enough of a gap to secure the stage win.

“A victory is always special,” said Valverde. “I tried to do a regular sprint and gave it my all when I saw the line.”

🙌 ¡Boom! Muy contento de volver a ganar en una gran carrera como #Dauphiné. Siempre hay que hacerlo pero hoy más que nunca. Gracias a todo @Movistar_Team por facilitar esta victoria. Chapeau, @SupermanlopezN 📸 @Dario_beli / @bettiniphoto pic.twitter.com/k1cvI4DbWr — alejandro valverde (@alejanvalverde) June 4, 2021

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) moved into the overall lead, eight seconds ahead of teammate Ion Izagirre. The previous wearer of the yellow jersey, Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), had been leading the race since stage 2.

“I had my hardest day of the week. I will try to fight for the general classification but the climbs are longer tomorrow (Saturday). They should be better suited to

Ion Izagirre,” said Lutsenko.

How it happened

After navigating several smaller categorized climbs, a large group of 14 had escaped off the front and still had a one-and-a-quarter minute advantage with more than 40km to go.

On the front of the chasing group, Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) set a fast tempo, with teammate Kuss just behind.

GC contender Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) found the pace too tough and dropped back from the main bunch on a 7km climb just inside of 30km.

Dylan Sunderland (Qhubeka-Assos) attacked the main bunch to try to bridge to the front group, which was coming apart at the seams, that had less than a minute advantage.

Sunderland tried to drop the remains of the break, with Julian Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) making an attack to get on terms with Sunderland.

Martin’s work for the day was done and he dropped back off the main group with about 25km to go.

Astana-Premier Tech went to the front en masse to get Alexey Lutsenko into a good position to take over the GC lead.

Sven Erik Bystrøm (UAE-Team Emirates), who was in the break on the previous stage, and Greg van Avermaet (AG2R-Citröen), were dropped from the front of the break while behind, Pöstlberger in the yellow jersey dangled off the back of the main group along with Bystrøm’s teammate American Brandon McNulty.

Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo) attacked at 22km to go, in what looked to be a re-do of his attempt at a late-race raid on the previous day.

Craddock grabbed a few KOM points on the third to last climb, while Movistar Team and Astana-Premier Tech were leading the chase behind him.

Valverde moved to the front of the chase before the penultimate climb. Photo: ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

Matt Holmes (UAE-Team Emirates) in the polka dot jersey chased after the EF Education-Nippo rider, as well as to gain more points in the climbing competition.

Craddock was more than 30 seconds out at 10km to go when he rode through a construction zone that caused a lot of dust on a fast descent and made for dangerous conditions for the big bunch chasing behind.

The Texan went over the category 3 penultimate climb some 15 seconds up on Julian Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) and Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) who were 15 seconds up on the main field.

Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) was again was popped off the back of the main bunch on the second-to-last climb.

Craddock maintained his 15-second gap over the top of the penultimate climb with 5km to go. Much like the previous stage, Craddock fought to stay away in the final kilometers and refused to sit up even with his pursuers breathing down his neck.

The experienced Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) went after Craddock at 3.5k to go and this move to bridge from the main bunch — just 10 seconds back — became the catalyst for teams in the GC hunt to launch attacks.

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) was the first to try to escape, with 2.2km to go. He stayed out front for not even a kilometer, when Geoghegan Hart pulled even with him.

Geoghegan Hart kept the momentum past Gaudu, into the final, steep kilometer. Kuss chased as Lutsenko, the virtual leader on the road at the time, came to the front of the group.

As Geoghegan Hart slowed, and Kuss’ momentum slowed. This was enough for Valverde to grab the race win, with a long, slow, uphill surge in the final 100 meters.

What’s to come

2021 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 7 course profile. Photo: PCS

The penultimate stage Saturday is 171.1km between Saint-Martin-le-Vinoux and La Plagne. The finish is atop a 17.1km climb with a 7.5 percent average grade, and finishes at 2,064m elevation, making it the highest finish point in the 2021 Dauphiné.