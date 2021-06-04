Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Road

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 6: Alejandro Valverde bests Tao Geoghegan Hart in very late uphill attack

Alexey Lutsenko took over the race lead with teammate Ion Izagirre eight seconds back in second.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) won a hilly stage 6 of the 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné, coming past Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) with fewer than 100 meters to go to the finish in Sappey-en-Chartreuse.

The 2020 Giro d’Italia champion launched an attack inside of 300m to go, and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) responded, but the steep grade made forward progress slow going.

Valverde first came around the American, and then the Brit, and kept enough momentum to get enough of a gap to secure the stage win.

“A victory is always special,” said Valverde. “I tried to do a regular sprint and gave it my all when I saw the line.”

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) moved into the overall lead, eight seconds ahead of teammate Ion Izagirre. The previous wearer of the yellow jersey, Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), had been leading the race since stage 2.

“I had my hardest day of the week. I will try to fight for the general classification but the climbs are longer tomorrow (Saturday). They should be better suited to
Ion Izagirre,” said Lutsenko.

How it happened

After navigating several smaller categorized climbs, a large group of 14 had escaped off the front and still had a one-and-a-quarter minute advantage with more than 40km to go.

On the front of the chasing group, Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) set a fast tempo, with teammate Kuss just behind.

GC contender Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) found the pace too tough and dropped back from the main bunch on a 7km climb just inside of 30km.

Dylan Sunderland (Qhubeka-Assos) attacked the main bunch to try to bridge to the front group, which was coming apart at the seams, that had less than a minute advantage.

Sunderland tried to drop the remains of the break, with Julian Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) making an attack to get on terms with Sunderland.

Martin’s work for the day was done and he dropped back off the main group with about 25km to go.

Astana-Premier Tech went to the front en masse to get Alexey Lutsenko into a good position to take over the GC lead.

Sven Erik Bystrøm (UAE-Team Emirates), who was in the break on the previous stage, and Greg van Avermaet (AG2R-Citröen), were dropped from the front of the break while behind, Pöstlberger in the yellow jersey dangled off the back of the main group along with Bystrøm’s teammate American Brandon McNulty.

Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo) attacked at 22km to go, in what looked to be a re-do of his attempt at a late-race raid on the previous day.

Craddock grabbed a few KOM points on the third to last climb, while Movistar Team and Astana-Premier Tech were leading the chase behind him.

Alejandro Valverde won stage 6 of the 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné.
Valverde moved to the front of the chase before the penultimate climb. Photo: ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

Matt Holmes (UAE-Team Emirates) in the polka dot jersey chased after the EF Education-Nippo rider, as well as to gain more points in the climbing competition.

Craddock was more than 30 seconds out at 10km to go when he rode through a construction zone that caused a lot of dust on a fast descent and made for dangerous conditions for the big bunch chasing behind.

The Texan went over the category 3 penultimate climb some 15 seconds up on Julian Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) and Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) who were 15 seconds up on the main field.

Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) was again was popped off the back of the main bunch on the second-to-last climb.

Craddock maintained his 15-second gap over the top of the penultimate climb with 5km to go. Much like the previous stage, Craddock fought to stay away in the final kilometers and refused to sit up even with his pursuers breathing down his neck.

The experienced Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) went after Craddock at 3.5k to go and this move to bridge from the main bunch — just 10 seconds back — became the catalyst for teams in the GC hunt to launch attacks.

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) was the first to try to escape, with 2.2km to go. He stayed out front for not even a kilometer, when Geoghegan Hart pulled even with him.

Geoghegan Hart kept the momentum past Gaudu, into the final, steep kilometer. Kuss chased as Lutsenko, the virtual leader on the road at the time, came to the front of the group.

As Geoghegan Hart slowed, and Kuss’ momentum slowed. This was enough for Valverde to grab the race win, with a long, slow, uphill surge in the final 100 meters.

What’s to come

2021 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 7 course profile.
2021 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 7 course profile. Photo: PCS

The penultimate stage Saturday is 171.1km between Saint-Martin-le-Vinoux and La Plagne. The finish is atop a 17.1km climb with a 7.5 percent average grade, and finishes at 2,064m elevation, making it the highest finish point in the 2021 Dauphiné.

Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 6 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team3:52:53
2GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
3KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:00
4KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
5MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
6KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
7LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech0:00
8HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:00
9HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
10KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
11THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:00
12QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
13PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:00
14GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:00
15IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:00
16VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:00
17HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange0:00
18MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
19MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
20LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team0:00
21PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:13
22O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:23
23SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:25
24ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:25
25ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:36
26GALL FelixTeam DSM0:40
27GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma1:26
28VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo1:26
29PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:10
30GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange2:13
31BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:13
32CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:18
33RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo2:18
34ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange2:18
35HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team2:18
36DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates2:18
37TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious2:27
38BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic2:30
39FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation2:43
40BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:43
41VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team2:43
42BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious2:51
43PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious2:51
44KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers3:44
45VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3:44
46RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers3:44
47ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ4:15
48MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal5:14
49CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo5:55
50VERONA CarlosMovistar Team5:55
51ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM5:57
52BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM6:06
53GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ6:29
54MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ6:29
55CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation6:29
56HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation6:29
57PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:29
58EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo6:29
59HAGA ChadTeam DSM8:02
60PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe8:12
61MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates8:12
62BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates8:12
63ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team8:12
64AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers8:12
65SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal8:12
66NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech8:12
67RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech8:12
68LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ8:12
69WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation8:43
70BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates8:43
71SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels p/b KTM8:43
72ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS8:43
73CRAS SteffLotto Soudal8:43
74ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic8:43
75NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team8:43
76ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team8:43
77ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma8:43
78BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo9:43
79PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:57
80ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team9:57
81BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM11:17
82VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma11:35
83VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM12:09
84OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic12:09
85SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS12:09
86LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ12:09
87BARTA WillEF Education - Nippo12:09
88PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic12:09
89GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM12:09
90LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels p/b KTM12:09
91BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange12:09
92TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM12:09
93MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma12:45
94HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal15:13
95MORTON LachlanEF Education - Nippo15:19
96VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal15:24
97DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:24
98VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:24
99STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo15:24
100HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:24
101WELLENS TimLotto Soudal15:24
102DE PLUS JasperIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:24
103GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team15:24
104POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe15:24
105BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:24
106RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation15:24
107RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic15:24
108MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:24
109DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic15:24
110NAKANE HidetoEF Education - Nippo15:24
111GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation15:24
112BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS15:24
113ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step15:24
114GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal15:24
115OWEN LoganEF Education - Nippo15:24
116COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange15:24
117SALMON MartinTeam DSM15:24
118STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step15:24
119COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious15:24
120ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step15:24
121KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates15:24
122HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious15:24
123MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo15:24
124GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:34
125ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech15:41
126GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech15:41
127PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange16:31
128BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ18:25
129VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:31
130SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step26:31
131WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe26:31
132GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe26:31
133ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates26:31
134ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step26:47
135SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe26:47
136JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step26:47
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech 20:52:16
2IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:08
3KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:12
4THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:13
5VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:13
6PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:15
7KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:27
8HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:34
9KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:39
10LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team0:42
11PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:50
12HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation0:51
13O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:56
14GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:57
15HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange0:59
16GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:59
17VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:03
18SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo1:13
19QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:14
20MAS EnricMovistar Team1:15
21KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:17
22MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:20
23MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:22
24ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:59
25GALL FelixTeam DSM2:06
26ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2:21
27VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo2:31
28PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:51
29TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious3:54
30DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates5:01
31CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM5:12
32VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team5:19
33HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team6:20
34RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers7:09
35MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal7:35
36PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe8:11
37ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM8:35
38BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS8:58
39BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:42
40CRAS SteffLotto Soudal9:59
41ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ10:39
42MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ10:56
43KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers10:59
44FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation11:28
45VERONA CarlosMovistar Team11:48
46GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange12:18
47BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic12:39
48MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates12:40
49ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS13:35
50VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM14:08
51ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step15:29
52PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:52
53ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange15:57
54COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious16:07
55BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates16:14
56EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo16:30
57ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech16:45
58BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM17:02
59WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation17:04
60ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team17:09
61CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo17:18
62BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM17:25
63TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM18:27
64VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers18:40
65LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels p/b KTM20:06
66ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic20:13
67SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels p/b KTM20:19
68VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal20:50
69GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma21:53
70RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech22:13
71WELLENS TimLotto Soudal22:19
72BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious22:38
73GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits22:47
74STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo23:01
75CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation23:02
76NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team23:07
77NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech23:31
78VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma23:38
79HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation23:45
80GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation23:46
81GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM23:52
82BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS25:53
83OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic26:38
84SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal26:48
85LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ27:33
86POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe27:52
87HAGA ChadTeam DSM28:31
88ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma28:47
89RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo28:56
90GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team29:30
91ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team30:30
92BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo30:39
93BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange31:07
94PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic31:54
95PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious31:55
96BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates33:31
97HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits34:06
98GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ34:07
99RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic34:23
100ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team35:12
101SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS35:36
102PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits36:00
103DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic36:26
104BARTA WillEF Education - Nippo36:27
105PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange37:49
106DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux38:00
107AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers38:45
108GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal38:45
109LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ39:57
110BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux40:29
111COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange41:40
112VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux41:52
113RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation43:24
114GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech43:43
115KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates44:19
116STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step45:32
117NAKANE HidetoEF Education - Nippo45:36
118DE PLUS JasperIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux46:25
119MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma46:36
120OWEN LoganEF Education - Nippo46:59
121ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates49:05
122SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step50:14
123BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ51:12
124MORTON LachlanEF Education - Nippo51:27
125SALMON MartinTeam DSM51:38
126MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo52:48
127ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step53:22
128MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits54:07
129HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal54:45
130HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious54:48
131GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe56:16
132VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits59:19
133SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe1:01:47
134ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step1:02:50
135JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step1:07:01
136WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe1:15:11
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious91
2ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step58
3ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech58
4VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team51
5PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe37
6KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe36
7STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo36
8KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe32
9BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS30
10VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal29
11THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers26
12MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates23
13VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team20
14LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech19
15VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM18
16WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation16
17BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates16
18VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo14
19POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe14
20IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech12
21GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers12
22KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers12
23GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation10
24GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe10
25GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM10
26RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic10
27WELLENS TimLotto Soudal8
28SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal8
29GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ6
30MAS EnricMovistar Team6
31BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
32BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM6
33BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo6
34DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic6
35PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers5
36KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma5
37VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma4
38SALMON MartinTeam DSM4
39HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious3
40HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation2
41KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM 20:52:29
2PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:37
3GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:46
4SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo1:00
5GALL FelixTeam DSM1:53
6CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM4:59
7HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team6:07
8RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers6:56
9MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal7:22
10BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS8:45
11CRAS SteffLotto Soudal9:46
12MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ10:43
13MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates12:27
14VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM13:55
15BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates16:01
16BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM17:12
17VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal20:37
18BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious22:25
19NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech23:18
20VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma23:25
21GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation23:33
22SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal26:35
23RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo28:43
24GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team29:17
25PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious31:42
26GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ33:54
27SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS35:23
28BARTA WillEF Education - Nippo36:14
29PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange37:36
30DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux37:47
31GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal38:32
32BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux40:16
33COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange41:27
34RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation43:11
35DE PLUS JasperIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux46:12
36ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates48:52
37SALMON MartinTeam DSM51:25
38GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe56:03
39JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step1:06:48
40WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe1:14:58
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal21
2CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo13
3PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe12
4VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal10
5DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic9
6BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
7BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates4
8ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step4
9GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation3
10BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo3
11O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team3
12PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM3
13GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM3
14VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2
15WELLENS TimLotto Soudal2
16GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2
17RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers2
18KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers2
19ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step1
20KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1
21VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1
22GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange1
23VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1
24BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious1
25GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 62:37:54
2Movistar Team2:08
3AG2R Citroën Team4:54
4Bahrain - Victorious7:24
5BORA - hansgrohe8:01
6Astana - Premier Tech8:04
7Team DSM8:33
8Trek - Segafredo9:57
9Team Jumbo-Visma12:49
10B&B Hotels p/b KTM15:18
11Team Qhubeka ASSOS17:32
12Israel Start-Up Nation18:20
13Team BikeExchange20:19
14Groupama - FDJ21:13
15Team Arkéa Samsic23:54
16UAE-Team Emirates26:52
17Lotto Soudal26:54
18Cofidis, Solutions Crédits31:18
19EF Education - Nippo35:13
20Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux39:26
21Deceuninck - Quick Step1:28:29

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic